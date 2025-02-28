Hotel tax hike still on the table, economists predict 2k+ local layoffs in Trump plan, warn of possible recession; Aloha Stadium price tag rises to $650M, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Trump Job Cuts In Hawaiʻi: Economists Predict 2,200+ Layoffs. The estimate does not include up to 1,200 jobs potentially lost at the University of Hawaiʻi or layoffs expected related to future downsizing of government and grants. Hawaiʻi’s workforce of some 637,700 included 35,500 federal employees as of December, data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. Civil Beat.
The University of Hawaii launched a new federal policy and resource information website on Monday. The webpage makes it easier for students and faculty to track the impact President Trump’s federal policies have on the 10-campus system. Hawaii News Now.
Economic report offers sobering forecast for Hawaii amid federal shakeup. The 2025 first-quarter economic forecast by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization paints a somber outlook of the state economy, warning of the potential for a recession depending on how policy shake-ups by President Donald Trump and his new administration ultimately take shape. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
House advances bill to speed up projects requiring historic preservation review. Under the bill, if the state Department of Land and Natural Resources cannot complete a project review within 60 days, the project would be passed onto a third party chosen by the State Historic Preservation Division. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii hospitals inundated with patients as flu cases soar. Health care officials have this urgent message: If you need to see a doctor and it’s not an emergency, consider going to an urgent care or trying to get in with your primary care physician. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu managing director is reconfirmed. Honolulu’s Managing Director Mike Formby and 11 others will continue in their roles as the city’s top appointed officials. The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday on separate but related resolutions to confirm many of those comprising Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s next executive Cabinet. Star-Advertiser.
The Cost Of A New Aloha Stadium Is Now Up To $650 Million. Utilities and infrastructure are expected to add millions more but stadium developers would be expected to pay for those costs. Civil Beat.
Newest shelter targets homeless trauma, mental health. The first of 24 homeless patients are scheduled to move into the newest joint state-city homeless shelter of its kind focused on treating mental health, memory and brain injuries. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Fire prevention project halted in Waikōloa Village by Trump Administration. A $75,000 fire mitigation project on the Big Island was abruptly halted after the U.S. Department of Energy rescinded its grant funding as part of the Trump Administration’s slashing of federal spending. Big Island Now.
Visitors to the Big Island up 10% in January. According to data released Thursday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, the more than 158,000 visitors to the Big Island in January was 10% more than those who came to the island in January 2024. Tribune-Herald.
Replacement of Waiaka Bridge could start late this year. Efforts to replace the 93-year-old Waiaka Stream Bridge in South Kohala are still in motion, but construction is not expected to begin until late this year, state officials said. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Lahaina land trust granted $5M in county funds to keep shoreline in community hands. The Maui County Council has granted the organization pre-authorization to use $5 million from the county’s Managed Retreat Revolving Fund. Hawaii Public Radio.
Toxic Maui Wildfire Debris Heading Soon To Permanent Home. It took nearly a year and a half to remove the ash and wreckage from commercial lots and residential properties and move it to the Olowalu landfill. Now that debris is headed to Central Maui. Civil Beat.
FEMA to collect rents from some wildfire survivors. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Maui wildfire survivors participating in the agency’s Direct Housing Program should be getting their first rental bill on March 1 and they will have 30 days to pay it. Maui News.
Software upgrade planned for Maui’s Automated Planning and Permitting System. After the upgrade, MAPPS will offer enhanced security features, as well as a new web address and link, which will be published on the MAPPS website https://www.mauicounty.gov/MAPPSUpgrade0325 on March 10. Maui Now.
Kauai
Housing Agency announces first families moved in to Lima Ola Workforce Housing Development. Four families will be moving into 3-bedroom homes in late February. Lima Ola is a Kaua‘i County master planned community with about 550 new affordable housing units comprised of single-family homes and multi-family rental units. Kauai Now.
53-year-old man dies after reported disorderly incident at Līhu‘e Airport. Officers with Kaua‘i Police Department responded to a request for assistance from airport law enforcement officers, arriving at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to help with a man who was reported to be disorderly. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
