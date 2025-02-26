Legislature advances sports betting bill, 131 Maui fire survivors laid off in federal funding cuts, trial set for attorneys in $11M affordable housing credits scam, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Housing, clean energy bills pass key committee. The critical state Senate Ways and Means Committee has moved out four bills on the eve of next week’s deadline to keep bills alive, including one that would provide more state funding to improve and upgrade low-income housing projects. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi is considering how to rein in the use of heavy pesticides. State lawmakers are considering how to rein in the use of heavy pesticides in Hawaiʻi following concerns about their impacts on people and non-target species. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill ending religious exemptions to school vaccines makes headway. House Bill 1118, which is part of the governor’s package, passed its third reading in the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs on Friday, and is poised to cross over to the Senate in March. Star-Advertiser.
Millions on the line as groups battle childhood homelessness in Hawaii. Hawaii's first-ever Childhood Homelessness Symposium brought together local leaders and advocates Tuesday to address a growing crisis, children experiencing homelessness at an alarming rate. KITV4.
Failure to launch: A critical program to help kupuna still hasn’t started. Seven months after the Silver Alert was signed into law, the program still hasn’t launched. Meanwhile, at-risk kupuna, who suffer from dementia and other disabilities, continue to disappear. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi Cost Of Living Is Creating A Mental Health Crisis For Workers. Residents experiencing food insecurity are more likely to experience depression and have suicidal thoughts, according to new research. Civil Beat.
$275,000 For Heart Attack Caused By False Missile Alert. A lawsuit over the 2018 mistaken emergency alert has finally been settled. Civil Beat.
This Plant Can Power Grids, Planes, Poultry And Cattle. Hawaiʻi Isn’t Sold. Business coalition asks for state tax credits to launch eco-friendly aviation fuel refining, but time is running out. The Hawaiʻi Renewable Fuels Coalition sees the camelina plant, a brassica and close relative of canola, as a multi-win crop. Civil Beat.
Decline of student newspapers at public high schools impacts local journalism. Hawai‘i’s high school newspapers are dwindling. A Hawaiʻi Public Radio survey of 44 public high schools found that fewer than half still have a student newspaper journalism program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Major Fireworks Seizure At Honolulu Port Points To Federal Failure. An Oʻahu fireworks company got a federal license to import tons of fireworks even though it didn’t have a state license to possess them once they got here. Civil Beat.
Honolulu mayor seeks public feedback at town hall meetings across Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will hold a series of town hall meetings across Oahu to get input on community issues and concerns. Blangiardi, as well as directors and deputy directors from more than 25 city departments, will attend all meetings. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu City Council considers sponsorships for public facilities. A Honolulu City Council measure to allow private sponsorship of city parks and other public facilities to garner more revenues for the city is scheduled for further review today. Star-Advertiser.
State to host job fair aimed at departing federal workers. The hiring event is being hosted by the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations in downtown Honolulu for attendees to explore available jobs and interview for positions at DLIR and other state agencies. Star-Advertiser.
‘Lots of red flags’: Drug rehab recruiters from California fuel concerns over ‘body brokers’ in Hawaii. Hawaii health providers and state officials are warning the community that so-called “body brokers” may be targeting homeless drug addicts. The alarm about possible “body brokers” was raised Friday night after two women showed up at Kauhale Health homeless treatment and housing facility on N. King Street, passing out business cards and an offer that seemed too good to be true. Hawaii News Now.
HDOT issues call to action as Oahu traffic fatalities rise. So far in 2025, Oahu has seen 11 traffic fatalities compared to five at the same time last year, according to the Honolulu Police Department. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Trial set in housing credits scam. A federal trial has been scheduled for two Hilo attorneys accused of receiving Hawaii County affordable housing credits and land conveyances worth at least $10.98 million, with no intention of developing affordable housing. Tribune-Herald.
Kilauea Eruption Resumes: Episode 11 Lava Fountains Reach 600 Feet High. Scientists also noted a glow from the September 2023 vents on the east side of Halemaʻumaʻu on Tuesday night. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Traffic Advisory Issued For Maunakea Summit, Increased Congestion At Sunset. Officials warn visitors that traffic on the Maunakea Access Road and the summit area has been significantly heavier than usual during sunset hours, particularly on weekends and holidays. Big Island Video News.
Police to hold public meeting on temporary morgue. The Hawaii Police Department invites the public to attend a community meeting to discuss a temporary morgue facility in Hilo from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 3, at the Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi Street in Hilo. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News.
High surf complicates business for this Kona-based tour company. Manu Powers, who runs Sea Quest Hawaii with her husband, says unusual surf activity and problems fnding qualified workers pose challenges for for their boat and snorkel tour company based in Kona. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
131 Maui fire survivors laid off after federal funding cut. A total of 131 Maui residents displaced by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires and working on recovery efforts were laid off Monday after the Trump administration cut federal funding for their positions. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
County wants to buy land to improve emergency evacuation routes in Lahaina. Maui County is moving quickly to buy a half-acre site in Lahaina that it hopes to use as part of a larger effort to revamp emergency evacuation routes, which proved deadly inadequate in 2023 when dozens of residents were trapped while trying to flee the fast-moving wildfire. Maui Now.
Community meeting on Imi Kala Street Extension proposal to be held March 5 in Wailuku. The County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) is holding a community meeting Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Wailuku to discuss the proposed Imi Kala Street Extension project that would provide another connection between Waiehu and Wailuku. Maui Now.
Multi-agency, full-scale CST training exercise slated this Thursday morning in Kīhei. The 93rd Civil Support Team (CST) full-scale training at Bayer Facility, 2111 Piʻilani Highway, will involve critical collaborations among MEMA, Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s 93rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Team. Maui Now.
Kauai
Input needed for Kauaʻi’s long-range transportation plan. Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is updating the Regional Long-Range Land Transportation Plan for Kauaʻi after more than 10 years of changes in population, development and travel needs. Kauai Now.
County looks to ‘grow our own’. A group of 40 10th-grade students toured the County of Kauai facilities as a field trip to acquaint students with the variety of jobs and career opportunities available there. Garden Island.
