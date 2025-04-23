Tariffs, travel cuts start hitting home, HECO and state tackle wildfire prevention, Legislature earmarks $807M for Lahaina settlement, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi May Cut Grass On More State Land To Prevent Spread Of Wildfires. The state land department is asking for $10 million more to battle wildfires. Civil Beat.
HECO rolls out weather stations, AI cameras as part of wildfire safety plan. Hawaiian Electric's wildfire safety strategy includes installing over 50 weather stations mounted on utility poles across the state by this summer. HECO will also be installing nearly 80 cameras with artificial intelligence for early fire detection. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill to streamline unemployment applications sent to governor's desk. Representatives advanced House Bill 477 on Monday to streamline the application process for unemployment benefits, in part by allowing documents and decisions to be delivered electronically, instead of by mail. Hawaii Public Radio.
Leaders reach deal on state budget. State government funding is slated to be a little higher in the next two fiscal years compared with the current year under a budget agreement reached Monday evening by state House and Senate leaders. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Farmers And Ranchers Face $46 Million In Federal Funding Cuts. The USDA decision has led to lost jobs, confusion and a setback on climate initiatives in the agricultural sector. Civil Beat.
Oahu
9 HPD officers are named in civil suit alleging brutality. An amended federal civil complaint alleges nine Honolulu police officers beat a 25-year-old man after knowing he wasn’t the prime suspect in a Jan. 1, 2024, pursuit and gunfight with an attempted murder suspect. Star-Advertiser.
State set to pay $750,000 in wrongful death settlement. The state Legislature is expected to approve a $750,000 settlement in the 2019 wrongful shooting death of an unarmed, disabled, homeless man by an on-duty state deputy sheriff, who was not criminally held responsible but since faces scrutiny in the deaths of two more people in 2021 and 2022 while a police officer in San Diego. Star-Advertiser.
Busier West Oahu buses prompt a call for a transportation study, even after federal funds disappear. A study that would have a taken a closer look at bus rapid transportation for the Waianae Coast was funded until cuts to Congress took nearly $5 million away. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi’s Parks Are Strained. Should DOE Open Campuses To Help? With limited space at city parks, communities are calling for the education department to make schools more accessible for recreational use. Civil Beat.
City unveils Blaisdell’s new PV system. To celebrate Earth Day on Tuesday, the City and County of Honolulu formally unveiled a massive installation of 4,554 large-format photovoltaic panels to assist in powering its prime entertainment venue. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
‘Franz gave so much of himself’; W. Hawaii residents mourn loss of community volunteer. Franz Weber, 71, president of the Hawaii Cycling League and a prolific West Hawaii community volunteer, died April 17 at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, eight days after the Trek bicycle he was riding rear-ended a Motor Coach Industries tour bus that was stopped on the shoulder of Queen Kaahumanu Highway near the 94.5-mile marker in North Kona. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County to install fencing at Hilo Transfer Station. The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management will begin installing about 600 linear feet of fencing improvements at the Hilo Transfer Station on Monday, April 28. Big Island Now.
Maui
Lawmakers Agree To Pay $807 Million Into Lahaina Wildfires Settlement Fund. The legislation is part of a $4 billion deal that includes money from HECO, Kamehameha Schools and others. Civil Beat.
Maui ethics board given more muscle, autonomy. A voter-mandated law could expand the independence of the Maui County Board of Ethics, enabling its staff to perform more classes to promote ethical conduct as well as independent investigations into political wrongdoing. Maui News.
Maui County’s labor force gaining somewhat, first time 19 months after wildfire disaster. Maui County’s labor market conditions have improved, as of March, with the number of employed people at 79,500 being the highest since the August 2023 wildfire disaster, said Chief State Economist Eugene Tian. Maui Now.
Kauai
Taking the battle to the beetles. Over the Easter weekend, a different kind of egg hunting occurred, as community volunteers hunted Kauai’s current invasive pest, the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle. Garden Island.
New agricultural park aims to innovate, accelerate Kauaʻi farming businesses. Mālama Kauaʻi looks for community input on Olohena ‘ĀINA Center, an agricultural park that will increase agricultural production and access for new and experienced farmers in Kauaʻi. Kauai Now.
