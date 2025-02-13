Gabbard confirmed as intelligence chief, Native Hawaiian project funding frozen, nonprofits told to strip 'climate change' wording from websites, nuclear power exploration gains steam, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Reuters. Maui Now. Associated Press.
Trump executive order impedes funding for Native Hawaiian-led climate work. On his first day back in office, President Trump signed an executive order that paused the release of Inflation Reduction Act funds. More than 4,000 miles away in Hawaiʻi, that order stopped several Native Hawaiian-led climate projects in their tracks. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Agricultural Projects At Risk Amid Federal Funding Freeze. The federal officials told Hawaiʻi nonprofits to delete references to climate change and Biden’s clean energy law from their websites. Civil Beat.
Nuclear power exploration legislation gains steam. Two Senate committees this month have pushed forward a bill to establish a task force led by the state’s chief energy officer to study the feasibility of using advanced nuclear power technologies as part of achieving Hawaii’s clean energy goals. Star-Advertiser.
China Tariffs Could Hike Cost of Food, Luggage, Furniture, Clothing. China supplies products for many Hawaiʻi businesses that would be affected by the Trump administration’s 10% tariff. Civil Beat.
Businesses and conservationists square off on environmental oversight in state areas. Should boat tours, aquarium fishing and other activities in state-monitored areas be allowed before completing an environmental review? It’s something lawmakers are considering. Hawaii Public Radio.
Full state Senate to vote on several bills addressing top community concerns. The measures — which now move to the full Senate for a final vote before crossing over to the state House — include actions to curb illegal fireworks, increase workforce development opportunities for residents, enhance the health and safety of electric bike users and stabilize the condominium insurance market. Kauai Now.
Bill to lower Hawaii’s legal blood alcohol concentration receives support. The House Committee on Transportation advanced HB1387 HD1 aiming to lower the BAC threshold for driving while under the influence. KITV4.
Measure would bar prosecution of sex trafficking victims if they seek help. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would protect victims of sex trafficking from criminal charges if they seek help from law enforcement or medical assistance. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Police union to vote on COVID hazard pay settlement. The union representing Honolulu police officers will vote on a COVID hazard pay settlement with the city worth more than $30 million with initial payouts of $20,000 “or more” by June 30. Star-Advertiser.
Red Hill illness study released after apparent half-year delay. A new military study shows Red Hill families had higher rates of migraines and esophagus problems after drinking contaminated water. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Spent $21,000 A Month To Power A Village Of 20 Tiny Homes. An independent study and a key state official criticize big operating costs when kauhale aren’t connected to utilities. Civil Beat.
Bill to limit number of Waikiki street festivals moves ahead in city council. In 2024 there were some 40 applications for street festivals, parades and other events that shut down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra turns to lawmakers for funding to expand musical outreach. On Tuesday, the Senate Transportation and Culture and the Arts Committee advanced Senate Bill 441, which would recognize HSO as a state orchestra and grant it $500,000 for the next two years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Lawmakers want state to buy 146-acre Ka‘u parcel for farming. Senate Bill 1003 was introduced by a pair of Big Island Democrats — Kona Sen. Dru Kanuha and Kohala Sen. Tim Richards — and would allocate nearly $3 million to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to purchase a 146-acre agricultural parcel just west of Pahala. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County task force continues to combat opioid crisis with collaborative outreach. On Valentine’s Day, that Hawaiʻi Island Fentanyl Task Force will be showing Aloha to all loved ones and the community by reaching out with a message of hope, treatment and the value of prevention. Big Island Now.
Maui
Proposed UH Maui College four-year nursing program moves ahead in state Senate. A measure aimed at addressing a shortage of nurses on Maui by establishing a four-year nursing Bachelor of Science degree program at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College has passed second reading on the Senate floor. Now, it’s headed to the influential Ways and Means Committee for decision-making on funding. Maui Now.
$3.2M released for axis deer fencing in South Maui to address flood risks, environmental concerns. State Sen. Angus L.K. McKelvey on Wednesday announced $3.2 million in Capital Improvement Project funds to design and construct axis deer fencing in South Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Council addresses nurse-patient ratios. The Kauai County Council unanimously passed a resolution “urging the Hawaii State Legislature to Implement Safe Nurse-to-Patient Staffing Requirements for Hospitals” during its Kauai County Council meeting on Wednesday. Garden Island.
Waimea Town Celebration: 9 days of events for every part of West Kauaʻi. The 48th annual Waimea Town Celebration begins Saturday and will be as fun as ever with long distance canoe races, storytelling, rodeos, films, concerts and eating contests. Kauai Now.
Trump unveils tariffs plan targeting allies, competitors - WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump unveiled a roadmap today for charging reciprocal tariffs on every country that puts duties on U.S. imports, his late...
No comments:
Post a Comment