Hawaii to beef up agriculture, aquaculture programs, RFK Jr. makes campaign stop, Kauai councilman put on leave from state teaching job, homeless woman gives birth, drags newborn on Hilo sidewalk, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

How coffee farmers fought counterfeit Kona beans. On the volcanic slopes of Kona, hundreds of farmers produce one of the most expensive coffees in the world. Those farmers recently won a series of settlements — totaling more than $41 million — after a nearly five-year legal battle with distributors and retailers that were accused of using the Kona name in a misleading way. New York Times.
Hawaii Lawmakers Want To Make Fish Farming A Bigger Industry. The Legislature may give the embattled Agribusiness Development Corp. oversight of aquaculture, seen as a linchpin in Hawaii’s evolving agricultural economy following the plantation era. Civil Beat.
Governor vows to support lower drunken driving levels in Hawaii. Gov. Josh Green plans a full-court offensive to convince hesitant legislators to finally lower Hawaii’s blood alcohol content level to .05% from .08% after previous bills failed. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Robert Kennedy Jr. makes a campaign stop in Hawaii to get on the ballot for president. Hundreds of people gathered Thursday at the Ko‘olau Ballrooms in Kaneohe to support RFK Jr.’s long-shot bid as an independent to become America’s next president. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
ʻOnipaʻa march draws thousands to commemorate overthrow of Hawaiian Kingdom. Wednesday marked the anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom more than 130 years ago. Thousands of Native Hawaiian students, teachers and community leaders from across the islands commemorated the date with the annual ‘Onipaʻa Peace March. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
With 100s of witnesses, trial for so-called ‘Miske Enterprise’ could take half a year. Jury selection is underway for one of the biggest organized crime trials in Hawaii. Businessman and alleged crime boss Michael Miske is facing nearly two dozen counts in a suspected murder-for-hire plot along with an alleged chemical weapons case. Hawaii News Now.
Federal officials are no-shows at Red Hill community meeting. Federal officials were absent when members of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative met Thursday at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for an update from the military and the Environmental Protection Agency on ongoing efforts to close the Red Hill fuel storage facility and water testing on the Navy waterline. Star-Advertiser.
HPD chief: ‘Everything that happened’ during fatal police pursuit under investigation. Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan continued to field questions Thursday about a lawsuit filed against the department alleging police brutality. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Woman allegedly drags baby after giving birth on downtown Hilo sidewalk. Police officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to the intersection of Mamo Street and Keawe Street after receiving reports at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday that a woman who had just given birth was reportedly dragging the newborn. Tribune-Herald. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KHON2. KITV4.
After Fight, Man Dies At Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal In Hilo. A 34-year-old man died after a fight with several men near the homeless encampment along the fence line separating the Mo‘oheau parking lot and Bayfront Highway. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Milestone moment as first property is cleared of residential wildfire debris in Lahaina, Maui. A milestone moment was reached on Wednesday as the first residential property was cleared of wildfire debris on Fleming Road in Lahaina. This comes following months of coordinated reentry activities that allowed residents to gain access to their properties and assess damage. Debris removal from residential properties in Lahaina began on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Maui Now.
County film commissioner Tracy Bennett retires, reflects on growth of Maui industry. After 10 years at the helm, County of Maui Film Commissioner Tracy Bennett has retired from his government post to enter the private sector. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai County Councilman Is Put On Leave From State Teaching Job. The Hawaii Department of Education has placed Kapaa High School teacher Billy DeCosta, a member of the Kauai County Council, on a leave of absence following an undisclosed incident that remains under investigation. Civil Beat.
Kauai County Council member receives ‘credible threat’. The threat was made against Councilman Bill DeCosta, who found what was described as a letter, poster or piece of paper left for him on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
