Defense Secretary Hegseth stops in Honolulu, gender wage disparity persists, state to allow inspections of prisons and jails, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Federal actions impact nearly $90M meant for Hawaiʻi and Pacific farmers, food organizations. Federal cuts and actions have already had “significant impacts” on the local food supply chain, as an estimated $88.5 million in federal funds meant for Hawaiʻi and Pacific region farmers and food system organizations have been frozen or eliminated, or have an uncertain future. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gender wage disparities still persist in Hawaii. Despite progress over the decades, data shows that women in the state still earn less than men, particularly in higher-paying occupations and among certain ethnic groups. Star-Advertiser.
State To Open Prisons And Jails For Inspection Of Mental Health Services. Hawaiʻi has agreed to open its prisons and jails for inspection by two national experts who will assess the state’s troubled inmate mental health services. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority names new interim leader. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has announced a leadership change as interim president and CEO Daniel Nāhoʻopiʻi resigned on March 21 after 18 months in the role and over a decade in other leadership roles within the HTA. Hawaii Public Radio.
Pandemic in Hawaii’s rearview mirror, but COVID ‘still with us’. More than five years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, throwing Hawaii and the world into chaos, memories of the traumatic events for many have become a blur in the rearview mirror. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu City Charter Commission officially convenes. After a decadelong absence, a 13-person panel charged with proposing ballot amendments to potentially change the City and County of Honolulu’s constitution officially convened Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Army launches Uber pilot program on Oahu. Soldiers and their families in Hawaii might have an easier time getting on and off base, whether it’s going to the airport or getting home safe after a wild night out, with a new pilot program the Army is launching in partnership with Uber. Star-Advertiser.
Blaisdell Concert Hall, Waikīkī Shell welcome back events after renovations. Two of Oʻahu’s iconic entertainment venues, the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall and Tom Moffatt Waikīkī Shell, have finished long-awaited renovations. Hawaii Public Radio.
City closes Ahihi Street footbridge due to safety concerns. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction (DDC) has closed the Ahihi Street footbridge indefinitely due to damage to its metal railings. The city said the bridge was built in 1975 and is located on Ahihi Street between Kamanaiki and Nihi streets. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Former Mayor Roth joins Central Pacific Bank. Former Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has joined Central Pacific Bank as senior vice president and Hawaii Island region manager. He is based in the bank’s Hilo branch. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Kona Community and Kohala hospitals launch rebrand amid ongoing efforts to grow services. Kohala Hospital and Kona Community Hospital are getting a brand makeover with new logos that Hawaiian cultural practitioners helped design. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui advocates hope for change after ruling says state failed to protect iwi kupuna. A new court ruling claims the state mishandled its archaeological permitting process and failed to protect iwi kupuna (ancestral remains) at a Maui development site. Hawaii News Now.
Online survey to rate county’s funding priorities. The survey is being released as Maui County Council prepares to review the mayor’s proposed 2026 budget, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2026. Maui News.
Bill for test well near Launiupoko advances. Maui County Council members are looking at what might be a potential source of fresh water near Lahaina that hasn’t been used as much since sugarcane was cultivated by the Pioneer Mill Company. Maui News.
Infrastructure repairs and maintenance for Maui State Forest Reserves scheduled in April. Sites in Upcountry Maui will close for the month of April to allow for trail repairs and fuel mitigation work. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
After Lahaina fire, Hawaii residents address their risk by becoming ‘Firewise’. Even with renewed interest in fire resilience, community leaders face challenges in mobilizing their neighbors. Mitigation can take money, time and sacrifice. Associated Press.
Kauai
Applications open for second building in Kai Olino affordable housing project on Kaua‘i. After delayed construction due to a fire, an affordable housing project in ‘Ele‘ele has finally begun accepting applications. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
