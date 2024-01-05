Fireworks again on legislative agenda, bomb scare at 3 state courts, volunteers sought for humpback whale counts, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Maui Now.
Illegal Fireworks Will Be Back On The Legislative Agenda After A Noisy New Year’s Eve. One priority this legislative session will be to examine the work of the Illegal Fireworks Task Force, which was formed last year under the Department of Law Enforcement, and decide whether it should be funded into next fiscal year. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
3 state courts evacuated in bomb scare. The Ronald T.Y. Moon building in Kapolei, Kauikeaouli Hale in Honolulu and the Puuhonua Kaulike courthouse in Lihue cleared people out Thursday morning after receiving threats. All three reopened by 9:50 a.m. Star-Advertiser.
New report states Hawaii's doctor shortage is improving but the issue remains critical. The University of Hawaii at Manoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) released a report on Thursday that said the state needs at least 750 more physicians statewide. KITV4.
Hawaii’s new corrections department aims to give inmates a fresh start. The newly re-designated state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says that with 95% of incarcerated people who come into the state’s prison system eventually being released, moving away from punitive justice has become a “vital” part of its mission. Star-Advertiser.
Regents keep exclusive say in search for new UH president. Despite many testifiers’ pleas to include University of Hawaii faculty, students and staff as well as community members on the selection committee that will choose the next UH system president, the UH Board of Regents opted Thursday to stick with a “committee of the whole” composed exclusively of the 11 regents. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
‘Defects’ Have Already Been Found Along Honolulu Skyline’s Tracks. Several months after Honolulu’s Skyline rail transit system opened for service, problematic “defects” were discovered at key points along the track from early wear-and-tear, according to inspection reports and emails from a track safety official who later left the job. Civil Beat.
Jury should weigh rail dispute, state high court says. The Hawaii State Supreme Court has ruled that the merits of the ongoing dispute involving construction of a planned rail station within real estate developer Howard Hughes Corp.’s 60-acre master-planned property in Kakaako should be decided by a jury rather than a judge. Star-Advertiser.
U.S. Attorney working to protect juror identities trial of Michael Miske. It’s been four and a half years since Michael Miske was federally indicted in a sprawling criminal conspiracy case that grew to more than a dozen others, most of whom have reached plea deals in the years since. Finally, next week the repeatedly delayed trial of the remaining defendants begins for Miske, John Stancil and Delia Fabro-Miske. KHON2.
HPD corporal’s 2016 DUI case faces new scrutiny amid probe into recent crash. While the department still refuses to say if it’s looking into claims Vasai Isala Jr. was driving under the influence that night, Hawaii News Now found court records that revealed why the 18-year veteran’s previous DUI charge was dropped following a crash in 2016. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Gun permit rules changed: New requirements went into effect Jan. 1 in Hawaii County. A series of new requirements for obtaining a firearm have taken effect in Hawaii County, creating some confusion among residents. Tribune-Herald.
Hot Shot Vehicles To Boost Hawaiʻi Nutrition Program. The County of Hawaiʻi has acquired two state-of-the-art F-150 Ford Hot Shot vehicles to help home-deliver meals. Big Island Video News.
Independent Journalists Work to Fill Rural News Gaps on the Big Island of Hawai’i. As rural communities across the United States struggle to keep their small newspapers open, some independent and passionate journalists on the Island of Hawaiʻi take on the fight to keep the local news coming. Daily Yonder.
Maui
Maui Mayor Promises Olowalu Will Not Be The Permanent Dump Site For Wildfire Waste. Olowalu will not be used as a final dump site for all the ash and debris being cleaned up from the Aug. 8 fires in Lahaina, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen announced Thursday. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Island-wide power outage hits Kauai. The outage occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. after the transformer failed. Within 90 minutes, “almost all of KIUC’s members were restored,” according to a Kauai Island Utility Cooperative Facebook post. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Garden Island.
Hawai‘i Water buys HOH Utilities assets on Kaua‘i. The purchase of HOH Utilities’ wastewater system assets on Kaua‘i marks the entry of Hawai‘i Water onto its fourth island. Kauai Now.
Maui Fire Lawsuits Approaching 100
