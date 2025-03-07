Kapolei grandmother sues Child Welfare Services in toddler death, Legislature hits halfway mark, endangered wildlife in jeopardy from federal cuts, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi congressional delegation introduces legislation to protect native species. The Hawai‘i Native Species Conservation and Recovery Act would fund conservation and recovery projects addressing invasive species, the ecological consequences of climate change, native species’ habitats, and population recovery. Big Island Now.
Insurance, fireworks and federal cuts are key topics as legislators reach the halfway point. The legislative session is at its halfway point — Thursday was the key deadline, called "crossover," for bills to pass out of their originating chamber to survive. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Senate moves bill to protect access to contraceptives. The Hawai‘i State Senate passed Senate Bill 350, which proposes an amendment to the state’s Constitution that protects individuals’ rights to access contraceptives and make decisions about their reproductive health. Maui Now.
Litigation spikes over Hawaii home construction. The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization report said at least 17,555 new Hawaii homes over the past 25 years, or 702 homes annually on average, have been subject to construction defect litigation. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
‘Utter failure’: Grandmother of murdered toddler sues state over handling of child abuse reports. The grandmother of a Kapolei 3-year-old who died from alleged abuse and neglect is suing the state, claiming it failed to act on reports to child welfare services. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Oahu home prices hit record high of $1,185,000. Oahu single-family home prices in February hit a record high for the first time in nearly three years while condominium activity softened as the housing market diverged. Star-Advertiser.
Co-conspirator of late crime boss Mike Miske sentenced. Harry Kauhi will spend nearly nine years in prison for his role in the Miske criminal enterprise. Kauhi was sentenced Tuesday after accepting a plea deal in 2022, and testified against Mike Miske at trial. Hawaii News Now.
Builder is sought for Iwilei Center redevelopment project. An experienced builder who can convert Iwilei Center’s aging warehouse space into a new mixed-use, transit-oriented development on the edge of downtown Honolulu is now being sought, city officials say. Star-Advertiser. Spectrum News.
Campbell High breaks ground on athletics facility expansion. This marks the second phase of renovations after the installation of artificial track and turf on the football field two years ago. This next wave includes new boys and girls locker rooms, a press box, and bleachers for the stadium along with new lights. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Symphony Orchestra back at Blaisdell Center Concert Hall after nearly three years. The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for the first time in nearly three years. The concert hall completed the first phase in its $10 million renovation project. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
County to move ahead with Puna route study. Contract being finalized, but state funding remains lapsed. County Public Works Director Hugh Ono on Thursday reassured a Hawaii County Council committee that a study of possible new traffic routes in and out of Puna can still happen using county funds, despite surprise news last month that state funds allocated in 2023 for that purpose had expired in 2024 without anyone noticing. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County calls for public feedback on hazard mitigation plan. Hawaiʻi County is updating its hazard mitigation plan for the first time since 2020, and the county is taking public feedback on the plan now. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Public input sought for affordable housing effort. The Hawaii County Office of Housing and Community Development is seeking community input on Hawaii Island’s housing needs for the Affordable Housing Production Program. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Faces Huge Funding Gap For Wildfire Recovery, Draft Plan Shows. The county is hosting public meetings on the plan starting Saturday. Billions of dollars from other funding sources must be identified to achieve long-term goals. Civil Beat.
Affordable housing project moves forward with $15.5M in financing secured. The team that’s building Hale O Pi’ikea III, the final phase of a three-phase affordable housing development in southwest Maui, has reportedly closed $15.5 million in federal and state financing for the project. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami on navigating 'a sea of uncertainty'. Illegal vacation rentals, federal funding uncertainties, budget plans and more were the topics of a live discussion with Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami as he prepares to deliver his state of the county address next week on March 13. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauaʻi volunteers break record collecting over 160,000 pounds of marine debris. Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi announced Wednesday that its volunteers collected more than 162,902 pounds of marine debris and trash in 2024 from the beaches and coastlines of Kauaʻi, beating the previously held record of 120,000 pounds in 2017. Hawaii Public Radio.
4 homes blessed at Waimea Huakai. The crowd for four new homes being dedicated on Thursday was large, with more than 100 individuals, including Kauai Habitat for Humanity staff, building volunteers, and a visiting Collegiate Challenge group for the passing of four keys at the Waimea Huakai subdivision. Garden Island.
Moped rider seriously injured in Moiliili crash - A 44-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday evening in a moped crash in Moiliili, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
No comments:
Post a Comment