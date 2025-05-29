UH cuts travel, raises and expenses amid federal cuts, Gedeon named to House seat, Kaui police chief leaving June 12, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Slower growth with long-term stability expected for Hawaii’s economy. The new outlook from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism published Wednesday anticipates that Hawaii’s economy will expand 1.5% next year after growing 1.2% this year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority could be replaced with new governance. Rep. Adrian Tam (D, Waikiki), chair of the House Committee on Tourism, warned the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority during a Wednesday board meeting that the coming passage of Senate Bill 1571 —which upon Gov. Josh Green’s signature will dramatically change HTA’s governance model — reflects a loss of confidence so deep that he is already considering a bill to upend the agency next year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi solar industry expects setbacks from U.S. House spending bill. If the Republican-led measure makes it through the Senate and President Donald Trump signs it into law, clean energy companies would need to break ground on new commercial projects within 60 days of the bill’s signing to be eligible for certain tax credits. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gedeon to replace Republican Gene Ward. Democratic Gov. Josh Green has named Republican Joe Gedeon to succeed the late Republican Rep. Gene Ward to represent Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley. Green picked Gedeon out of a list of three potential replacements sent to him by a panel of Hawaii Republican Party members in Ward’s district. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Failed ‘Assault Rifle’ Ban Was The Victim Of Convoluted Politics. Hawaiʻi has some of the most restrictive firearms laws in the nation, but senators balked in the 11th hour at a ban on semiautomatic rifles and large-capacity magazines. Civil Beat.
There Are Plenty Of Aggressive Drivers In Hawaiʻi, But Is It ‘Road Rage’? Researchers and law enforcement officials are seeing increases in careless and aggressive driving in Hawaiʻi. It’s challenging to quantify the extent of the problem. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Changes coming to city grant program for rail-affected businesses. The City and County of Honolulu’s financial relief effort for small businesses negatively affected by ongoing construction of the over-$10 billion Skyline project is on track for proposed changes. Star-Advertiser.
Facing required wastewater upgrades, City Council moves toward shorter fee hike schedule. The Honolulu City Council has proposed a six-year sewer fee hike plan for Oʻahu that incentivizes water savings, instead of the original 10-year plan. Hawaii Public Radio.
Land Board approves research to raise native and endemic limu species. Last week the board approved a project submitted by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources and the Research Corporation of the University of Hawaiʻi to construct a limu — or seaweed — nursery at the Ānuenue Fisheries Research Center on Oʻahu’s Sand Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Waikiki visitors undeterred by fee increase. An upcoming increase in the state hotel room tax of less than 1% — or $3 more per night for a $400 room — won’t deter any of nearly two dozen Waikiki tourists from coming back, especially if it provides money to restore beaches, fight erosion and prevent future wildfires, they unanimously told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Assault video exposes use of untrained guards at Oahu jail. A rampaging inmate at Oahu Community Correctional Center injured two corrections officers Monday while an untrained emergency guard watched helplessly. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kilauea summit lookout reopens for the first time since 2018. An observation deck on Kilauea volcano’s summit that provides panoramic views of the caldera and Halema‘uma‘u crater has reopened in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Public preschool classroom opens in South Kona. It’s the second public pre-K classroom to open in West Hawaii since the launch of the Ready Keiki initiative, which now operates classrooms on all islands. Hawaii News Now.
Former UFC champion BJ Penn faces family abuse charge; slapped with restraining order. Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn was arrested and charged twice in the past few days for abusing his 79-year-old mother, according to the Hawaiʻi County court documents. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi Island coffee grower hopes to keep things brewing during tariff uncertainty. Ralph Gaston is part of Rusty's Hawaiian Coffee, a family business on the Big Island that grows, roasts and distributes coffee. Hawaii Public Radio.
Nearly 30 pounds of pot found in Kona airport luggage. Airport after checked baggage for a Honolulu-bound flight on Southwest Airlines was found to contain about 26 pounds of marijuana. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Council hears support for proposed real property tax rates. Maui County Council members accepted oral and written testimony Tuesday on revised real property tax rates that reduced rates in some categories while retaining proposed rates in others. Maui Now.
Lahaina Filipino Fire Survivors Association launches to fight for working class migrants. LFFSA, an initiative of the Hawaiʻi Workers Center, is a grassroots organization of directly impacted worker leaders organizing for a long term recovery that addresses the most crucial needs of Lahaina’s Filipino fire survivors in the aftermath of the 2023 wildfires. Maui Now.
Trolling permitted in Kahoʻolawe for 2 weekends in June. The Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission has announced permitted trolling dates during two weekends this June. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi police officers ready to move forward as Chief finally announces retirement date. In a letter to the Kauaʻi Police Commission, Chief Todd Raybuck said he’s retiring on June 12. He first announced he was leaving back in November. KHON2.
Metal, appliance drop-off closed until further notice at some county facilities. Contractor staffing issues are forcing Kaua‘i County Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division to close scrap metal and metal appliances recycling until further notice beginning today (May 29) at some of its collection facilities. Kauai Now.
Goodwill to host reuse collection event later this week in Līhu‘e. Residents, businesses and other organizations can bring unwanted or unneeded items for reuse to Kaua‘i Resource Center in Līhu‘e from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30. Kauai Now.
Crypto investor indicted on kidnapping charge in bitcoin case - NEW YORK >> A grand jury has indicted a 37-year-old cryptocurrency investor accused of kidnapping a business partner in Manhattan’s upscale Soho neighbor...
No comments:
Post a Comment