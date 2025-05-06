Legislature kills youth marriage ban bill, controversy roils state tourism agencies, Land Board to take up Army's lease of Pohakuloa Training Area, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Primes Itself To Battle Biosecurity Threats. After mounting public pressure, state lawmakers have stepped up to tackle biosecurity threats in Hawai‘i, from the coconut rhinoceros beetle to the coffee berry borer and beyond. The Legislature added new positions, increased funding and passed landmark legislation this past session. Civil Beat.
Legislation to help wrongfully imprisoned immediately after release fails to advance. There will be no additional help for those wrongfully convicted of crimes in Hawaii. Legislation died waiting to be introduced in the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Hawaii News Now.
Measure limiting state art agency's special fund heads to the governor. House Bill 1378 heads to the governor’s office for final approval. The measure would give the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts $300,000 annually for the next two years to support performing arts. Hawaii Public Radio.
Senator seeks tourism ousters amid racism, sexism complaints. State Sen. Kurt Fevella called on Gov. Josh Green to seek the resignations of two top state officials from the two main state agencies overseeing tourism on Monday due to allegations of a hostile work environment, which he said included alleged racist and sexist comments against Native Hawaiians. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Help With Housing Continues To Elude The Hawaiian Community. The Legislature rejected most of the Hawaiian advocates proposals to put more money and initiatives to help get people off the waitlist. Civil Beat.
$10M investment Hawaiʻi Community Lending enables zero-down mortgages for Native Hawaiians on Hawaiian Home Lands. Northern Trust and Hawaiʻi Community Lending announced a historic $10 million investment in HCL’s new Kūpaʻa Hale Loan program, helping to make zero-down mortgages available to Native Hawaiians on Hawaiian Home Lands. Maui Now.
Gene Ward remembered by family and colleagues. A memorial was held Monday morning to honor Rep. Gene Ward, one of Hawaiiʻs longest serving lawmakers. KHON2.
Oahu
Maryknoll School teacher burned in acid attack offers public thanks. Danying Zhang, a Chinese national who suffered severe burns to 50% of her body and face in a Jan. 23, 2024, acid attack made her first public appearance Monday, to thank the public for their generous donations totaling more than $193,000. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Community supporter, politician John Henry Felix dedicated his life to public service. Former Honolulu City Council member John Henry Felix — who witnessed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor as a boy, became an Eagle Scout at the age of 15, later held court at the Pacific Club over back-to-back breakfast meetings, was a proud descendant of his Portuguese ancestry and active in multiple business and philanthropic endeavours — died at his independent living facility in Hawaii Kai early Monday morning at the age of 94. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Waterman Clyde Aikau had a ‘joyous’ way of life. Clyde Aikau, esteemed waterman, dedicated community member and younger brother of big-wave surfer and voyager Eddie Aikau, died Saturday evening at his Waimanalo home. He was 75. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Military talks options for Pōhakuloa Training Area lease. This week, the state land board will take up the final environmental impact statement on the proposed leases at the Army's Pōhakuloa Training Area on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Voluntary water conservation notice remains in place for North Kona customers. Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply is asking customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10% to help the department maintain an adequate water supply and pressure as the county crews address issues with electrical equipment and the water supply is being redistributed. Big Island Now.
Maui
Proposal puts moratorium on swimming pool construction in Lahaina. Councilwoman Tamara Paltin will be proposing a moratorium on the construction of swimming pools in Lahaina until further notice. Hawaii News Now.
Maui residents invited to weigh in on drinking water supply. Over the next week, six community meetings will be held across Maui in a collaboration between the county’s Department of Water Supply and the national nonprofit US Water Alliance. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lahaina organizer appointed to Maui County Board of Water Supply. Advocating for water rights flows through Lahaina-native Paele Kiakona's blood. KITV4.
Private landowners in Maui Nui sought to assist in axis deer control. Axis deer continue to negatively impact Maui Nui forested watersheds, agricultural land and population centers. Maui Now.
Kauai
Charity Walk not pau, yet. Ron Wiley, the Charity Walk emcee, said the Saturday walk, which sent nearly a thousand walkers onto the three-mile Lihue loop, was not quite at the $700,000 goal. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi communities encouraged to share feedback on Climate Adaptation Plan. The county of Kauaʻi is seeking public input after completing a draft of the Climate Adaptation and Action Plan, which includes 79 bold actions to help Kauaʻi prepare for climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Kauai Now.
