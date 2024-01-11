Public election financing bill revived, Green seeks $2.2M to fight climate change lawsuit, Zuckerberg plans to raise beef on mac nuts and beer at Kauai ranch, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. West Hawaii Today.
University of Hawaii Budget Request Faces Backlash From Senators. Senators and University of Hawaii leaders clashed over funding for student housing during a budget hearing Wednesday, even as both groups recognized an urgent need to address a years-long facilities problem. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Firm fighting climate lawsuit accused of aggressive tactics. Gov. Josh Green’s administration is requesting an additional $2.25 million to fight the climate lawsuit brought by 14 Hawaii youths claiming that the state Department of Transportation has violated their constitutional rights “to live healthful lives in Hawai‘i now and into the future.” Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Senate majority announces legislative priorities for 2024, including fires recovery support. With the 32nd State Legislature set to begin on Jan. 17, the Hawaiʻi Senate Majority said in a press release on Wednesday it is focused on addressing a range of issues, with a key focus on supporting ongoing disaster recovery efforts following the devastating Maui wildfires. Maui Now. Garden Island.
Feds Announce $2.6 Million In Grants To Fortify Hawaii’s Food Supply Chain. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funding will focus on small- and medium-sized producers. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Oahu’s Rolling Blackouts Stemmed From A Series Of Unfortunate Events. They occurred as the island grows more dependent on solar energy. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Kapi’olani and its unionize nurses prepare for weeklong strike. Unionized nurses at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children said they will go on a weeklong strike later this month, and management assured the public that they have a plan to maintain the hospital’s quality of care. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Battle for heiress’s estate comes to an end. The prolonged and contentious battle over the estate of the late Abigail Kawananakoa has come to an amicable end with the spouse of the late Campbell Estate heiress walking away with at least $40 million and the heiress’ foundation charity for Native Hawaiians expected to clear at least $100 million. Star-Advertiser.
‘Rescue tubes’ installed at local beaches, city says. A Wednesday morning news conference to announce the installation of 20 bright yellow foam flotation devices called “rescue tubes” on city-owned beaches was briefly interrupted with a real-time ocean rescue. Star-Advertiser.
Settlement talks continue in sex assault case against former Saint Louis School football stars. The attorneys for Saint Louis School, two former high school football stars and a woman suing them for sex assault have not come to settlement terms — despite three days of mediation. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Bill to fund study of Puna alternate route postponed. A study investigating possibilities for a new roadway into Puna has been put off a little longer after questions about how to protect Hawaiian homestead land. Tribune-Herald.
$3.2 Million Released For Wailoa Small Boat Harbor Improvements. $3.2 million in state funds has been released by Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green for improvements at Wailoa Small Boat Harbor. The money will go toward design and construction costs. Big Island Video News.
Kaʻūmana Caves in Hilo to reopen next week. Kaʻūmana Caves in Hilo, which have been closed since Sept. 23, 2023, because of a rock fall and partial collapse, will reopen to the public Jan. 16. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Heavy Rain Washed Fire-Related Contaminants Into The Ocean Off Lahaina. A massive brown plume has scientists worried despite protective measures aimed at preventing toxic runoff. Civil Beat.
'I’m not homeless, I’m from here': Unsheltered Maui fire survivors navigate alternative living. Volunteers from A Cup of Cold Water are continuing to accept donations to fill the growing need. John Hirashima said the organization is now serving about 40 people in Kīhei, 80 to 100 in Central Maui, and 60 to 80 in West Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
County to host Right-of-Entry workshops for owners who lost properties in Maui fires. Workshops will feature presentations by County of Maui and US Army Corps of Engineers officials, along with community experts, who will offer crucial information about the fire debris cleanup process, options available for residential and commercial property owners and an opportunity to ask questions. Maui Now.
Kauai
Facebook founder says he’s working on a ‘delicious’ new project on Kauai. Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced a cattle-raising project on Kauai in an official Facebook post on Wednesday. Zuckerberg’s plan is to feed the cows exclusively macadamia meal and beer. This plan would require him to plant many macadamia trees. Hawaii News Now.
Above-average rainfall recorded on Kaua‘i despite persistent drought conditions in December statewide. In December, windward gauges had near to above-average rainfall, while most of the leeward gages had below-average rainfall. Kauai Now.
