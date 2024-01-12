Seaglider plans interisland travel alternative, lawsuit alleges Sunshine Law violations in agency hirings, Honolulu balks at bailing out businesses in rail's path, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Now.
Lawsuit Alleges Two State Entities Improperly Hired Their Leaders Behind Closed Doors. The Public First Law Center alleges that the Agribusiness Development Corp. and Defender Council violated Hawaii's Sunshine Law. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi House majority outlines top priorities for 2024 legislative session. In advance of the start of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Jan. 17, the House Majority Caucus has outlined its top priorities for the upcoming session. Kauai Now.
5 months after Lahaina disaster, state still lacks emergency response plan for wildfires. Don Aweau started as executive officer of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency in June. He said other priorities dominated the agency’s to-do list, but it’s now getting to the work of creating a wildfire plan. Hawaii News Now.
Panel sees jump in Hawaii tax revenue. Hawaii’s Legislature and Gov. Josh Green could have close to a half-billion dollars of additional state general fund revenue at their disposal over the next 18 months, according to a new projection that guides state spending. Star-Advertiser.
Professionals discuss impacts of climate change to Hawaii at briefing. Several professionals gathered at the state capitol Thursday for an informational briefing to alert people to the immediacy and magnitude of the threat that climate change poses to Hawaii. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii Keeps Losing State Biosecurity Workers As Invasive Species Gain Ground. The Department of Agriculture has more than 100 job vacancies. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Bill to aid small businesses near rail disputed. A Honolulu City Council measure meant to give financial aid to eligible small businesses grappling with plummeting revenues due to rail-related construction has garnered little support from the city’s administration. Star-Advertiser.
City council asks HPD, other first responders to get critical info to media, public more quickly. HPD plans to establish 24/7 safety notification system. Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said Thursday he is not opposed to sharing information with the public. However, Logan does not believe access to police and first- responder radio communications should be restored. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Would Developers Build More Affordable Housing If They Could Charge Higher Rents? Maximum rents may go up for many new apartments reserved for Honolulu residents who aren’t considered low income but can’t afford housing without help. Civil Beat.
EPA probe eyes plumbing concerns after Navy confirms diesel in 4 Pearl Harbor homes. Navy water testing has confirmed a trace amount of diesel in four homes at Pearl Harbor, but it’s not jet fuel. The level is low and doesn’t spark any official warnings. Hawaii News Now.
Bike path connecting West Oahu to Manoa to cost tens of millions. A bike path that will connect West Oahu to UH Manoa will cost tens of millions according to the city. They said it’s a timeless investment. KHON2.
Video Of Makiki Ditch Debris Flow Sparks Discussion Of Who’s To Blame. Heavy rain this week led to a deluge of household items flowing down waterways toward the ocean, and residents say the problem has gotten worse. Civil Beat.
Kayak excursion leader cited, disputes commercial activity. The organizer of a kayak group cited by state officials over the weekend for allegedly engaging in commercial activity in state waters without a permit says he was simply leading a club on an excursion. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Roth to run for reelection: Mayor cites successes, challenges of first term while gearing up to fight for a second. The current mayor and former Hawaii County prosecutor announced his candidacy Thursday evening at an event at Nani Mau Gardens in Hilo. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
County Council accepts of $13M federal grant for repairs at former Hilo Memorial Hospital. Repairs at the former Hilo Memorial Hospital should begin later this year now that the Hawai‘i County Council has accepted $13 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Big Island Now.
Council passes bill targeting flavored tobacco products. Victory is sweet for health advocates after the Hawaii County Council passed a pending ban on flavored tobacco products, but the battle will continue at the state Capitol. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Kate Blystone Selected As Next Maui County Planning Director. Mayor Richard Bissen picks the program officer for the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Initiative for the role. Civil Beat.
Newly completed management plan reduces air tours by 54% at Haleakalā. The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration have completed an Air Tour Management Plan for Haleakalā National Park, which authorizes up to 2,224 air tours per year, a 54% reduction from the existing average of 4,824 flights per year. Maui Now.
New community land trust seeks to 'keep Lahaina lands in Lahaina hands'. Board member Carolyn Auweloa of Lahaina says the organization was born out of concern for the community after the fire. Hawaii Public Radio.
Officials say axis deer landowner incentive is not a bounty. Efforts to get a handle on Maui County’s axis deer population continue with a new project that will pay landowners for eradicating deer on their property. KHON2.
Kauai
Nareit helps Permanently Affordable Living Hawai‘i with roof. A $75,000 grant will be used to replace an aging 53-year-old roof and install rooftop solar panels that will help lower utility costs for the kauhale’s residents, and also reduce the impact of the building’s energy usage on Kaua‘i’s environment. Garden Island.
