Sen. Schatz makes waves in Washington, Honolulu doubles vacation rental registrations, state jobless rate among nation's lowest, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

With His Political Star On The Rise, Brian Schatz Aims For A Powerful New Role. Hawaiʻi’s senior U.S. senator is constantly popping up in national media reports as a go-to critic of Trumpism and someone who is actually taking action — here putting a hold on the president’s nominees for State Department posts, there introducing a resolution to condemn President Donald Trump’s acceptance of a $400 million airplane gift from Qatar. Civil Beat.
Few details released on more than 100 immigration arrests. Federal agents have arrested more than 100 people in Hawaii so far this year for alleged violations of immigration law, but information on exactly how many over 100, where they were arrested and for what was not made public. Star-Advertiser.
Will Hawaiʻi’s Supreme Court Curb Governor’s Power To Suspend Laws? Gov. Josh Green has issued more than 90 emergency proclamations during less than three years in office. Now the Hawaii Supreme Court may soon define the scope of the governor’s power to issue such executive orders and suspend laws with the stroke of a pen. Civil Beat.
Hawaii child welfare service providers search for cultural solutions. The Malama Ohana Working Group, established by the Legislature to develop recommendations to improve the state’s child welfare system, concluded in a recent report that integrating Native Hawaiian cultural values into policies and practices is necessary to fix a failing system. Star-Advertiser.
After Fumbling Fire Priorities Last Year, Hawaiʻi Lawmakers Make Amends. After the 2023 fires destroyed much of Lahaina, Hawaiʻi vowed to improve prevention measures. More than two years later, the state has finally paved the way for that to happen. Civil Beat.
State jobless rate remains among the nation’s lowest. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate in April remained at 2.9% for the second straight month after holding at 3.0% for the previous eight months, according to data released last week from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Barriers to physical, mental health care persist in Hawaii, survey finds. The latest University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Public Health Report found there to still be a high mental health burden, particularly among young adults, continued barriers to health care, and persistent struggles obtaining food. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Sees Doubling Of Vacation Rental Registrations Under New Rules. The city has made it easier to sign up, but many owners are still flying under the radar even in areas like Waikīkī and Ko Olina where short-term rentals are legal to operate. Civil Beat.
Wahiawa landfill plans sidetracked. The city likely will seek an extension of operations at the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill. New state legislation likely will upend the city’s plan to close its current solid-waste landfill in West Oahu and replace it with one near Wahiawa, on active pineapple fields above Central Oahu’s freshwater aquifer. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s proposed 115% hike in sewer fee under review. The Council’s Budget Committee today is scheduled to review aspects of city-initiated Bill 60, which, if approved, will take effect July 1. Star-Advertiser.
Servco Pacific requests pause on HART’s eminent domain plans of its Kakaako property. A more than 100-year-old family-owned business has requested the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation pause its plans to condemn the company’s large automotive servicing center property in Kakaako. Star-Advertiser.
HI-EMA fined $98K for violating underground storage tank laws. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency had operated a 6,000-gallon underground storage tank system at its Battery Birkhimer facility inside Diamond Head Crater since December 1997. Star-Advertiser.
New elevated walkway connects Kakaʻako to Ala Moana Beach Park, Kewalo Basin. The elevated walkway is located between Ward Avenue and Kamake‘e Street and crosses six lanes of traffic, connecting the Kaka‘ako community to Ala Moana Beach Park and Kewalo Basin. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii Public Radio.
Suicides At Hawaiʻi’s Largest Prison Up The Stakes For Mental Health Review. Two more prisoners at Hālawa Correctional Facility died in the past two months in what are believed to be the fourth and fifth suicides there since last summer, making the state’s largest prison a disturbing anomaly nationally that experts blame on longstanding operational flaws. Civil Beat.
Journalist Jerry Burris excelled at insightful political coverage. Longtime Honolulu Advertiser reporter, Capitol bureau chief, city editor and editorial page editor Jerry Burris died Wednesday in his sleep at his home in Lanikai. He was 81. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Foreclosure Opens Door To Preserve Famous Black Sand Beach On Big Island. Lineal descendants of Punaluʻu and conservationists devise plans to permanently protect the land on Hawaiʻi island and its unique cultural and ecological features. Civil Beat.
Feral Sheep Salvage Project Seeks Participants. The project will involve "humane live-trapping and removal" of feral sheep along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Lahaina fire survivors find new sense of community as Ka Laʻi Ola housing nears completion. Ka Laʻi Ola is the state’s modular home community that will include 450 units and house about 1,500 residents who didn't qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. Hawaii Public Radio.
Traffic expected as crews truck Lahaina wildfire debris to central Maui. It’s said to be the next important step in rebuilding Lahaina, moving all the debris from the fire to its permanent site. KHON2.
Homeless community is back 4 years after clearing of Amala Place. What will Maui County do this time? When government crews and police officers cleared out the extensive homeless community along Amala Place in 2021, it didn’t take long for some people to return. Maui Now.
Secluded corner of Molokai puts subsistence hunting near unexploded bombs. While the nation honors those who fought for freedom, another legacy of World War II continues to be a challenge in Hawaii: unexploded munitions in some of Hawaii’s most sensitive environments. It’s an issue on the most northwest corner of Molokai, where the state-acquired Ilio Point, knowing it had been a Navy target range. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
The 2026 Kauaʻi Mayor’s Race Is Off To An Early Start. Bernard Carvalho, the longest-serving mayor in Kauaʻi history, and Mel Rapozo, a retired Kauaʻi police officer, announced their intent to run within days of each other. Civil Beat.
Final workshop for Waimea 400 housing project scheduled this week. Kaua‘i County Housing Agency invites the public to the final community workshop for the Waimea 400 Affordable Housing Master Plan. Kauai Now.
