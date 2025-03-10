Hawaiian Independence Day could become 14th state holiday, federal raids on Kona coffee farms raise concerns, longtime UH sports announcer Bobby Curran dies at 69, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hōkūleʻa events celebrate 50 years of preserving Polynesian wayfinding. Hōkūleʻa reached a milestone birthday this Saturday, celebrating 50 years. To honor Hawaiʻi’s "Star of Gladness," festivities across Oʻahu this week will reflect on the double-hulled canoe's beginnings and profound impact as a precious link to the past through the seafaring people who came first to the islands. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Trump tariffs expected to weaken isle tourism. Economist Paul Brewbaker, principal of TZ Economics, is concerned that tariff-related trade wars could hurt Hawaii’s bread-and-butter U.S. consumers, who ultimately will pay more for goods and services, causing them to pull back on luxury and long-haul travel. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi’s Smallest Elementary Schools Could Face Closure. The Hawaiʻi Board of Education is looking for ways to reduce costs as enrollment continues to decline statewide. Civil Beat.
Plan to raise hotel room tax for climate change among surviving bills. A bill that would generate new revenue for the state to address climate change and reduce the risk of future wildfires by increasing the state hotel room tax remains alive at the midpoint of the 2025 Hawaii legislative session. Perennial efforts to allow different forms of gambling, such as a lottery, and legalize adult recreational marijuana use, however, once again appear dead, among hundreds of other bills that have stalled. Star-Advertiser.
Still no clear answer for combating Hawaiʻi physician shortage. A bill requiring local medical school graduates to work as physicians in Hawaiʻi for two years after graduation has died in the Legislature. Hawaii Public Radio.
Parents seek flexibility in preschool subsidies. Bills advancing through the state Legislature aim to support families with preschool-age children, but many parents are calling for greater flexibility in qualifying for child care subsidies. Their concerns center around strict requirements, including income limits and age eligibility, which some argue do not reflect the harsh financial realities facing struggling families. Star-Advertiser.
Trump's funding cuts create challenges for University of Hawaiʻi research. The University of Hawaiʻi's research enterprise is a $605 million operation, but UH is now facing significant challenges. So far, 30 stop work orders have halted more than $30 million in contracts. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘Damning’ Report: Hawaiʻi Falls Short Helping Inmates Reenter Society. The study says the lack of effective reentry programs is one reason so many inmates get in trouble again soon after release. Civil Beat.
Wildfire mitigation: Bringing out the sheep, goats to keep vegetation in check. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, joined other senators in introducing the measure in February to promote research on grazing and how it can support fuels reduction, wildfire mitigation and post-fire recovery. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City Council discusses helping with cesspool conversion. The City Council is advancing a measure to use the climate resiliency fund, supported by 0.5% of the city’s estimated annual real property tax revenue, to convert outdated cesspools on Oahu, possibly to more updated sewer systems. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers hope military property could solve landfill deadlock. The city has said if lawmakers rule out the Wahiawa site, there is no choice left but to expand Waimanalo Gulch, which some westside lawmakers suspect was the plan all along. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu developer mulls design, funding options for Aloha Stadium. A replacement for Aloha Stadium may be built on parts of the existing condemned facility in Halawa as a way to reduce costs and help meet a 2028 opening timetable. The strategy is being considered by the project’s tentative developer to produce a “basic” 25,000-seat sports and entertainment complex estimated to cost $450 million. Star-Advertiser.
Bobby Curran, long-time voice of Rainbow sports, dies at 69. Curran, who grew up in Long Island, N.Y., was the play-by-play announcer for more than 400 broadcasts in 32 football seasons. He also was host of the popular sports talk show, “The Bobby Curran Show.” Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Alarm Sounded Over Big Island Police Pacts With Federal Immigration Agency. The memorandums of understanding have existed for years but in the new Trump era they are red flags for immigrants and their advocates, especially after Kona raids last week. Civil Beat.
Island posts extremely low rainfall totals for February. Hilo International Airport, for example, received just 0.75 inches of rain for the entire month. That’s 7% of its usual 10.22 inches of rain for February. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Waimea residents blast rezoning request; decision postponed. For years, developer Ka‘upulehu Land LLC has requested a zoning change for a parcel of land on Mamalahoa Highway in Waimea, about one mile east of its intersection with Kawaihae Road. Tribune-Herald.
Hospital expansion on schedule for ’26. Almost one year into construction at the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, everything is “on track” with the expansion of the main hospital and the East Hawai’i Clinic facilities across the street. Tribune-Herald.
How to save the animals? Big Island alliance trains responders to be prepared for the next big natural disaster. The loss of many beloved animals, big and small, in the traumatic 2018 Kilauea eruption planted in many residents an urge for knowledge about how to rescue pets and livestock during disasters. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor Bissen delivers 2025 State of the County Address, focuses on housing, recovery. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen delivered his third State of the County Address at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater on Friday, expressing renewed hope for residents and progress made in the year and half after the 2023 Maui wildfires. Maui Now. KITV4.
Flip-flopping tariffs create confusion, price uncertainty for builders in Lahaina. For local contractors and suppliers, the flip-flopping tariff policy and escalating feud between the United States and two of its biggest trading partners have created uncertainty and potential price spikes at a time when Maui is rebuilding from the 2023 wildfires. Maui Now.
Maui residents out of jobs funded by National Dislocated Workers Grant program. Federal funding cuts have hit close to home for Maui residents — a grant program that supported wildfire recovery efforts has been terminated. More than 130 Maui residents received notices on Feb. 24 that their jobs ended, effective immediately. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kauai County reaches COVID hazard pay settlement with police union. The union representing Kauai Police Department officers reached a settlement agreement with the county over COVID-19 hazard pay with initial payouts of approximately $20,000 coming in the next four to five months if the Kauai County Council votes to accept it. Star-Advertiser.
‘Ready, set, go!’: New playgrounds open at Pacific Missile Range Facility Child Development Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony March 4 officially opened two new playgrounds at the Barking Sands facility in Kekaha following 4 months of demolition and construction. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
