Defense Department beefs up Pacific forces, Honolulu defense contractor gets 87 months in prison for Covid relief fraud, Trump blocks $62M EPA solar grant, state could ban octopus farming, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Trump blocks pipeline of EPA funds to Hawaiʻi environmental justice efforts. The Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority has been locked out of $62 million awarded through the EPA's Solar For All program, which is designed to help low-income households finance rooftop solar. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gabbard’s intelligence role will be tested immediately. Gabbard’s meteoric rise from local politics in Hawaii to a Cabinet-level position in the second Trump administration was on the minds of island politicians of all stripes, although many Democrats — her former party — either declined to comment for this story or would offer comments only if their names were not used. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Lawmakers Want To Make It Harder For Kids To Skip Vaccines. Roughly 1 in 5 students in Hawaiʻi were missing required vaccines last year. Doctors say that’s a growing health threat, but efforts to toughen state law are drawing intense criticism from parents opposed to vaccines. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi could ban octopus farming before the practice crawls its way here. House Bill 365 and Senate Bill 1159 made it out of their first committee hearings this week. They argue that raising the animals for consumption could lead to environmental and ecological threats. Hawaii Public Radio.
Midwifery bill tries to balance safety with reproductive autonomy, Hawaiian practices. The state Legislature is running against a time limit on its controversial 2019 law to regulate midwifery that will sunset in June. Hawaii Public Radio.
U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda demands answers after HNN investigation exposes one-sided kidney trade. For every 46 kidneys that have gone to the mainland in recent years, Hawaii has gotten just one in return. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Covid Relief Fraud Gets Hawaiʻi Defense Contractor 87 Months In Prison. Martin Kao, convicted of stealing pandemic-era relief funds, was also ordered to pay $13 million in restitution and serve 12,800 hours of community service. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Toxic Work Environment Concerns Derail Honolulu EMS Director Reappointment. Former employees testified that Emergency Services Director Jim Ireland practices favoritism and retaliation, which contributes to staff and ambulance shortages. Civil Beat.
City parks ‘follow-up’ audit completed. The audit found improvements had been made within DPR — which has a current operating budget of nearly $120.6 million — but noted data related to spending on individual city park sites on Oahu was lacking. Star-Advertiser.
Ban on wheelies under Council consideration. Riders of electric bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles will no longer be able to perform stunts on any public street or roadway if a measure targeting such behavior is able to steer its way through the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Windward Community College Expands Hawaiian Studies To Arizona Prison. The college launched a Hawaiian studies program at Halawa Correctional Facility in 2022, but found many students dropped out because they were sent to an Arizona prison. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Work on 2 Hamakua bridges should start this year. Last year, the DOT was awarded $74 million from the federal government to rehabilitate both the Nanue bridge and the Hakalau Stream Bridge, located further south down the Hamakua Coast. The state will provide the remainder of the funding. Tribune-Herald.
Grandmother sentenced to probation in child starvation case. A 67-year-old Hilo woman was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation for her role in starving her developmentally disabled 9-year-old granddaughter to death in 2016. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Maui
Those who lost loved ones in the Lahaina fire could receive some funds next month. Those who lost loved ones or were severely injured in the Lahaina wildfires could begin to receive compensation in the next month with larger payouts by the end of the summer through the One ʻOhana Fund settlement. Hawaii Public Radio.
Projects could curb flooding in South Maui, but the fixes won’t happen overnight. South Kihei Road is expected to be fixed as a shoreline thoroughfare through South Maui by the end of this month, Maui County Council member Tom Cook told more than 110 people at the Malcolm Center Wednesday night. Maui News.
Kauai
Deadline today to apply for funding aimed at helping vulnerable Kaua‘i youth, adults. Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like reminded the public that the deadline is fast approaching for the Life’s Choices Adult and Adolescent Mental Health and Substance Abuse Community Program Grants. Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14. Kauai Now.
Zenon Wong gets his own day. Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami proclaimed Wednesday as Zenon Kapalehua Wong Day at the Kauai Museum where Wong volunteers. Garden Island
