Former Honolulu corporation counsel and Police Commission chairman to plead guilty in Kealoha scandal, bills address DUI, ahi labels, paid family leave, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Green reiterates opposition to RFK Jr. as U.S. health chief. Gov. Josh Green reiterated his opposition to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. becoming the next secretary of health and human services as a Senate committee is scheduled to vote today on whether to advance the nomination to the full Senate. New York Times.
Schatz to block Trump nominees over USAID move. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said today he would block Senate votes on President Donald Trump’s diplomatic nominees in protest of plans to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development and merge it into the State Department. Reuters.
How tariffs could impact Hawaii. Because Hawaii imports 85 to 90 percent of all its food, a 25% tariff will be felt deeply from restaurants to grocery stores. The Hawaii farm bureau says 80% of fertilizer ingredients come from Canada which is used in farming and food production, and grain feed is also imported from Canada. KHON2.
Debate Keeps Swirling Around Paid Family Leave In Hawaiʻi. Advocates say the need is greater than ever. But unions, businesses and state agencies are resisting. Civil Beat.
Bills would lower legal threshold for drunken driving. For the fifth consecutive year, bills have been introduced in the state Legislature to reduce the blood-alcohol content threshold for a drunken driving charge from 0.08% to 0.05%. Tribune-Herald.
Do you know where your ahi comes from? A state measure could require origin labels. Industry leaders say that imported fish is cheaper and can undercut locally caught fish. Imported fish can also be frozen and gas-treated to look fresher than it is. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill would ban immigration detention centers on state land. Immigration detention centers would be banned on state and county lands, and other bills in the Legislature also would ensure due process for any detainees. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Track how opioid settlement funds are being used in Hawai‘i. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health launched a website that allows the public to track where an excess of $100 million in opioid settlement funds paid to the state by pharmaceutical companies is going. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Is 2025 Last Chance For OHA’s Big Development Plans At Kakaʻako Makai? After years of futility, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs has new support for its plans to build affordable housing and a hotel on 30 acres of the Honolulu waterfront. Civil Beat.
Community weighs in on future plans for Aloha Stadium with questions about affordable housing. Five years after Aloha Stadium shut down, demolition is set to begin in June and then a new community will start taking shape. On Monday, neighbors got to engage with the developers for the first time. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii’s plan to develop leasehold homes advances. A more than $200 million tower is envisioned in Honolulu with 360 units and leasehold prices ranging from $456,400 for units with one bedroom and one bathroom to $862,600 for units with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Star-Advertiser.
Multifaceted writer Cliff Slater dies at 91. Cliff Slater — businessman, newspaper columnist, author, photographer and community activist most visible in recent years for his steadfast opposition to Oahu’s controversial $10 billion rail project — died Jan. 20, with his wife and children beside him, at his home in Honolulu. He was 91. Star-Advertiser.
Penalty Reduced For HPD Officers Accused Of Assaulting Prisoner. Honolulu police officers were disciplined for a range of issues in 2024, including failing to activate their body cameras, drunk driving, falsifying police reports and stealing a wallet. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Council members question effectiveness of homeless-related grants. Hawaii County on Friday awarded more than $10 million to various Big Island nonprofits to fight homelessness. Kona Councilwoman Rebecca Villegas said some programs funded through the grants this year spend up to 90% of their awarded funds on employee salaries. Tribune-Herald.
Lava fountains over 250 feet high return to Kilauea volcano. Kilauea volcano resumed its latest eruption Monday, the eighth time that lava fountains have returned to the summit caldera in less than two months. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii astronomers monitor potentially dangerous asteroid. Hawaii astronomers late last year discovered an asteroid that has a slim likelihood of striking the Earth in about seven years, and a telescope on Maunakea will be used to help track the object’s orbit. Tribune-Herald.
Waikoloa Road project nearly complete. Almost two years of repairs on Waikoloa Road in South Kohala are projected to wrap up by this spring for the 12-mile stretch of roadway, county officials said. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Senate bill advances to increase air medical services. The state Department of Health has been cost-sharing a helicopter with Maui County and contracts with a private entity to provide staff and operations for the emergency helicopter. Maui Now.
FEMA finishes installing 167 temporary homes at Kilohana. FEMA’s 167-unit Kiohana temporary home site for wildfire survivors was completed this week in Lahaina. Maui Now.
UH Maui College launches program to support Lahaina’s long-term revitalization. The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is proud to announce the launch of the 2025 Maui Strong Fellowship Program, an initiative aimed at engaging UHMC students and any interested Maui residents in projects critical to Maui’s long-term care and post-fire recovery. Maui Now.
Activists worry proposed Grand Wailea expansion could disturb iwi kupuna. For years, the Grand Wailea Resort has been trying to expand and is now seeking approval for a proposal to build 137 additional guest rooms, among other additions. KITV4.
Kauai
Kauaʻi middle school counselor named 2025 Hawai‘i School Counselor of the Year. Noelani Butcher of Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School in Līhuʻe was named the 2025 Hawai‘i School Counselor of the Year by the American School Counselor Association. Kauai Now.
