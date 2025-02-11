State Supreme Court rules against insurance companies in $4B Lahaina fire settlement, bill would ban non-medical vaccine exemptions, big salary hikes slated for state officials, Honolulu CEO indicted on false name campaign contributions, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Governor, Japanese official sign pact to ease entry for visitors. Gov. Josh Green and the consul general of Japan in Honolulu, Yoshinori Kodama, have signed an action plan to bring more Japanese visitors to Hawaii to enhance economic benefits and spark more people-to- people exchanges through an expanded VIP entry program, which now includes school groups, and promotion of other programs that ease entry such as the mobile passport control program and a global entry program. Star-Advertiser.
State officials could see big pay raises soon. A proposal to increase salaries for Hawaii's state executives, judges and legislators is facing pushback, with some questioning whether elected officials deserve a pay hike while ongoing state issues remain unresolved. The Governor, Lieutenant Governor, judges, legislators and more could see raises as high as 61%. KHON2. KITV4.
Heated debate surrounds Hawaiʻi measure to ban non-medical vaccine exemptions in schools. A bill that would repeal non-medical vaccine exemptions for Hawaiʻi students received about 1,300 pages of written testimony. The controversial House Bill 1118 passed through the House Committee on Health on Friday with the two Republican members voting "no." Hawaii Public Radio.
The state Legislature is considering a measure that would stockpile 1,000 doses of the abortion drug mifepristone. The bill is meant to protect Hawaiʻi's inventory of the drug in case federal laws or court rulings limit access. Hawaii Public Radio.
Citizens videoing police bills move in Legislature. Companion bills that acknowledge the right of private citizens to video law enforcement activities without interfering and to sue if those rights are violated are making their way through committees in the Legislature. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Lawmakers Seek Tougher Fireworks Enforcement, But No Statewide Ban. State senators declined to move forward with a statewide ban on all fireworks on Monday, and instead are working to significantly strengthen law enforcement’s ability to investigate and prosecute fireworks cases. Civil Beat.
Bill requiring medical students to stay in isles dies in House. A Senate bill remains alive that would require University of Hawaii medical school students to remain in Hawaii for two years after they complete their residencies, but the House version has died. Star-Advertiser.
Committee to hear bills aimed at fixing Hawaii school bus system. In response to parents’ pleas for reliable school transportation, the House Education Committee today will consider bills aimed at preventing a repeat of the abrupt cancellations of 108 bus routes at the start of this year’s school year, which was a repeat of the start of the 2023 school year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers look to regulate commercial dog breeders. SB593 would require licensing for more than 10 breeding dogs, impose standards of care, and ban anyone from owning more than 30 breeding dogs. Hawaii News Now.
Biosecurity bill could move invasive species council under Agriculture Department. State lawmakers are moving along a bill that would bring a host of biosecurity improvements to the state — but stakeholders feel uneasy about a provision that could have a significant impact on the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Electric surges to 36% renewable energy on grids. Boosted by new grid-scale and rooftop solar capacity, Hawaiian Electric achieved a 36% consolidated renewable portfolio standard in 2024, accelerating progress toward the 2030 RPS milestone of 40%. Maui Now.
Oahu
CEO indicted for alleged illegal campaign donations. An Oahu grand jury Friday indicted JL Capital CEO Timothy Lee, 48, on nine counts of false-name contribution for allegedly making $13,000 in campaign contributions in another person’s name in 2020 to the mayoral campaigns of Keith Amemiya and Kymberly Pine. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
City Council’s budget panel to review sponsorship bill. Reestablishing the city’s ability to obtain private sponsorships for publicly owned facilities in order to secure non-property tax revenue is the focus of new legislation now under Honolulu City Council review. Star-Advertiser.
Laie farmer’s arrest stirs controversy amid crackdown on undocumented immigrants. Last Thursday, farmers held a rally to support 60-year-old Hanjun Shen of China. He’s the owner of JM Farm in Laie. He had been in Hawaii since 2009 and was detained by federal agents last month even though he has no criminal record. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Self-Storage Warehouse Plan Replaces Proposed Hilo Water Bottling Plant. A draft environmental assessment has been published for the proposed Talon 1 Properties Self-storage Warehouse between the Hoʻolulu Complex and the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. Big Island Video News.
Kailua-Kona condo complex settles federal disability lawsuit for $162,500. A Kona condominium association and its managing agent will pay $162,500 to settle a federal lawsuit that alleged the condo association and the managers of the complex discriminated against an individual with paraplegia. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Lahaina Disaster Still A ‘Relentless Presence’ In Fire Survivors’ Lives. Court documents filed in a wildfire compensation lawsuit give an unprecedented look at the struggles fire survivors continue to face. Civil Beat.
Maui County Mayor signs tobacco bill. On Friday, youth from several local schools and supporters of a tobacco-free Hawaii gathered in a room where Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen signed a bill that brings the county one step closer to a potential tobacco ban. Maui News.
Open house on Lahaina ash and fire debris transfer to Central Maui. The public is invited to learn more about the transfer of Lahaina’s ash and fire debris from the temporary storage site in Olowalu to the Permanent Disposal Site in Central Maui during an open house Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the County of Maui’s Lahaina Resource Center. Maui Now.
Kauai
Hale Lihue marks milestone. In a joint announcement on Monday, Hawaiian Telcom and Hale Lihue announced that Hawaiian Telcom will be the exclusive technology partner for the new community center that will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Garden Island.
Three Kauaʻi towns named in top 8 “most neighborly” in Hawaiʻi. Hanalei, Hanapepe and Kōloa were all featured in a list of the “Top 8 Most Neighborly Towns in Hawaiʻi,” which was put together by WorldAtlas to give readers a glimpse into close-knit towns that embrace the spirit Aloha. Kauai Now.
Hawaiian scholar Mary Kawena Pukui featured on new $1 coin - The U.S. Mint is now selling the 2025 Native American $1 coin, which features Hawaiian scholar and composer Mary Kawena Pukui.
No comments:
Post a Comment