HECO edges toward creditworthiness with Legislature's help, state's two Job Corps centers to close, ACLU sues Honolulu police department over sober drivers' arrests, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Job Corps to close. The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday that Job Corps operations nationwide, which provide low-income youth and young adults with vocational training and schooling, will cease by June 30. There are two Job Corps centers in Hawaii among about 125 nationwide: one in Waimanalo on Oahu and one in Makawao on Maui. Star-Advertiser.
How physically present must state lawmakers be during session, if at all? Hawaiʻi's legislative session lasts 60 days, but there are no requirements for state lawmakers to be present. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
ACLU lawsuit alleges HPD made impaired driving arrests without having proof. A class-action lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the Honolulu Police Department of an “egregious and longstanding pattern and practice” of arresting people without probable cause or due process for allegedly driving under the influence. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2. KITV4.
Developer Accused Of Campaign Fraud Allowed to Travel While Out On Bail. A wealthy Honolulu real estate executive accused of making fraudulent campaign contributions will be allowed to travel outside Hawaiʻi for business while out on bail and as his case plays out in court. Timothy Lee, chief executive officer of JL Capital, was indicted in February with nine counts of making false name contributions to candidates in Honolulu’s 2020 mayoral election. Civil Beat.
Agency warns against illegal construction activity. The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting urges the public to take care when hiring contractors, designers, architects and engineers for building projects. Star-Advertiser.
Violent video brings calls for labor talks over prison staff. Public safety advocates say a violent video from inside the walls of Oahu Community Correctional Center is evidence of a rising crisis in Hawaii’s correctional facilities. Hawaii News Now.
Outreach team provides medical, social services to homeless in Waikīkī. The joint effort includes members of the Waikīkī Business Improvement District and its Safe and Sound Waikīkī program, the Institute for Human Services, Waikīkī Health and other business partners. They walk Waikīkī every Wednesday, meeting people where they're at. Aloha State Daily.
Kamehameha Schools still figuring out future of Hawai‘i Kai properties. Despite residents' concerns about hypothetical high-rises, decisions about three Haha‘ione parcels are still pending. Aloha State Daily.
Hawaii Island
Police Warn Residents Of Parking Violation Scam In Kona. The Hawaiʻi Police Department is investigating the apparent scam – involving a device known as “The Barnacle” being placed on the windshields of parked cars. Big Island Video News.
BJ Penn misses court date following 2 arrests. UFC Hall of Fame mixed martial artist BJ Penn failed to show up in court Tuesday in a domestic abuse case after being arrested twice over the Memorial Day weekend at his family’s Puueo Street home in Hilo. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
County aims to rehome puppy taken from Hilo homeless woman. Hawaii County has filed a petition asking a judge to order the forfeiture of a pet puppy owned by a 58-year-old Hilo woman who is accused of abusing the animal. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Workforce housing for educators gets underway in West Maui. State and county officials broke ground this week on a $20 million workforce housing project aimed at providing rental units for public school employees in West Maui, many of whom continue to face housing challenges in the aftermath of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Lahaina shoreline near harbor now open for recreational use. The harbor itself is still closed, but after requests from the community, Maui County officials have opened up areas on the north and south ends of the harbor for noncommercial use. Hawaii Public Radio.
11-year Maui Police Department veteran arrested on sexual assault charge. The Maui Police Department announced the arrest in a Thursday news release. The department identified the individual arrested as a 48-year-old man from Kahului but did not name him. Maui News. Maui Now. KHON2. Star-Advertiser.
Groundbreaking: $46M Kahului Airport South TSA Checkpoint expected to reduce wait times. The new two-story security screening checkpoint building at the south end of the ticket lobby will house up to six screening lanes. Maui Now.
Kauai
Public feedback wanted in search for Kauai's next chief of police. Kaua‘i County Police Commission thinks every member of the community is a stakeholder in the selection of the next chief and seeks input from Kaua‘i residents about the traits and qualities they want the next leader of Kaua‘i Police Department to possess. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi Tackles Child Care Crisis With New Spaces And Baby-Friendly Workplaces. Solving the problem is seen as an important step in helping recruit and retain much-needed workers on the Garden Island. Initiatives could be models for the rest of the state. Civil Beat.
Water conservation stretches into 8th week for Hanalei, ‘Anini areas. A water conservation request issued by Kaua‘i County Department of Water at the beginning of April for customers in Hanalei and ʻAnini Beach on the North Shore has stretched into its eighth week — and will continue for the foreseeable future. Kauai Now.
