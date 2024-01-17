Mizuno's wife/office manager named to his House seat, Kona airport runway springs 3rd crack, removal of 600k tons of ash begins at Lahaina, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Hawaii Lawmakers Say They’re Ready To Bring Back A Fire Marshal’s Office. Politicians have heeded firefighters' calls in light of the Aug. 8 wildfires, submitting draft bills to establish a fire marshal after the position was disbanded decades ago. Civil Beat.
State falling short on carbon reduction goal. A new report from the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office paints a stark picture of Hawaiʻi's progress to cut out fossil fuels. Hawaii Public Radio. On the current path, the state will achieve about a 54% reduction in carbon emissions by 2045, well short of the 100% reduction needed for carbon neutrality. Hawaii Public Radio.
New law requires more transparency for use of force by police. A law requiring all police agencies statewide to maintain publicly available written policies regarding minimum standards on the use of force went into effect Jan. 1. Tribune-Herald.
Here's what state lawmakers are prioritizing for education this legislative session. This year, education proposals in the Hawaiʻi Legislature will focus on pressing issues like the recovery of Lahaina schools and wildfire prevention. Hawaii Public Radio.
College degrees greatly boost lifetime earnings, UH report finds. While University of Hawaii tuition has become more affordable over the past 10 years when adjusted for inflation, and the financial benefits of a degree remain strong, college enrollment rates among Hawaii public school graduates have declined since the COVID-19 pandemic, with about 500 fewer entering higher education each year, a new report says. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
Mississippi Publisher Looks To Buy Struggling Star-Advertiser And Other Hawaii Papers. Media mogul David Black, who merged Honolulu's two daily newspapers, has filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada. Civil Beat.
Oahu
UH signs deal to develop new satellite technology. Under a new agreement, the University of Hawaii at Manoa hopes to promote greater research and development of new satellite-based technologies to better study Earth from space. Star-Advertiser.
Public invited to meet 3 finalists vying for JABSOM dean position. Three finalists are in the running for the position of dean of the University of Hawaiʻi’s John A. Burns School of Medicine. Hawaii Public Radio. Star-Advertiser.
HECO gathers community input for power plant upgrade proposal. Hawaiian Electric wants to replace some of its oldest generators with new technology, but the cost to customers is still unclear. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Military begins removal of ‘residual’ fuel at Red Hill. The military began removing “residual” fuel from the Navy’s underground Red Hill Fuel Farm on Monday, marking the beginning of the next phase of the facility’s closure. Star-Advertiser.
Firefighters find fallen hiker at Lanipo after rescuing her dog. Honolulu firefighters on Monday rescued a hiker who had fallen more than 170 feet below a trail above Kaimuki after finding her dog alone on a mountain slope. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Third crack appears on Kona Airport runway. Hawaii Officials Blame Age And Weather For Cracks On Kona Runway. The airport, which shut down for several hours, is scheduled for $120 million in upgrades this summer. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hikers rescued from Mauna Loa cited for not having backcountry permit. Officials from the National Park Service said two hikers who were rescued Monday morning from Mauna Loa after getting lost during severe winter weather that had closed the summit. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Theft of mail reported in parts of Hilo. Hilo residents are advised to secure their mailboxes after a spate of mail thefts around the north edge of town. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
600,000 tons of ash, debris to be hauled from Lahaina. The Lahaina wildfire debris removal project began Tuesday with preparation work in anticipation of hauling away an estimated 600,000 tons of ash and waste over the next year. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Renters Face ‘Increasingly Hostile Housing Market’ Despite Eviction Moratorium. Housing advocates say landlords are being tempted to oust renters in favor of more lucrative rent subsidies for fire survivors amid high demand. Civil Beat.
Recovery Of Maui Schools Is A Priority For The New Legislative Session. A temporary campus replacing a Lahaina elementary school destroyed in the August wildfires is set to open in April, officials said. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Biodiesel refinery expands operations to Kaua‘i. A biodiesel refinery is expanding its operations to Kaua‘i as part of a project to produce renewable biofuel from multiple locally grown oilseed cover crops. Kauai Now.
Visitor, 30, dies after fall from Kauai hiking trail. A 30-year-old visitor died Sunday after a fall from the Hanakapiai Falls Trail in Haena, according to Kauai County officials. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
