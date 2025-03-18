USDA grants to Hawaii farms on hold, Air Force Research Laboratory awards $176M for Haleakala supercomputing site, renewed support for good government bills, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Latest USDA Cuts Will Harm Hawaiʻi’s Food Security, From Farmers To Kids. Hawaiʻi’s food security is already weak. Nearly one-third of children in the state live in a food insecure home and the demand for food banks is on the rise. Civil Beat.
Hawaii veterans, VA staff speak out on federal cuts. The VA has confirmed that in Hawaii it has laid off a “small number” of probationary employees working for the VA Pacific Island Health Care System, but would not discuss what roles they were in. Star-Advertiser.
‘Clean government’ bills have renewed support. A series of bills aimed at further cleaning up government ethics, lobbying practices and campaign contributions — while making it easier for new candidates to campaign for office — are suddenly enjoying renewed energy in the Legislature after a lull in 2024. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants weigh new deal. Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement on a contract extension, which is expected to improve negotiations for a joint collective bargaining agreement, a key step in the post-merger integration of flight attendants from Hawaiian and Alaska. Star-Advertiser.
Chief Justice seeks public comment on judicial nominees for the First Circuit. Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald announced today that he is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for one vacancy in the District Court of the First Circuit (Island of Oʻahu) and two vacancies in the District Family Court of the First Circuit. Maui Now.
Oahu
Wahiawā's Kamalani Academy to close in June after Charter School Commission decision. The Hawaii State Public Charter School Commission noted that Kamalani failed to meet three of four requirements outlined in the contract: material and substantial violations of charter contract terms, failure to meet generally accepted standards of fiscal management, and failure to meet or make sufficient progress toward performance expectations. Hawaii Public Radio.
Barnwell sells water drilling subsidiary for $1,050,000. Honolulu-based Barnwell Industries Inc., which specializes in oil and natural gas operations, said today it has sold subsidiary Water Resources International Inc. for $1,050,000. The subsidiary is a deep drilling and well pumping specialist in the exploration and development of groundwater resources for government, commercial and private clients. Star-Advertiser.
New affordable rentals coming to Central O‘ahu. Koa Vista is a new two-phase affordable rental development located within Koa Ridge that will ultimately include a total of 192 senior and family rental apartments in two mid-rise buildings. Aloha State Daily.
Hawaii Island
UPW, county reach hazard pay settlement. United Public Workers has reached a settlement agreement with Hawaii County over temporary hazard pay for frontline workers who endured heightened risks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i Fire Department welcomes 4 new ambulances to service. Funded by the state with $1.2 million, the ambulances will be assigned to the Central (Hilo), Keauhou, Waikōloa, and Ocean View stations. They replace existing emergency vehicles that have reached the end of their life. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Documents detail cop shooting: Alleged accomplice in Hilo parking lot incident makes initial court appearance. Court documents paint a harrowing picture of an incident Friday in Hilo in which both a police officer and a suspect were wounded by gunfire. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KHON2.
UH Hilo has new plan to help boost enrollment. The five-pronged Strategic Enrollment Management Plan includes infrastructure improvements, streamlining the admissions and transfer processes, and adjusting recruitment strategies. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
KBR awarded $176M contract to Air Force Maui Supercomputing Site at Haleakalā. KBR announced today it has been awarded a $176M cost plus fixed-fee, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide operations and equipment maintenance support to the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site (AMOS), on Maui. Maui Now.
Maui police chief fires back against ‘false and baseless’ allegations in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier submitted a packet of information to the police commission Monday in an effort to stay on the job and clear his name after a civil lawsuit linked him to a Sean “Diddy” Combs sex assault case. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
UHERO: Persistent income, employment, housing challenges 1.5 years after the Maui wildfires. Nearly a year and a half after the devastating August 2023 wildfires, new survey results from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO) highlight persistent housing unaffordability, elevated poverty and unemployment rates, and ongoing economic hardship among fire-impacted households on Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Farm expansion grants grow. The Office of Economic Development has offered funding with the intent to advance Kauai’s agricultural industry through targeted investments in the expansion of farming and production across the island. Of the 18 proposals received by the OED, a dozen projects were selected to share in $637,429 in grants funding. Garden Island.
Hawaiʻi’s Imperiled Milk Industry Has A Rare Chance To Grow. Hawaiʻi is down to just one commercial dairy, mostly relying on imported milk. A new proposal looks at a West Kauaʻi site. Civil Beat.
NASA astronauts return to Earth after extended stay in space - WASHINGTON >> NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule on Tuesday with a soft splashdown off Florida’s coast...
No comments:
Post a Comment