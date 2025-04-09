Governor urges caution as measles hits state, Legislature mulls tax hikes on hotels, cruise ships, $170M condo insurance relief bill aims for June implementation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hotel, cruise ship tax hike aims to reduce wildfire, climate risk. Tourists would collectively pay millions of dollars more each year to stay in Hawaii hotels and on cruise ships to help the state address climate change and reduce the risk of future wildfires under a bill approved Tuesday by the full House. Star-Advertiser.
Tax Bills Win Preliminary Approval From Hawaiʻi Lawmakers. The House and Senate are also considering allowing legalized gambling for the first time in state history. Hawaiʻi lawmakers advanced bills to increase an assortment of state taxes along with measures to legalize sports betting and levy a green fee on visitors to help pay for climate change mitigation in floor voting Tuesday. Civil Beat.
State lawmakers endorse subsidized housing for state employees. House Bill 1298 proposes to provide grants and loans to develop leasehold condominiums on state land in transit-oriented development areas predominantly for state workers with moderate incomes as a way to help recruit and retain employees. Star-Advertiser.
$170 Million Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund hopes to help associations with insurance shortfalls by June 1. Officials are now meeting weekly to try and get the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund up and running to try and get help to condo owners this summer. KHON2.
Lawmakers’ Effort Falters To Keep Cops From Taking Property Before Conviction. Police agencies insist they need to take suspects’ property to fight crime, but reformers argue the system has been abused. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s college and career readiness indicators demonstrate mixed trends. The College and Career Readiness Indicators Summary Report, released last week by Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education, presents both progress and concerns, tracking key metrics such as graduation rates, standardized testing performance, dual credit participation and college enrollment. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi deadline nears to get a Real ID-compliant card. Starting May 7, adults will need Real ID driver’s licenses or ID cards — which meet federal guidelines — to check in for flights or enter some federal buildings. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
State and Honolulu County in negotiations over major land deal. At the center of the deal is city-owned land under the Alii Place office tower, which both the city and state government have had their eye on for years, because it is close to both the state Capitol and Honolulu Hale, and could be a convenient new home for government offices and even lawmakers during major renovations. Hawaii News Now.
Investigation underway after service member found dead at Wheeler Army Airfield. It’s unclear how long the decedent had been there. Sources confirm the man’s body showed signs of decomposition. Hawaii News Now.
HPD’s AustinEwaliko suspended after allegedly releasing Jan. 1 Aliamanu information. A five-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department had his police powers suspended after he allegedly pulled information about the investigation into the deadly Jan. 1 Aliamanu fireworks explosion and gave it to suspects. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Pilot in 2019 Oʻahu Helicopter Crash Wasn’t Properly Certified, FAA Says. The FAA says a whistleblower was correct in saying the owner of the helicopter tour company shouldn’t have certified the pilot, but investigators didn’t substantiate allegations of broader problems. Civil Beat.
Crummy conditions plague Oahu park, garden. A group of volunteers just wants to grow their own food, but they say they are dealing with threats, damage and unsanitary conditions at Makiki District Park. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Mayor touts early success; Alameda gives State of the County Address, claims ‘best start ever’. “I got to tell you, best start ever. You heard it. Best start ever.” Straight from Mayor Kimo Alameda’s mouth, that was the overarching theme of his first State of the County Address, which he delivered Tuesday to an audience of his cabinet and prominent supporters at Nani Mau Gardens in Hilo. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
ACLU Files Amicus Brief On Police Failure To Record Interrogations. In a Hawaiʻi Supreme Court case involving the Hawaiʻi county police, the ACLU of Hawaiʻi requests the law require police to record custodial interrogations. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i County reaches agreement with nonprofit to address treated sewage entering Big Island waters. Hawaiʻi County is taking steps to address treated sewage discharged from the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant flowing into Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor six miles south of Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi County seeks to study how Waikoloa evacuates during a disaster. Hawaiʻi County wants to move around some federal funds in order to pay for a new Waikoloa Village evacuation study. The study would estimate how long it takes residents to escape the village in the event of a disaster like a wildfire or a hurricane. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Residents oppose Lahaina rebuild over pool, water concerns. A number of Maui residents testified Tuesday against a proposal by a Lahaina property owner to substantially rebuild a two-story house to what it was before the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire. Maui News.
Maui County residents invited to sign up for new evacuation planning platform. Residents and visitors of Maui County are encouraged to download the app, which will allow users to view predetermined evacuation zones, track live statuses and receive real-time notifications. Hawaii Public Radio.
Haʻikū fire station construction expected to go out for bid in September. A notice to proceed with construction of the Haʻikū Fire Station is scheduled for April 2026, if all permits and entitlements are approved. Then, in July 2028, the fully outfitted station is expected to be ready to house firefighters, fire trucks and other equipment. Maui Now.
Kauai
Additional lane, road closures and water service shutdown planned in various areas. Here’s a look at some additional upcoming lane and road closures along with a water service shutdown planned around the Garden Isle during the next week. Kauai Now.
Trump signs orders targeting two ex-officials who criticized him - WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump today signed directives targeting two former government officials who criticized him during his first term, calling ...
No comments:
Post a Comment