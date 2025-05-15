Green heads to Washington to tout vaccinations, housing affordability worsens, Honolulu may tap into transient accommodations tax to defray sewer costs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
DOE Looks To Expand Leadership Team Amid Bus Shortages And Facility Woes. State education leaders say creating a new assistant superintendent position could improve operations, but the department is close to doubling the number of top leadership posts since 2012. Civil Beat.
Housing affordability continues to elude many in Hawaii. It took more income to afford the median rent for a place to live or to buy a median-priced single-family house in 2024, according to the study published Wednesday by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. Hawaii home prices are three times the national median and the state also has the nation's highest rate of homeless population, according to the study. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi will not meet its climate goals without significant transportation changes. The latest state greenhouse gas report, prepared by the state Department of Health, concludes that based on emission data from 2022, the state is off-track on two important goals: slashing emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, and eliminating emissions entirely by 2045. Hawaii Public Radio.
Senators back bill to boost reimbursements for farmer and rancher transportation costs. US Sens. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaiʻi) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) reintroduced legislation to increase funding for the US Department of Agriculture’s Reimbursement Transportation Cost Payment program. The program reimburses farmers and ranchers in Hawaiʻi, Alaska and other insular areas for transportation costs of supplies like feed, fertilizer and equipment parts. Maui Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Council advances bill to offset sewer fee hike. The Council voted unanimously Wednesday to pass Bill 43, meant to redirect a portion of the 3% visitor-generated Oahu transient accommodations tax, which in part is earmarked for Honolulu’s rail project, to the city’s sewer fund. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Honolulu Approves Last Big Covid Hazard Payments For City Workers. After years of delays, the City Council signed off on a $41 million deal with the state’s largest union after previously reaching agreements with two other unions. Civil Beat.
Honolulu To Pay $2.1 Million To End Wrongful Arrest Lawsuit. The Honolulu City Council has agreed to pay $2.1 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a man who spent nearly three years in jail awaiting trial for drug trafficking charges — despite never having been found in possession of drugs or drug money. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu parks department updates community garden rules. For the first time in 40 years, new rules are now in place for Honolulu’s community gardening program, which currently has a 300-person waitlist. Hawaii News Now.
Tariff uncertainty is affecting these Chinatown small business owners. Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, the founder and president of the Chinatown Business & Community Association, said Chinatown business owners are worried that they won't have something to sell in the next few months. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Kai roads reopen after projectile devices defused. Two possibly live M49A2 mortar bombs were found and turned in by a member of the public. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Kona coffee fields have become a target for ICE. Kona coffee retails for more than $30 for an 8-ounce bag. With a devoted following around the world, the distinct coffee has been a point of pride for the Big Island, and for the thousands of immigrants from Latin America who for decades have handpicked the beans in the Kona fields. Now the fate of many of those immigrant workers is uncertain, as is the future of the island’s coffee industry. New York Times.
Budget bill contains $2.5M for Puna Alternate Route Study. The 2023 budget previously allocated $1 million in state funds for such a study, but required a $500,000 match by Hawaii County. Those state funds unexpectedly lapsed in mid-2024. Tribune-Herald.
Case involving Puna house snafu settled. A settlement has been reached in the case of a house built on the wrong lot in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Tribune-Herald.
Last Two Phases of Māmalahoa Highway Repaving Project Starts May 19. Resurfacing will be completed from Kalamauka Road to Ha‘awina Street, as well as from Palani Road to Kamalani Street, by the end of the year. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Decrease in visitor tax rate sought as fear of recession looms. Maui County Council chair Alice Lee said she hopes to roll back the council’s proposed property tax rate hikes for the visitor industry because there’s sufficient funding for future projects and a likelihood of a recession. The proposed reduction would reduce the estimated real property tax revenues for the visitor industry by $14.5 million. Maui News.
Lahaina Wildfire Debris Heading To Final Central Maui Site In June. Officials say they have worked to minimize traffic and address health concerns. But a December deadline for removal looms large. Civil Beat.
Online briefing for Lahaina owner-occupant homeowners as no-cost property surveys move ahead. Lahaina owner-occupant homeowners are encouraged to register now for an online briefing on how to receive property surveys through the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program. Maui Now.
Prosecutors say Maui doctor took powerful drug from hospital. Just three days after anesthesiologist, Gerhardt Konig, allegedly tried to kill his wife, Arielle, in March by pushing her off an Oahu cliff and injecting her with needles, court document say she contacted Honolulu police after finding the defendant’s Nike fanny pack on Maui. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi councilmembers propose diverting money from stalled projects. Kauaʻi councilmembers have proposed some budget changes that divert money from projects that have stalled or don't have solid plans going forward. Hawaii Public Radio.
