Legislature plans special sessions, Honolulu fails to collect $100M in vacation rental fines, state may buy 1k acres of farmland from Kauai billionaire Steve Case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

State Legislature poised to pass sweeping weapons ban. Senate Bill 401 proposes to ban the purchase or sale of “assault rifles” and “assault shotguns” in the state after July 8. While such weapons purchased and registered before July 8 would remain legal, those guns could not be again sold within the state. Aloha State Daily.
Geothermal power exploration building up steam. Three state agencies have big ambitions to expand geothermal power production in Hawaii, and two somewhat competing bids for more funding are at a final stage of potential legislative approval. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers take up the issue of midwifery, possibly affecting Native Hawaiian practices. Midwifery and the Native Hawaiian cultural practices that blur the boundaries of statutory definitions are again at the center of a fierce legislative debate that harkens back to the 2019 legislative session, when lawmakers passed what became Act 32 in recognition of “the potential for harm to public health and safety posed by the unregulated practice of midwifery.” Star-Advertiser.
Bills would require youths to wear skateboard helmets. Minors would be required to wear helmets when riding skateboards on public property under two bills that continue to move through the Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
New Zealand’s deputy prime minister visits Hawaii, amid heightened tensions in Asia-Pacific. New Zealand’s deputy prime minister, who also serves as the foreign minister, was set to visit Hawaii over the weekend, leading a high-level, cross-party delegation for key meetings across the Pacific. Hawaii News Now.
Neighbor Island businesses worry of shipping rate hike, tariffs. The state Public Utility Commission has been holding public hearings on Young Brothers’ request for a 27% rate increase for interisland cargo. KHON2.
Board of Education promotes financial literacy for Hawaii students. The state Board of Education has begun discussions to develop a formal policy that would embed financial literacy education throughout the state’s public school system, responding to growing interest from students, educators and the broader community. Star-Advertiser.
Famed war correspondent to be honored at final resting place. Legendary newsman Ernie Pyle, whose vivid reporting from the front lines of World War II won him a Pulitzer Prize and the admiration of readers and the soldiers whose stories he told, will be honored at a ceremony Friday marking the 80th anniversary of his death during the Battle of Okinawa. Star-Advertiser.
Federal Judge Won’t Make Bribery Investigations Public. A federal judge has ruled against Civil Beat in its efforts to obtain the FBI’s investigative files on two Hawaiʻi lawmakers who took tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from a Honolulu businessman in exchange for swaying legislation the way he wanted it to go. Civil Beat.
Oahu
City fails to collect millions in rental fines. The city has issued over $100 million worth of fines for short-term rental violations over the past three fiscal years but has collected less than $2 million — or barely 2% — even after hiring a collection agency in 2023 that was tasked with bringing in every dollar owed to the city. Star-Advertiser.
Speedier Reviews, Quicker Honolulu Building Permits? Not So Fast. The county says it’s doing its job faster, but that’s not yet translating to faster permits for property owners. Civil Beat.
Navy seeks to reactivate wells closed during Red Hill crisis. More than three years after the Navy shut down two of its Oahu water wells in response to the Red Hill water crisis, the service is now looking to reopen them. Star-Advertiser.
Transit-oriented development forum is set for Kapolei. The city Department of Planning and Permitting announced it will hold a community meeting Wednesday to address proposed land use changes that could allow for TOD development around three city rail stations in the East Kapolei area. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu residents turn in over 367 firearms in gun buyback program. The guns were exchanged for $37,900 in Foodland gift cards contributed by the Department of Law Enforcement. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu’s traffic fatalities nearly tripled in deadly start to 2025. Oahu, the most populated isle, usually has the greatest share, and so far this year has 22 fatalities, nearly triple the eight fatalities at the same time last year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers advance bills banning landfills over aquifers. Opponents to plans by Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration to site the city’s next solid-waste landfill on active pineapple fields above Central Oahu’s freshwater aquifer claimed a tentative victory this week. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Vacation Rental Registration Process Subject Of Online Briefing. An upcoming, online informational briefing will be held about a potential registration process for hosted Transient Vacation Rentals (TVR) and hosting platforms in Hawai‘i County. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi County Council goes round and round on bus budget. Hawaiʻi Island's mass transit budget has increased by 400% since 2018. At a budget hearing on Thursday, Hawaiʻi County council members questioned whether that fourfold investment has been worth it. Hawaii Public Radio.
Waikoloa Village wildfire preparedness in the spotlight. The public is invited until April 30 to give input to Hawaii County to help identify potential wildfire risks and opportunities for preparation and prevention in the Waikoloa Village area. Tribune-Herald.
Opposition to fence grows: Some neighbors of muni golf course cite safety concerns. Hawaii County is following through on its plans to fence off the Hilo Municipal Golf Course from nearby residents, to the displeasure of at least some of the neighbors. Tribune-Herald.
Aging Kona Inn Shopping Village struggling to sell despite property’s century history as tourist mecca. Nearly 100 years ago, the opening of Kona Inn along the coastline marked the beginning of commercial tourism for the once sleepy fishing village of Kailua-Kona. Big Island Now.
Maui
Dozens of Maui County officials to get hefty raises after vote by salary commission. More than 40 top county officials, including Maui’s mayor, police and fire chief, will see substantial raises following a vote by the salary commission. Hawaii News Now.
Maui wedding and events industry seeks help. The Maui Wedding and Event Association is asking for $300,000 from Maui County to help to support Maui’s wedding and events industry. Maui News.
Worries About Climate Change Spiked On Maui After 2023 Fires. More than three-quarters of Maui residents said they were concerned about global warming in 2024, according to a national climate survey conducted annually by Yale University — a six percentage point increase from 2022. Civil Beat.
Landscape fire recovery work progresses in Upcountry, Kīhei gulches. More than 20,000 cubic yards of excess sedimentation have been moved, and over 9,200 linear feet of gulches have been cleared of burnt debris and dead or dying trees as part of a major undertaking to address substantial landscape damage caused by the Maui wildfires of 2023, and to protect communities and ecosystems downslope of the burned areas. Maui Now.
Modular homes for wildfire survivors to be in transit next week. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are transported from Kahului to the state’s Ka Laʻi Ola housing site in Lahaina. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua’i Billionaire Wants To Sell Prime Ag Land. The State Might Buy It. More than 1,000 acres of former Kauaʻi plantation land owned by a billionaire tech entrepreneur Steve Case are in the sights of the state’s Agribusiness Development Corp. as part of the effort to help Hawaiʻi achieve its local food production goals. Civil Beat.
Kaua‘i County reviewing, updating Multi-hazard Mitigation and Resilience Plan. The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires a community to review and update its Multi-Hazard Mitigation and Resilience Plan at least every 5 years to remain eligible for a range of the agency’s programs, including the agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant program and the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant program. Kauai Now.
