Legislature mulls bills to return homeless to U.S. continent, allow farmers to stand their ground, protect gender-affirming care, extend Honolulu rail tax; plus more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii ‘Stand your ground’ laws could expand after killing. Hawaii’s current stand-your-ground laws allow lawful gun owners to use deadly force to protect themselves if they believe their lives are in danger on their own property or while they are at work. Some said the rules make confronting armed poachers difficult if they live or work on agricultural land. KHON2. Hawaii Public Radio.
Testimony over gender-affirming care bill gets heated. Lawmakers with the Senate committees on Commerce and Consumer Protection and Health and Human Services heard a flood of support Tuesday for Senate Bill 1150, which would let children get gender-affirming health care services in Hawaii without other states getting in the way. Hawaii News Now.
‘Modest’ piece of wildfire settlement promoted for insurers. Gov. Josh Green doubts that Hawaii’s insurance market will suffer from a Monday court decision supporting a tentative $4 billion Maui wildfire settlement, but he still sees merit in sharing settlement proceeds with insurers. Star-Advertiser.
Acasio, 7 others sue state House. A former state senator from Hilo is suing the state House of Representatives, accusing the legislative body of violating the state Constitution by holding a Rules Committee meeting behind closed doors. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
A 15-Year Extension Of Honolulu Rail Tax Advances In The Senate. A Senate committee gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill to extend the half-percent excise tax surcharge for rail for another 15 years, a politically volatile move that could lead to billions of dollars in additional funding for the city’s Skyline project. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Mayor Hires New Homeless Coordinator. Honolulu’s newest homelessness czar will be Roy Miyahira, a retired operations manager who spent much of his career at Nestlé Waters in California. Miyahira is taking on a big job. The city’s unsheltered homeless population doubled during the past decade, and much of the local response entails acquiring more shelter space. Civil Beat.
Council ponders bill on revenue-generating sponsorships. For the second time in nearly 10 years, a Honolulu City Council measure that would allow private sponsorship of city parks and other public facilities is drawing concern from some in the community who fear the legislation will clear the way for large billboards and other outdoor advertising signs that could mar the natural beauty of Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Miske’s half brother gets 20 years in federal prison. The 37-year-old half brother of Michael J. Miske Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Tuesday for his role in the criminal organization that sold drugs, committed murder-for-hire, robberies, assaults and used chemical weapons against the opposition. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Body of a 72-year-old woman found in Kapahulu dumpster. An investigation is underway after a body was found in a dumpster in the Kapahulu area on Tuesday morning, February 11. KITV4. KHON2. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Sewage plant prompts emergency proclamation. Mayor Kimo Alameda signed an emergency proclamation Tuesday in preparation for a potential failure of the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant in in Keaukaha. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Kimo Alameda talks priorities in his first year as Hawaiʻi Island mayor. Alameda and the other three county mayors are presenting their respective requests to state lawmakers this legislative session. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposal may result in more parking at Akaka Falls. Landowner and businessman Tirtha Luitel has requested that the county permit him to convert about 18,000 square feet of a 98-acre parcel near Akaka Falls State Park in to a 49-stall paid parking lot. Tribune-Herald.
Kealakehe Regional Park project drags on. Efforts to move the Kealakehe Regional Park project forward are underway, but a construction date has not been announced, county officials said. West Hawaii Today.
Micah Kāne To Become Next Parker Ranch CEO. Kāne will transition into the Parker Ranch CEO role in April 2025, and depart the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation effective August 2025. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Environmental assessments online for public review including Wākiu Master Plan in East Maui. Public comments are due March 10 for the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ draft Wākiu Master Plan for development of approximately 656 acres south of the Hāna Airport for department beneficiaries. Maui Now.
Bill advances to allow tenants with liability insurance to keep pets in rental units. Maui Residents Can’t Find Housing. Neither Can Their Cats And Dogs. With housing scarce after the Lahaina wildfire, the Maui Humane Society says it’s struggling to find people to adopt animals and its shelter is well over capacity. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center focuses on restoration around island heiau. This past weekend the Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center brought together a group of volunteers to a sacred and remote heiau, where restoration efforts have been underway for the past nine years. Maui News.
Kauai
Public input sought on preferred site for new Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center. Land off Māʻalo Road in Līhuʻe, owned by Grove Farm, was identified by the state as the preferred site. The location offers about 20 to 30 acres of usable land, access to infrastructure and proximity to critical support services, including Kaulu I Ka Pono Academy, a treatment and education facility for at-risk youth. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
