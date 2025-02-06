Lawmakers tackle pay-to-play loophole, delivery surcharge for safe streets, year-round legislative session, fireworks regulations, plus more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi lawmakers still considering year-round legislative session. State lawmakers are considering measures to make Hawaiʻi’s legislative session continue throughout the year, although a Senate committee recently killed a pair of those bills. Hawaii Public Radio.
Journalists blast bill proposing regulations. A bill introduced in the Hawaii Legislature would establish a state-sanctioned journalistic code of ethics and create a Journalistic Ethics Commission and Journalism Review Board that could fine journalists and ban them from covering state government. Tribune-Herald.
Lawmakers consider delivery fees to support pedestrian and biking infrastructure. Senate Bill 1124 would establish a “retail delivery safety fee” for stores that make home deliveries. It would tack on $0.50 to businesses for non-food deliveries, and the fees collected would go into the state's Safe Routes to School special fund to pay for safety projects. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Lawmakers push for stricter fireworks regulations. Various state Senate committees passed bills Wednesday that would increase fines and penalties for people who fire off illegal pyrotechnics and also make it easier for law enforcement to cite and arrest them and for prosecutors to win convictions. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
How can Hawaiʻi meet the goal of 50,000 new rooftop solar systems by 2030? Both the state Senate and House have introduced bills that reaffirm the goal of 50,000 new solar installations by 2030. Hawaii Public Radio.
Stakes Are High As Maui Wildfire Settlement Case Goes Before Supreme Court. The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court on Thursday is scheduled to hear a case that will impact Hawaiʻi’s economy regardless of which side wins. The results could be bankruptcy for the state’s biggest electric utility or rising insurance premiums. Civil Beat. Associated Press.
Priced Out of Paradise: Hawaii transplants flock to new location in search of lower cost of living. Over the last decade, Hawaii transplants have flocked to Las Vegas in droves, building a welcoming oasis in the desert. While a lower cost of living brought them to Nevada, islanders say the efforts in Las Vegas to preserve Hawaiian culture is what convinced them to stay. Hawaii News Now.
Binge Drinking On The Rise Among Hawaiʻi Seniors. Roughly 11% of older adults in Hawaiʻi reported excessive drinking in 2022, the highest rate of any state, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by the United Health Foundation for its annual America’s Health Rankings report. That’s up from 8% in 2021. Civil Beat.
Oahu
New Strategic Housing Plan for Oahu is launched by city. Mayor Rick Blangiardi's plan calls for the merger of the existing Mayor’s Office of Housing with the existing city Department of Land Management — to create the new Department of Housing and Land Management — to supposedly centralize and streamline the city’s development, finance and policy efforts. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
OHA, lawmakers try again to lift residential ban on Kakaʻako Makai lands. A bill aiming to lift a state law banning residential development at the waterfront area of Kakaʻako on Oʻahu cleared its first hurdle in the state Legislature. If Senate Bill 524 becomes law, OHA could develop two 400-foot buildings on that land. Hawaii Public Radio.
Death Toll From Salt Lake Fireworks Explosion Rises To 6. Eight people are still being treated in burn units in Arizona and Honolulu, and the police investigation is ongoing. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Military and local agencies practice Kolekole Pass evacuation route. On Wednesday, a large convoy of vehicles drove up Lualualei Naval Road and across Kolekole Pass to Schofield Barracks as part of a “full-scale” exercise. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Study confirms sewage leaks in Keaukaha. Sewage in Keaukaha is leaching into groundwater 10 times faster than previously believed, according to a study by University of Hawaii scientists. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i County Council roundup: Adopted resolution urging humane action to deal with potential avian flu outbreak. The Hawai‘i County Council unanimously adopted a resolution that urges state agencies to work with local poultry farmers to humanely deal with potential avian flu outbreaks. Big Island Now.
Maui
Waivers aim to streamline Lahaina rebuilding. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen announced Wednesday that the county will temporarily suspend Special Management Area rules for properties mauka of Front Street or outside of the erosion hazard line — a move that is expected to accelerate reconstruction efforts and support Lahaina’s wildfire recovery. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Rental requirement begins March 1 for FEMA direct housing participants. Wildfire survivors currently in FEMA’s Direct Housing Program will be required to begin paying rent on March 1, 2025. The rental requirement will be in effect for the remainder of FEMA’s housing assistance program, which has been extended through Feb. 10. Maui Now.
Family of fallen Maui firefighter demands changes. Evans Enos filed a lawsuit against the county and his captain stating Tre’ did not have any protection when he was ordered to go near the storm drain while no one’s life was in danger. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Lion dance performances slated to welcome Year of the Snake on Kaua‘i. Saam Fu Chinese Cultural Arts of Honolulu is coming to the Garden Isle this week to continue celebrating Chinese New Year with traditional lion dances at several venues. Kauai Now.
Maui police arrest suspect in fatal Kihei hit-and-run - Maui police have arrested a man for an alleged hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Kihei earlier this week.
No comments:
Post a Comment