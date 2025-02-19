Legislature mulls doubling HI-5 deposit fee, helping condo owners pay insurance, Green orders expedited hiring of displaced federal workers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii governor orders expedited hiring for displaced federal workers. Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday signed an executive order intended to place qualified applicants discharged from federal employment into state jobs quickly. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Green attending National Governors Association 2025 Winter Meeting in nation’s capital. Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green is in Washington this week for the National Governors Association 2025 Winter Meeting. Kauai Now.
Voter registration could move to an opt-out system when getting state licenses. People in the state could be automatically registered to vote when getting their driver's license or identification card. Lawmakers are considering a measure to instead have people opt out of being registered to vote versus having to opt in. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i Condo Owners Could Benefit From State Plan To Prop Up Insurance Market. Lawmakers are moving forward with bills that would rescue owners facing rising rates. Civil Beat.
Consumers Sacrifice To Pay Hawaiʻi’s Record Electric Bills. Between August 2023 and August 2024, 33% of state residents cut back on basic necessities so they could pay their electricity bill, according to a Lending Tree report. That put Hawaiʻi at 29 out of the 50 states. Civil Beat.
UH students are on hook for COVID pay to employees. A specific group of UH employees would receive a one-time collective payment of $42.5 million coming out of a special fund that UH students pay into as part of their tuition. Star-Advertiser.
Measures seek to bolster farmers and boost penalties for agricultural crimes. Among a plethora of agriculture-related bills introduced this legislative session, two moving forward include one that would increase penalties for agricultural theft and another which would allow farmers and ranchers to use deadly force against intruders under certain circumstances. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Helmets for teens, other rules now law after mayor signs e-bike safety bill. bill aimed at making roads safer for e-bike riders was signed into law on Tuesday. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu grand jury indicts CEO for campaign contributions. Court documents allege Timothy Lee, the CEO of JL Capital, used the names of his employees to give $13,000 to the 2020 mayoral campaigns of Keith Amemiya and Kymberly Pine. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
HFD battalion chief arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. A Honolulu Fire Department battalion chief was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. The 49-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon for an incident that police said occurred on Feb. 14. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Environmental activist allegedly stole more than $81K from nonprofit. From Feb. 3, 2021, through Feb. 16, 2022, Moanaoio Bjur, a former member of the Hawaii Environmental Advisory Council, allegedly issued herself 24 payroll payments through QuickBooks and made three unauthorized withdrawals from a PayPal account totaling just north of $81,000. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Leaks And Mold At The 4-Year-Old State Hospital Will Cost Millions To Fix. State officials say it will take $8.16 million, including $2 million in legal costs, to repair water leaks and get rid of mold that employees say is a health hazard. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Amid workforce crisis, corrections department opts to leave some jail posts unmanned before approving overtime. In the midst of a chronic staffing crisis at Oahu’s largest jail, HNN Investigates has learned the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) is opting to leave some posts unmanned before approving overtime to cover additional labor gaps. Hawaii News Now.
Lawsuit filed over 2020 COVID mask incident. An openly transgender person transitioning from female to male is suing the city and the Honolulu Police Department after he was allegedly assaulted by officers during a confrontation over COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council members put the brakes on HPD resolution. Routine agreements between federal agencies and the Hawaii Police Department were postponed Tuesday over concerns about overreach in illegal immigration enforcement. Tribune-Herald.
Resilience Hub Network Expands Across Hawaiʻi Island. Vibrant Hawai‘i recently announced the addition of 20 new Resilience Hub partners from every district of Hawai‘i Island. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Batch Of Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias Recalled. The Keaʻau-based Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company LLC recently issued a voluntarily recall for a batch of its Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias snack (1oz) pouches, due to the presence of undeclared almonds which are an allergen. Big Island Video News.
Maui
County Department of Housing to conduct Fair Market Rent Survey in Maui County. The purpose of the Fair Market Rent Survey, which started in January, is to collect accurate and up-to-date information about current rental housing costs across the County. Maui Now.
More than 1,000 acres of West Maui land returned to productive use by local ranch. Maui family-owned Ka Ike Ranch will operate over 1,000 acres of land in West Maui, in a long-term lease from Maui Land & Pineapple Company. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
‘This is what makes Kaua‘i so special’: Good Samaritan, first responders honored for lifesaving efforts. Megan Gayagas, Ashley Rapozo, members of the Līhu‘e Fire Station and several personnel from American Medical Response saved the life of Melissa Gregory on Dec. 20, 2024, after she collapsed in the checkout line at Longs Drugs in Līhu‘e. Kauai Now.
Hawaii island police open murder probe after fatal shooting - Hawaii island police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot in Hilo early this morning.
