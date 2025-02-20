University of Hawaii removes 'diversity' term from programs, Legislature mulls park fees, rental regulation, surfing programs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. Spectrum News.
Attorney General Anne E. Lopez at forefront of fight against Trump orders. Lopez acknowledged Trump’s pattern of ignoring the rule of law and his practice of flooding the public conversation around his administration with controversy and outlandish statements and actions. Trump’s reality television tactics will be countered through the courts, said Lopez. Star-Advertiser.
Nonresidents could pay more fees to visit state parks and trails. The state Senate is considering a bill that would have the Board of Land and Natural Resources adopt rules to impose more fees on nonresidents visiting state parks and trails. Hawaii Public Radio.
Multiple agencies back DLE director nominee Mike Lambert. Honolulu Police Major Mike Lambert faced senators in a confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 19 after being nominated by Governor Josh Green to succeed outgoing director Jordan Lowe. KHON2.
Proposed leadership, rule changes to Water Commission seek to curb political conflicts. Changes could be coming to the state Commission on Water Resource Management, including some meant to address political conflicts of interest in managing and protecting Hawaiʻi’s water. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill to ban algorithmic price-setting in Hawaiʻi’s rental market moves ahead in Senate. A bill aimed at protecting Hawaiʻi renters from algorithmic price-setting has cleared the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee, which has recommended passage on second reading and referral to the Judiciary and Ways and Means committees. Big Island Now.
Swell legislation: Bills would provide funding for high school surf teams. House Bill 133 and its companion, Senate Bill 178, would provide as-yet unspecified funding to the state Department of Education to create high school surf teams and leagues across the islands. Star-Advertiser.
Educators, organizers push for free meals for all Hawai'i public school students. The push for free meals for all students at Hawai'i public schools will be the topic of conversation at a public meeting with teachers, advocates and education officials next month. KITV4.
‘What’s more Hawaiian than poi?’: Bills aim to protect local fish, poi. Right now, poi sold in stores is all made in Hawaii and a bill wants to keep it that way, by requiring all things labeled “poi” to be made from taro grown locally. KHON2.
Oahu
These 5 Bridges Across The Ala Wai Got Top Public Votes. After combing through hundreds of scorecards from two public input sessions, the results are in: Honolulu residents remain divided over the best design for a pedestrian bridge spanning the Ala Wai Canal but care deeply about the aesthetics of their city. Civil Beat.
To Rescue The Cliffs Below Diamond Head, This Group Went Rogue. The Honolulu community group says it’s providing a critical public service neglected by the city, but Kuilei Cliffs also brushes off city instructions that it says are unreasonable. Civil Beat.
A Rare Conviction For Selling Illegal Fireworks Ends With Supervised Release. The case is one of only two felony convictions as a result of the Department of Law Enforcement’s Illegal Fireworks Task Force. Civil Beat.
Latest phase of Kailua roundabout project frustrating park users. A project aimed at easing traffic has been causing gridlock in Kailua. And efforts to reduce the construction gridlock has led to another set of frustrations, this time for users of Kailua Beach Park. Hawaii News Now.
4-year-old state hospital building rife with defects. Hawaii taxpayers may be coughing up $35 million or more to fix a state hospital building that a private contractor designed and built for $160 million four years ago. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
HFD battalion chief accused of sex assault. A 25-year veteran of the Honolulu Fire Department was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 33-year-old woman at the department’s main station on Valentine’s Day. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Trump order halts wildfire prevention work around Waikōloa's high-risk power lines. Hawaiian Electric's Wildfire Safety Strategy, submitted to the Public Utilities Commission in January, identified the power circuit above Waikōloa as having the highest wildfire risk on Big Island, and the fourth highest risk in the state overall. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill eyeing geothermal on Hawaiian home lands draws opposition. A state proposal to locate possible geothermal well sites on Hawaiian home lands has Big Island residents pushing back. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
New species of bee discovered on Molokaʻi. The newly identified bee species, named Hylaeus paumako — paumākō meaning “mourning” or “grief” in Hawaiian — was distinguished by its all-black face, a unique characteristic not seen in any other known male bee species on Moloka‘i. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Local Food Coalition backs bills to boost Hawai‘i farm grants, infrastructure. The announcement comes in anticipation of the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau’s annual “Ag Day at the Capitol” on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Hawai‘i State Capitol. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua’i County Council Chair: ‘We’re in crisis mode’ with lone landfill approaching capacity. About 90,000 tons of waste enter the Kekaha Landfill on the West Side of Kaua‘i each year. But current permits do not allow the landfill to operate beyond November 2027. Kauai Now.
Life-saving efforts honored. A fast-acting samaritan along with several first responders were honored for their collaborative life-saving efforts that saved a woman’s life last December. Garden Island.
Senate confirms Trump pick Kash Patel as FBI director - WASHINGTON >> The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate confirmed Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director, today, putting a Trump loyalist...
No comments:
Post a Comment