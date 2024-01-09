Clerk, 2 possible guests killed in Minnesota hotel shooting - MINNEAPOLIS >> A shooting at a small-town Minnesota hotel killed an employee and two possible guests, including the suspect, authorities said today, one ...
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Worker shortage hampers government services, state expects $250M more in tax collections, Mizuno's wife/office manager in line for his House seat, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
Where Are The Workers? Last Month 27% Of State Government Civil Service Positions Were Vacant. Traditionally Hawaii residents eagerly applied for safe government jobs but particularly difficult jobs now have vacancy rates of 40%. Civil Beat.
Hawaii To Get $250M More In Tax Collections Than Expected. Six months into the fiscal year, tax collections are running more than 7% ahead of last year's pace. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Legislators To Tackle School Safety Issues From Broken Fire Alarms To Evacuation Plans. The Maui fires loom over this year's Legislature, but longstanding problems also need to be addressed, including school bus shortages and teacher retention. Civil Beat.
3 throw hat in ring to fill Rep. John Mizuno’s district seat: Mizuno’s wife and office manager, Joje “May” Mizuno, Edgar Fernandez, program specialist for the state Workforce Development Division, and Hernando Tan, former president of the Unite Here Local 5 hotel workers union finalists for the state House seat. Star-Advertiser.
Changes to HECO rooftop solar rates draw dismay from industry experts. A new rate scheme for Hawaiian Electric's rooftop solar customers is set to take effect this spring. Some solar industry advocates say it could fundamentally change the local energy landscape. Hawaii Public Radio.
Airline merger ‘makes sense’: Execs from Alaska, Hawaiian discuss impacts, benefits. Hawaii Airlines and Alaska Airlines executives couldn’t promise that the proposed merger between their two companies will reduce airfares, but said the customers should experience only minimal disruptions. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Potential Jurors Quizzed On Possible Bias As Miske Looks On In 1st Day Of Trial. The jury selection process is expected to take up to two weeks as attorneys question people one-by-one. Civil Beat. KHON2. KITV4.
The Miske Case: Interesting Names On The Witness List. Hundreds of names have been submitted by the Miske defense as well as the prosecution. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court rules a jury should weigh rail station dispute with Ward developer. The case involves property containing roughly 25 parcels, or 2 acres, owned by the Howard Hughes Corp., a Texas-based developer that conducts business locally under Victoria Ward Ltd. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu hit with heavy rain and power outages. Heavy rain and gusty winds were expected to threaten Oahu for a second day this morning after storms and gusts driven by a passing cold front clobbered many areas of the island Monday. Star-Advertiser.
HECO institutes rolling outages on Oahu, plunging communities into darkness. Hawaiian Electric instituted rolling outages on Oahu on Monday night amid power generation issues, plunging entire communities into darkness for 30-minute periods. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Two new preschool classrooms opened up as a part of Hawai'i's "Ready Keiki" initiative. Two renovated preschool classrooms — the first Leeward Coast additions to the state’s Ready Keiki initiative to create statewide universal access to public preschool — are being hailed by officials and parents as a godsend. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Kapiolani nurses cite staffing as they OK strike. A majority of unionized nurses at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women &Children — 96% — recently voted to authorize a strike, with staffing ratios being the top issue of concern. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Resolves Computer System Outage. The County's Vehicle Registration and Licensing systems are back online, and normal operations have been restored. Big Island Video News.
Corrections head: Screenings, x-rays failed to prevent fatal jail overdose. The state Department of Corrections has identified the inmate who died as 56-year old Steve Mario Delgado, who had recently been arrested for burglary and theft. Hawaii News Now.
Teen fatally struck by police cruiser remembered as ‘unforgettable’. Samuel Mwarey, a 16-year-old junior at Hilo High School who previously attended St. Joseph School, died shortly after midnight Monday at Hilo Medical Center from injuries he suffered after being hit by a blue-and-white police cruiser late Friday night. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Olowalu native asks council to reconsider location of temporary dump site. Maui County Councilmembers will take a final vote this week on a temporary disposal site for the Lahaina fire debris. Hawaii News Now.
Gopher snake found on Molokaʻi in shipping container. A live snake was found in a shipping container on Moloka‘i Monday morning while it was being unloaded at a hardware store in Kaunankakai, state officials said. Maui Now.
Kauai
Domestic passenger count exceeds 800,000 at Lihu‘e Airport in 2023. The domestic passenger count at Lihu‘e Airport notched its second highest total on record in 2023, despite a year-over-year drop in the number of people getting off those flights to the island of Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Posted by All Hawaii News at 5:51 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment