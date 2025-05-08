State to establish insurer of last resort for condo owners, ICE raids hit Maui and Big Island, LA Rams to hold minicamp on Maui, Fox cancels North Shore lifeguard drama, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
ICE raids lead to arrests, teachers detained. Federal agents served search warrants, detained and arrested more than two dozen people in Kona on suspicion of immigration law violations, and detained a group of Maui teachers from the Philippines as part of an ongoing effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to deport undocumented immigrants. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
An Inside Look At The Sudden Shake-Up In House Leadership. Regardless of how Rep. Chris Todd came to replace Rep. Kyle Yamashita as chair of the Finance Committee, the repercussions were immediate. Todd said Wednesday he wants to relax the iron grip the committee has traditionally held on almost all legislation, which has created a procedural bottleneck that kills significant bills every year. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KITV4.
Golden Week sees slight bump in Japanese visitors. Golden Week, a traditional holiday time for Japanese travelers, attracted more visitors to Hawaii than last year but still brought only about half the volume of 2019. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Fox cancels North Shore lifeguard drama ‘Rescue: HI-SURF’. Fox will not renew “Rescue: HI-Surf,” the prime-time television drama about the daily life of lifeguards on Oahu’s North Shore, after one season, according to various entertainment news sources. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu city inspector with 35 convictions accused in sex-for-freedom plot. An inspector with Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting office has been placed on leave after records allege he held a young woman captive attempting to extort her for sex. Hawaii News Now.
'It's a landmark': Hawaii Theatre asks for state support to keep the show going. The Hawaii Theatre has a knack for survival, going through two pandemics in its 103-year-old lifespan. Yet it’s still able to keep its marquee sign illuminating Honolulu's Chinatown neighborhood. Hawaii Public Radio.
E-bikes top the list of concerns at Kapolei Town Hall. A town hall for residents in the Kapolei and Ewa Beach neighborhoods had one topic that was top of mind for those attending -- e-bikes. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Army explains why discovery of burial objects left out of environmental impact statement. The state land board is poised to make a decision on Friday impacting the future of live-fire military training at the Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaii News Now.
Mobile Vending Stand Operators Sought For County Parks. Concessions will be awarded for Onekahakaha, Reed's Bay, Cooper Center, Isaac Hale, Old Airport, and the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo. Big Island Video News.
Public Hearing Set For Panaʻewa Zoo Fees. The hearing on proposed rules changes for the Pana‘ewa Recreational Complex will be held on June 3 at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Hilo. Big Island Video News.
UH Hilo student earns NASA honors. Jeffrey “Raven” Kromer, a senior at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, has received a national travel grant from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to present his research later this month at the 8th International Planetary Dunes Workshop in Alghero, Sardinia, Italy. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Fire Survivors Uprooted Again As FEMA Starts Charging Rent. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is trying to reduce the load on the island’s housing stock but the continual need to relocate is frustrating residents. Civil Beat.
‘Where’s the money?’ Applicants wait for funds from Maui County program to help build ‘ohana housing. Housing Director Richard Mitchell told the council in an April 11 letter that county attorneys are working on the legal documents so the department can distribute the money, but he did not give a timeline. Maui Now.
Maui Council advances voluntary deed restriction program, targeting Molokaʻi as pilot. Bill 57, introduced by Molokaʻi Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, aims to help residents afford housing by offering county funding with legally binding conditions that ensure publicly subsidized homeownership remains in local hands. Maui Now.
LA Rams plan to hold June minicamp on Maui. The camp will feature two days of on-field workouts at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku, with one day open to the public. Associated Press. Maui Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Waimea breaks ground for gym. A group of people representing contractors for the proposed Waimea High School gymnasium talked on Wednesday, ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled to take place at the site of the new facility on the Waimea High School campus. Garden Island.
Repair work on one-lane Kīpū Bridge to further reduce lane width. Kaua‘i County Department of Public Works and contractor Kaikor Construction Group notify the public that construction related to upcoming repairs on Kīpū Bridge will reduce its lane width. Kauai Now.
