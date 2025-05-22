Convention center's $64M repairs in limbo, tax collections to fall amid federal uncertainty, ACLU vows to sue Honolulu police over sober arrests on DUI stops, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2.
Green testifies in defense of COVID vaccines in D.C. Gov. Josh Green, a medical doctor, on Wednesday defended COVID-19 vaccines before a U.S. Senate subcommittee in Washington, D.C., saying they saved countless lives during the pandemic. Over three hours, however, most of the testimony before the U.S. Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations alleged that federal agencies failed to adequately warn the public about the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, from the COVID-19 shots — in particular, the mRNA vaccines. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Tax Collections Will Be Lower Than Expected Over Next 2 Years. The state Council on Revenues on Wednesday downgraded projections for the next three fiscal years amid swirling uncertainties over federal policy upheaval. The extra new pessimism was rooted in expected fallout from Trump administration actions to slash the federal workforce, reduce federal spending and tax global imports with high tariffs. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Opportunity to pay less for electricity during sunlight hours yields mixed results. Last year, Hawaiian Electric put a group of randomly selected Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island customers on an experimental rate scheme that made electricity cheaper during the day when solar energy was abundant and more expensive in the evening and nighttime. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Is Facing A Food Crisis. Can A State Plan Finally Help? Lawmakers are pushing for a comprehensive plan to address Hawaiʻi’s overreliance on imported foods and the growing number of residents who can’t afford groceries. Civil Beat.
Five Troubling Findings From New Report On Hawaiʻi’s Health. University of Hawaiʻi study has followed 2,000 people since 2022. Hawaii’s Health and Wellbeing Journey Over Time – Monitoring Equity And Access found that existing health disparities — including access to care — have widened precipitously in less than two years for most non-white ethnic and racial groups, especially Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Civil Beat. Big Island Now.
Honolulu-L.A. United flight turns back after bomb threat in lavatory. A United Airlines flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles returned to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport early Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom mirror. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
ACLU Hawaii prepares to sue HPD over ‘concerning trend’ of sober drivers arrested for DUI. The American Civil Liberties Union Hawaii could pursue legal action against the Honolulu Police Department over a “pattern and practice of falsely arresting drivers in Honolulu without probable cause and without due process,” a letter sent to the police chief on Tuesday read. Hawaii News Now.
Former BLNR chair on the Army's use of federal land in Mākua Valley. William Aila served as the chair of the state Board of Land and Natural Resources from 2010 to 2014. Hawaii Public Radio.
Illegal gambling arrests on Oahu increased in 2024. The Honolulu Police Department made 115 arrests for gambling equipment violations in 2024, up from 92 in 2023, according to HPD’s data dashboard. Officers also arrested 124 people for operating, promoting or assisting gambling in 2024, up from 109 arrests in 2023. Star-Advertiser.
How UH-Manoa Is Trying To Hold Onto Hawaiʻi’s High School Grads. Federal data shows a decline in students staying home for college. The University of Hawaiʻi is trying to reverse that trend. Civil Beat.
Community honors West Loch disaster anniversary. The West Loch disaster was a deadly — and often forgotten — World War II incident in Hawaii that prompted major reforms in the U.S. military due to the disproportionate death toll of Black service members. Star-Advertiser.
City moves to take over property where family has been squatting for decades. The city is moving to take back a derelict home next to Kapiolani Park. The rundown home on 3808 Paki Avenue has blue tarps, 55-gallon drums, and a mix of household items outside. Hawaii News Now.
Tariffs are making it pricier to bring Filipino food to Hawaii. One importer says it’s absorbing the cost, for now. Filipino food importer Ramar Foods was shocked when President Donald Trump imposed a 17% tariff on Philippine goods, almost triple the previous tax. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers consider proposal for 'household henneries'. County law currently only allows chickens to be raised on agricultural land, but Bill 52 would let residents have “household henneries” for non-commercial egg production. Hawaii Public Radio.
Summer meal program set to feed 6,000 keiki throughout Big Island. Kaukau 4 Keiki, a summer food program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will once again provide free weekly meal kits with a focus on reaching children under 18-years old in rural communities statewide. Big Island Now.
Hokulea, Hikianalia dock in Hilo ahead of Pacific-wide voyage. After two days of travel, Hokulea and Hikianalia are now docked in Hilo. The voyaging canoes were welcomed by the community and hula halau near the Grand Naniloa Hotel. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
LCLT Report: Zero homes sold within typical Maui residents’ financial reach in 2024. The Lahaina Community Land Trust’s “Keeping Lahaina Home,” authored in partnership with Native Hawaiian data scientist Matt Jachowski, seeks to shed light on “how despite our best intentions, most of the homes that we continue to build are not actually meant for our local families.” Maui Now.
Applications now available for Hale O Piʻikea 1 affordable rental housing project in Kīhei. Applications are now being accepted for Hale O Piʻikea I, the first phase of a County-supported, three-phase affordable rental housing initiative by ʻIkenākea Development that will deliver 223 rental homes upon completion. Maui Now.
Environmental watchdogs tell state officials ‘try again’ for Lahaina pollution control permit. A small, but determined, group testified at the Lahaina Civic Center Wednesday morning. Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch listened to their feedback about its revised permit proposal for the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility. Hawaii News Now.
Corals damaged by yacht returned to Maui waters following rehabilitation. Rehabilitated coral fragments damaged by a grounded luxury yacht more than two years ago were returned Wednesday to Honolua Bay on Maui’s northwestern coast. Kauai Now.
Kauai
Water conservation measures remain in place for Hanalei community and ʻAnini Beach areas. Water conservation measures remain in place for Department of Water customers in the Hanalei community and ʻAnini Beach areas due to a downed water system pump station. Kauai Now.
Kakaako road rage suspect Nathaniel Radimak pleads not guilty - The Tesla driver, charged with crimes related to a road rage attack in Kakaako, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment at Oahu Circuit Court.
