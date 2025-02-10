Eggs at a premium, federal court upholds age-based gun ban, appeals court rules against hotel in beach use, casino gambling bill introduced, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii leaders challenge federal buyout plan. State Attorney General Anne Lopez announced Sunday that she is leading a coalition of 21 state attorneys general in supporting the legal challenge against the directive, which offers federal workers up to eight months of pay and benefits in exchange for their immediate resignation. Employees who decline the offer face potential termination. Star-Advertiser.
Bill is back to clear way for Filipino WWII vets to reunite with families. A group of bipartisan lawmakers in Congress has reintroduced legislation aimed at expediting the visa process for the children of Filipino World War II veterans, many of whom have spent decades separated from their families due to immigration backlogs. Star-Advertiser.
Federal Court upholds Hawaii’s age-based firearms acquisition law. On Friday, a federal judge upheld Hawaii’s law banning those under 21 from buying a gun. Hawaii News Now.
New bill seeks to build casinos and legalize gambling. Hawaii is one of two states in the country where gambling is illegal. A new bill aims to bring in casinos and legalize gambling. KHON2.
Lawmakers are trying to help families pay their electric bills. With what funding? State senators have proposed two measures to create utility assistance programs for low-income households: Senate Bill 191 and Senate Bill 994. Hawaii Public Radio.
Racism Is Common In Hawaiʻi Schools — And Often Goes Unaddressed. Nearly half of white high school students and more than half of Black students in the state said they’d experienced racism in schools, according to a federal survey recently pulled from the internet by Trump administration orders. Civil Beat.
Measures target ‘fentanyl tsunami’. At least three bills have been introduced by the Legislature this year to crack down on fentanyl trafficking. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiian Homes agency seeking an additional $600M. Hawaii lawmakers are considering big funding increases to produce homesteads for state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries after a historic $600 million appropriation in 2023. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Water Safety Coalition reveals state’s first-ever Water Safety Plan. The Hawaiʻi Water Safety Coalition on Thursday released its first Hawaiʻi Water Safety Plan to address the drowning crisis that is threatening the health of Hawaiʻi’s residents and visitor-dependent economy. Maui Now.
Oahu
Kahala hotel’s use of public beach in dispute and could affect other hotels. A recent ruling by the state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals could become precedent-setting when it comes to protecting the public’s interests at public beaches. The appeals court ruled Jan. 29 in David Kimo Frankel v. the Board of Land and Natural Resources, Department of Land and Natural Resources and Resort Trust Hawaii LLC — owner of the Kahala Hotel & Resort — that BLNR breached its public-trust duties when it authorized the hotel’s exclusive use of a portion of land designated for use as a public beach. Star-Advertiser.
Military launches new effort to ID unknown soldiers from West Loch Disaster. On May 21, 1944, as American troops prepared for the invasion of Japanese-occupied Saipan in the Northern Marianas, a series of explosions in West Loch killed at least 163 people and injured 396, though some historians have alleged that shoddy record keeping by military officials in a rush to keep the operation on track may have left more uncounted. Star-Advertiser.
E-bike bills advance at City Council, Legislature. The state Department of Health asserts the average number of reported e-bike incidents statewide more than doubled from an average of 10 per month in 2022 to 24 per month in 2024. Oahu experienced a nearly threefold increase, from an average of seven per month in 2022 to 19 per month in 2024, the data indicates. Star-Advertiser.
Council mulls proposal to strengthen fireworks laws. Bill 7 seeks to amend the city’s fire code to increase penalties for possessing, using and causing the explosion of any aerial device, pyrotechnic or display fireworks on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Several gambling machines found at illegal game room bust in Kalihi. An illegal game room in Kalihi was raided where 11 gambling machines and cash were seized. Honolulu police executed the search warrant on Thursday, Feb. 6 where the machines and cash was found. KITV4.
ACLU Cites ‘Pattern Of Violence’ After Murder At Oʻahu Jail. The death of OCCC inmate Eric Scotton is apparently the third homicide in the Hawaiʻi correctional system in less than a year. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Contested case could decide fate of Papaikou’s ‘Falls on Fire’. A Papaikou property owner’s plan to host an annual “Burning Man-style” festival on his land is being challenged by neighbors. In 2023, Andrew Tepper opened a portion of his more-than-1,400-acres located on Indian Tree Road north of Papaikou for a multiday festival called “Falls on Fire.” Tribune-Herald.
2 more school bus routes to be restored in East Hawaiʻi starting Monday. The routes serve Pāhoa High and Intermediate School, Pāhoa Elementary School and Keonepoko Elementary School. Big Island Now.
Under the big top: Super American Circus comes to Hilo this week. Look for the big top at the Afook-Chinen Civic fairgrounds in Hilo on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and at Old Kona Airport Park on Feb. 21, 22 and 23. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Meeting could help chart course for Hana Community Pathway. Design concepts for the Hāna Community Pathway will be presented at the next in-person community meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Helene Hall in Hāna. Maui News.
With massive flooding in Kīhei wreaking havoc every winter, community wonders: When will things change? Maui County says while it is following a master drainage plan, South Maui’s wetland origins make it inherently vulnerable to flooding. But residents and environmental scientists say more concrete action needs to be taken, and more quickly. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Community College works to fund scholarship for graduating island seniors. The Ho‘olei Scholarship Fund aims to cover first-year tuition, after financial aid, for every senior graduating from a public or charter high school on Kauaʻi. Kauai Now.
How Realistic is Importing Liquefied Natural Gas - Posted on February 10, 2025, by Henry Curtis Hawai`i Governor Green proposed the importation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in May 2024. Green asserted ...
No comments:
Post a Comment