Legislature questions HECO plan to collect extra $1B from customers, Sunshine bills teetering, state population increases, rail tax extension in trouble, DNA frees Maui man after 30 years, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiʻi toys with repealing tax credits for solar, wind, renewable fuel. House Bill 1369 was heard by the House Finance Committee on Wednesday and proposed repealing credits for solar, wind, and renewable fuel. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii population increases in new estimate. Census estimates suggest that Hawaii’s population edged up 0.3%, or by 4,759 people, in 2024 and bumped up the total population count to 1,446,146 from 1,441,387 in 2023. Carl Bonham, director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said at a briefing on the local economy made to the state House Finance Committee in January that he was somewhat skeptical about the Census Bureau methodology for estimating immigration in Hawaii, which represents one part of population change. Star-Advertiser.
Dead Or Alive? With A Week To Go, Some Sunshine Bills Are Teetering. By the end of this week bills need to have passed out of all the committees to which they’d been assigned, including the money committees, or they are dead for the year. In January, lawmakers introduced about 3,100 bills. As of Friday, 780 remained on the House’s list and 835 in the Senate. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers could make it easier for foreign doctors to practice in Hawaiʻi . In an attempt to address the state’s medical staffing shortages, lawmakers are considering a measure that would allow graduates from certain foreign medical schools to seek licensure in Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives that would require nurse staffing standards for Hawaii hospitals statewide has been shelved, but debate is expected to continue. Star-Advertiser.
Sports betting bills still alive. At least two bills that would legalize some form of sports wagering in Hawaii remain alive this legislative session. House Bill 1308 and Senate Bill 1569 are companion measures, although both have been amended in committee hearings. Tribune-Herald.
Half Of Hawaiʻi Inmates Leave Prison Without The IDs They Need To Start Over. More than seven years after Hawaiʻi passed a law meant to address the problem, the number of people leaving prison and jail without key documents has barely budged. Civil Beat.
Hawaii fireworks injuries have risen over past decade. The number of fireworks-related injuries in Hawaii has steadily risen over the past decade and a half, reaching a 15-year high over the latest New Year’s holiday, according to updated statistics from the state Department of Health. Star-Advertiser.
Trump policies threaten University of Hawaii ethnic studies programs. President Donald Trump’s order banning diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs has University of Hawaii students and faculty worrying about the future of academic programs that focus on Hawaiian, Filipino, Korean and other ethnic cultures. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Threat Of Federal Budget Cuts May Sink Rail Tax Extension. The city rail authority is supporting a bill at the Legislature to extend the controversial Oʻahu excise tax surcharge for rail, but some board members worry the threat of federal budget cuts may cause the surcharge measure to die next week. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i Convention Center seeking $55M to fast-track projects. If the $12 million expenditure ceiling request, along with HTA’s CIP request of $52 million, are appropriated, HTA anticipates spending more than $55.4 million on convention center repair and maintenance projects in fiscal year 2026 and more than $16.7 million in fiscal year 2027. Star-Advertiser.
Wahiawā Charter School Accepts Permanent Closure. The Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission voted to close the school in January, and Kamalani Academy leaders will not challenge the decision. Civil Beat.
University of Hawaii Cancer Center and Queen’s to collaborate on oncology clinic. The University of Hawaii Cancer Center and The Queen’s Health Systems are teaming up to provide cutting-edge, comprehensive cancer care to residents under one roof. Star-Advertiser.
2 more arrests in New Year’s fireworks blast bring total to 12. The owners of the Aliamanu home at 4144 Keaka Drive, where a stockpile of illegal aerials accidentally detonated at a New Year’s party killing six people Opens in a new tab, were arrested today on suspicion of fireworks offenses. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii DOT apologies for ‘incorrect’ H-1 lane closures that snarled traffic on Saturday. A slow-moving mass of vehicles stretched from Aloha Stadium all the way back to Kapolei by 11 a.m. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Apparent settlement reached in Honokohau Harbor sewage lawsuit. A letter to U.S. District Chief Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield from Elena Bryant, an Earthjustice attorney representing Hui Malama Honokohau, requested putting on hold “existing discovery and other deadlines while the parties finalize the settlement, including securing approval from the County Council.” Tribune-Herald.
Mayor kicks off first of 14 community meetings. Dozens of Big Island residents met with Mayor Kimo Alameda and other Hawaii County officials Wednesday at the first of 14 planned community meetings around the island. Tribune-Herald.
Housing center for youth opens in downtown Hilo. The Youth Outreach and Supportive Housing Center in Hilo will offer 22 units of housing for young people between the ages of 15 and 24, as well as a youth center to connect at-risk youth with access to essential services. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Two hotels will be built at Waikoloa Plaza. The plaza fills out a portion of an estimated $700 million master-planned project that sits on 47 acres purchased by developer Meridian Pacific for $24 million in 2018. West Hawaii Today.
‘DOGE is a dictatorship’: Hundreds turn out in Puna to express their concerns about Trump administration, Musk. A crowd of perhaps 300 showed up Saturday at a town hall hosted by U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii) at the Pahoa High and Intermediate School cafeteria. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Hawaii man freed by DNA evidence after 30 years in prison visits mother’s grave and ponders ubiquitous cellphones. One of the first places Gordon Cordeiro visited when a judge ordered him released after spending 30 years in prison for a killing he always maintained he had nothing to do with was his mother’s Hawaii gravesite. Associated Press. Maui Now.
College no longer first option for Maui County public high school graduates. There is a developing trend among Maui County public high school graduates over the past five years — foregoing college for more immediate careers, or skipping college because they see tuition and other associated costs as prohibitive. Maui Now.
Restoring Lahaina power is critical to rebuilding. A year and a half since the devastating Maui wildfires destroyed Lahaina town, Jeremy DelosReyes is still in a dark place. Star-Advertiser.
'I don't know how you guys expect us to pay rent': Lahaina family struggles with FEMA requirement. Lahaina resident Beatrice Hoopai narrowly escaped the 2023 wildfire with her family. Now, she’s fighting to keep a roof over their head. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hauling of modular homes to continue for wildfire survivors, Feb. 26-28. Motorists are advised of potential traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are transported from Kahului to the state’s Ka Laʻi Ola housing site in Lahaina. Maui Now.
Kauai
Program begins releasing mosquitoes on Kauai to protect endangered honeycreepers. Conservationists on Kauai have begun releasing hundreds of thousands of male mosquitoes incapable of reproducing in an effort to combat avian malaria, a disease threatening native honeycreepers with extinction. Star-Advertiser.
HFD airlifts hiker after night spent on Kaaawa trail - Honolulu firefighters over the weekend rescued a man in his 50s after he spent the night in a precarious spot on the Pu‘u Manamana Trail in Kaaawa.
