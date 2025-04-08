Senators seek transparency in $4.2B Maui wildfire settlement, Honolulu mulls plastic bottle ban on city property, ICE arresting COFA immigrants, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
ICE arresting COFA migrants not charged with crimes. The 25,000 Hawaii residents from countries of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau who are legally allowed to live and work in the U.S. are facing greater risk of removal if they have been arrested, charged with or convicted of certain crimes — even years after they have served their sentences in jails or prisons. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority chair recommends putting audit probe ‘to bed’. Hawai‘i Tourism Authority board Chair Todd Apo told the HTA Administrative and Audit Standing Committee on Monday that he did not “see an abuse of discretion” regarding Hawai‘i Convention Center discounts received by two nonprofits affiliated with the previous HTA board chair, Mufi Hannemann, and recommended putting the matter “to bed.” Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Lawmakers Propose New Effort To Map Ancient Fishponds. Nonprofits would create a database of fishponds to help kickstart restoration efforts. Civil Beat.
Should jaywalking be allowed? State lawmakers are considering a pilot program. Senate Bill 106 would establish the program in counties with populations of 250,000 people or less — all the islands except Oʻahu — that “prohibits a pedestrian from being stopped, fined, or subjected to a penalty for crossing outside of a marked crosswalk.” Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill protects child entertainers’ earnings. Hawaii would join other states in protecting earnings for childhood entertainers under a House bill that’s scheduled to be voted on today by the full Senate. Star-Advertiser.
Child victims of abuse increasing in Hawaii, according to recent report. The five Children's Justice Centers in Hawaii last year tracked a combined total of 1839 cases of child sex abuse, felony physical abuse, child sex trafficking, internet crimes against children and children who witnessed a violent crime. It marks an increase of seven cases from 2023. KITV4.
Oahu
Plastic bottle ban on city properties considered. If adopted, Bill 18 would prevent plastic bottles having a capacity of 1 liter or less to be sold or offered for sale after Dec. 31 at any vending machine located at a city facility. Star-Advertiser.
HPD officer accused of leaking information to suspects in deadly fireworks explosion. A Honolulu police officer is on restricted duty for allegedly providing confidential information to suspects in the deadly New Year Eve’s explosion in Aliamanu. Officer Austin Ewaliko, a five-year veteran of the force, has had his police powers removed while the criminal investigation continue. Hawaii News Now.
Pilot in 2019 Oʻahu Helicopter Crash Wasn’t Properly Certified, FAA Says. The FAA says a whistleblower was correct in saying the owner of the helicopter tour company shouldn’t have certified the pilot, but investigators didn’t substantiate allegations of broader problems. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Kīlauea episode 17 sparks overnight. This is part of the ongoing eruption at Kīlauea on Hawai'i Island that started on December 23rd, 2024. KITV4.
Two festivals bring attention to growing Big Island cacao industry. Two festivals in the next two months highlight the growth of cacao farming and chocolate producing on the Big Island and how the industry can expand the agriculture and tourism sectors important to the island’s economy. Big Island Now.
UH Hilo dance team wins spot in national event. The 16-student dance team was one of three teams that qualified for the national festival out of 40 teams that danced at the ACDA High-Desert Regional Conference in Laramie, Wyoming, in late March. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
DHHL awards nearly 100 turnkey homes in Waikapū as part of Puʻuhonua Phase II. The Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands (DHHL) awarded a total of 91 turnkey homes as part of Puʻuhona Phase II on Saturday during a ceremony at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Maui Now. Maui News.
MEMA to launch new real-time evacuation notifications on Genasys Protect app. Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett announced a new evacuation notification platform to enhance emergency operations for residents and visitors on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Keiki and Junior Lifeguard programs on Kaua‘i kick off in June. Youth interested in participating in the 2025 Keiki and Junior Lifeguard programs can register starting May 1. Kauai Now.
HPD searching for suspect who robbed Papa John's at gunpoint
