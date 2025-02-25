House advances ban on non-medical vaccine exemptions, ICE admits error in detaining Oahu farmer, Maui Council mulls plan to let homeless sleep in cars, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiʻi could create a loan program for condo building repairs. Over 30,000 units in the state are having issues with commercial lenders because they are unable to have full insurance coverage on their buildings. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposed tax on foreign ships could increase costs in Hawaii. As many Hawaii businesses are already weighing the potential impacts tariffs proposed by Trump could have on them, some are now bracing for even more potential economic consequences if foreign ships visiting the islands have to pay extra for pulling into our harbors — potentially passing those costs on to the consumer, or prompting the ships to avoid Hawaii altogether. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii to launch digitized Agriculture Declaration Form. The initiative, authorized under Act 196 during the previous legislative session, is a step toward modernizing the state’s biosecurity efforts by improving form completion rates and enhancing protections against invasive species. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
ICE ‘deeply regrets’ error after Hawaii farmer detained, letter says. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement admits it made a mistake after detaining a Laie farmer who faces deportation. Hanjun Shen, 60, who’s from China and owns JM Farm in Laie, Hawaii, was detained by ICE last month and is currently being held in the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu. Hawaii News Now.
Head of Homeland Security Investigations in Honolulu retired ahead of immigration policy shift. John Tobon, 51, was an assistant director, in charge of Homeland Security Investigations’ Honolulu office until he retired on Jan. 31. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu seeks new exec for troubled Liquor Commission. The Honolulu Liquor Commission is looking to hire a new senior-level executive after it announced a key employee plans to leave the troubled agency after nearly 25 years on the job. Star-Advertiser.
UH researchers conduct dye tracer study at Red Hill. Researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa are conducting a dye tracer study to gain insight into the groundwater flow near Red Hill. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Five staff members at Hakalau Forest Refuge on Big Island fired by Trump Administration. Five staff members at the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge were among the more than 400 employees with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service who were fired earlier this month as part of the drastic downsizing of the federal government by the Trump Administration. Big Island Now.
Proposals Wanted For Kukuiola Emergency Shelter In Kona. The County of Hawaiʻi has issued a Request for Proposals to developers for the construction of the first phase of the Kukuiola Emergency Shelter and Assessment Center. Big Island Video News.
Plans to revitalize prime real estate on Big Island moving forward. Another derelict building on Banyan Drive in Hilo shuts down for good. This as lawmakers move one step closer to creating a master plan to revitalize the surrounding area.The old country club on Hilo’s Banyan Drive is officially closed. KHON2.
University of Hawaiʻi team discovers ancient Hawaiian calendar system at a Hawaiʻi Island heiau. New research has uncovered evidence that an ancient Hawaiian heiau (place of worship, shrine) served as a sophisticated seasonal calendar, demonstrating the advanced scientific knowledge of Native Hawaiian culture. Big Island Now.
Maui
Council panel to receive update on pilot project for overnight sleeping in cars. The Maui County Council’s Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee will receive an update Tuesday morning on the status of a Maui County pilot project to allow people to sleep in their cars in county-owned public parking lots. Maui Now.
Maui leaders, nonprofits push for better medical care for homeless. Homeless advocates say a recent death near Maui Memorial Medical Center raises major concerns about what is being done to help homeless who are on the verge of dying. Hawaii News Now.
Federal funding cuts affect Lahaina fire survivors working at the Maui Humane Society. On Friday, according to MHS, notification arrived by email that funding for the three from the National Dislocated Workers Grant program would be cut, effective immediately. The society had less than 24 hours’ notice. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Few Property Sales, High Prices in Lahaina As Victims Try To Recoup Losses. Sales have increased in recent months, but real estate agents say sellers of burned-down homes have no other choice. Civil Beat.
Kauai
U.S. Department of Agriculture Safety inspector charged in child pornography case. A 39-year-old consumer safety inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Kauai faces federal charges after he allegedly groomed two minor boys in Fargo, N.D., and Philadelphia into making child pornography. Star-Advertiser.
