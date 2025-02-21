Public opposes state lawmaker pay hikes, Honolulu police union approves Covid hazard pay, Trump targets agency administering $1.6B for Maui recovery, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Cochran absent from House Floor 80% so far this session; lawmaker cites ‘illness in the family’. Democratic West Maui Rep. Elle Cochran has the second-highest rate of full-day absences so far this year at 80%, second-only to Republican Rep. Gene Ward, who has been absent every day through the 20th day of this year’s lawmaking session. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi homeowners could be paid to carve out workforce housing. The state Legislature is considering a new approach that would allow homeowners to sell a deed restriction on their property to a county, provided they only allow occupants who work at least 30 hours in that county. Hawaii Public Radio.
This program for homeless people to get back to the continent needs permanent funding. With funding set to run out at the end of 2026, Hawaiʻi lawmakers are considering a bill that would make the project permanent. House Bill 212 passed its first hurdle this session and is still advancing. Hawaii Public Radio.
The state subsidized preschool program is accepting applications. Families with 3- or 4-year-olds born between Aug. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2022, can apply. Families of eligible children will receive a subsidy linked to their needs and the type of preschool they choose. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii’s lax animal cruelty laws could be overhauled. The Hawaiian Humane Society said Hawaii has some of the weakest animal cruelty penalties in the nation, but a new proposal could change that. KHON2.
Oahu
DEA shifts focus of arrests to include immigration violations in Honolulu. The DEA’s Los Angeles field office, which includes Hawaii, has been collaborating with Homeland Security Investigations on raids in multiple states in search of people illegally in the country with past drug violations. Hawaii News Now.
Police union approves COVID hazard pay settlement. Members of the Honolulu police officers union overwhelmingly voted to accept a COVID-19 hazard pay settlement with the city worth more than $30 million with initial payouts of $20,000 or more by June 30. Star-Advertiser.
Owners of 3 shuttered businesses sue HART for more than $2 million. A new civil complaint alleges actions taken by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation forced a trio of seafood- related businesses out of business in Chinatown. Star-Advertiser.
Could A Pre-Fab Factory Get More Native Hawaiians Into Homes? DHHL wants to transform an airport hanger into a manufacturing center to lower costs and address a waitlist so long that people have died waiting for homestead land. Civil Beat.
Naming rights plan for Blaisdell Center under Council review. A plan for the city-owned Neal S. Blaisdell Center to become a greater source of nontax-based revenue for the city and county is underway. Star-Advertiser.
‘Renovation Aloha’ Home Flippers Hit With Flurry Of Building Violations. Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama continue to renovate Oʻahu homes without proper permits even as their show seeks taxpayer subsidies. Civil Beat.
A Rare Conviction For Selling Illegal Fireworks Ends With Supervised Release. A Kapolei man avoided jail time but was given a $5,000 fine on Wednesday for the distribution of illegal fireworks, representing a rare win in the state’s crackdown on unlicensed pyrotechnics. Civil Beat.
‘Top 5’ Ala Wai Pedestrian Bridge designs proposed. Potential designs for the city’s nearly $63.4 million Ala Wai Pedestrian Bridge project were posted to the city Department of Transportation Services’ website this week. Star-Advertiser. Spectrum News.
Hawaii Island
Public invited to complete HPD satisfaction survey. Hawaii Police Department Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz invites members of the public to take the department’s community satisfaction survey now through 4 p.m. on Feb. 28. Tribune-Herald.
Sen. Lorraine Inouye secures more state funding for Hilo airport improvements. On Wednesday, Inouye announced that Gov. Josh Green released $593,500 in funding to finance the replacement of cesspools with individual wastewater systems at the airport. Big Island Now.
Maui
Trump Targets Federal Agency Managing $1.6B In Maui Recovery Funds. Maui County’s Office of Recovery said it had met with HUD officials Thursday to discuss the potential impact of staffing cuts. Civil Beat.
Gas grill explosion at a Kaanapali Beach condo leaves 7 people injured; preliminary investigation points to petroleum gas. The Maui Police Department responded to 2481 Kāʻanapali Parkway after Central Dispatch received multiple reports of an explosion at the location at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
County of Maui to install security cameras in Lahaina fire zones amid rising thefts. Frustrated by ongoing thefts, residents and property owners have called for stronger protections. Maui Now.
Kauai
VA representatives will aid Kauaʻi veterans in applying for expanded benefits next month. Veteran Affairs representatives will be hosting an enrollment event in Kauaʻi next month to help veterans suffering from toxic exposure-related conditions apply for the largest expansion of benefits in decades. Kauai Now.
Aloha Friday Photo: Aloha Kakahiaka Kihei - Mahalo to Brooklyn Bane for sharing this beautiful Aloha Friday Photo. Brooklyn took this beach shot from Kihei on the island of Maui. We can tell from t...
No comments:
Post a Comment