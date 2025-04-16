EV drivers could be taxed by the mile, Attorney General investigates Tourism Authority, DLNR halts commercial boat permits, East-West Center braces for federal funding cut, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority probed for late payments, ethics violations. The state Attorney General’s Office is reviewing whether the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority must pay $780,000 in interest for millions of dollars in late payments to a major contractor at the same time the agency is undergoing separate state probes to determine whether it committed procurement or ethics violations. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii economists offer bleak take on Trump tariffs. Uncertainty was one of the most used words during the webinar presentation on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Hawaii’s economy is in store for reduced growth due to indirect impacts on tourism from President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, according to two local economists. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Campaign funds could be used for taking care of dependents. Political candidates would be allowed to use campaign funds to take care of their dependents, such as child care expenses, in what several supporters hope will attract more diverse, family-oriented candidates to run for political office. Star-Advertiser.
DLNR halts new commercial boating permits amid legal uncertainty. A lawsuit filed in 2017 against the Department of Land and Natural Resources, accuses them of not adequately reviewing environmental impacts before issuing permits. Now, the DLNR has halted any and all approvals of new commercial boating permits. Hawaii News Now.
Environmental groups urge lawmakers to pass tourist tax to help protect Hawaii's natural resources. It's a last-ditch effort to urge lawmakers to pass an environmental stewardship fee, charging visitors to help protect Hawaii's natural resources, something that's been debated for years. KITV4.
Oahu
East-West Center funding is at risk. The East-West Center is bracing for impact from potential elimination of federal government support under President Donald Trump’s plan to cut the State Department’s funding by half next fiscal year. Star-Advertiser.
Council to hold another hearing to reappoint Honolulu emergency services director. The Honolulu City Council will hold another hearing to reappoint Dr. Jim Ireland to lead the Honolulu Emergency Services Department — after postponing it following complaints from former employees. Hawaii Public Radio.
Attorney Shortage Undermines Court-Ordered Mental Health Treatment Program. There is effectively one attorney on Oʻahu handling all the petitions for getting severely mentally ill people treatment through a court order. The mayor says that needs to change. Civil Beat.
Honu nesting season suspends overnight camping at Bellows. Overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park will be suspended from April 30 to Aug. 28 due to the upcoming honu nesting period. Star-Advertiser.
Police shut down cockfighting derby in Waianae. Police say they shut down a cockfighting derby in Waianae over the weekend. A man was arrested for having prohibited gaffs, and the owners of the property on Halona Road were served with a federal forfeiture warning. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Maunakea recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. Making the list now federally recognizes Maunakea as a traditional cultural property. That means federal agencies and private entities seeking funding or permits are required to address the potential impacts of their proposals on the mountain. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Ocean View Has Abandoned Cars As Far As The Eye Can See. Staff turnover at Hawaiʻi County has stalled the use of new measures meant to penalize property owners with illegal junkyards and derelict cars. Civil Beat.
State, county collaborate efforts to combat coconut rhinoceros beetle in Kona. The fight against an invasive scourge that could decimate the Big Island’s palm trees — and other important plants — wages on, with efforts focusing in West Hawai‘i since the scarab was first detected on the island nearly 2 years ago. Big Island Now.
Maui
Council eyes budget cuts, possibly deep, for mayor’s $1.5 billion spending plan. Council Chair Alice Lee said “deep cuts” might be in order, at least in her opinion, because, among other things, she said there’s a track record of being unable to spend budgeted items as planned. Maui Now.
Maui home and condo sales cool in March. The median price for a single family home on Maui was $1,295,000 in March of 2025, down 0.3% from the same time a year ago. The median price for a condo was $822,500 in March, down 36.8% from the same time in 2024. Maui Now.
Kauai
Namahana Public Charter School set to open for 7th and 8th graders this August. Namahana Public Charter School for middle and high school students living on Kauai’s North Shore marked a milestone on Saturday towards its opening at the site of the former Kula School. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Kauaʽi’s vital community services face devastating impact from federal funding uncertainty. Essential services are now at serious risk because of federal funding cuts and ongoing uncertainty. Kauai Now.
