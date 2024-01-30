Ranchers seek more land, deepfake political messaging targeted, Senate to hold public hearing on vacation rental bill, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Deepfake political messaging is targeted. In an effort to keep artificial intelligence — or deepfake — messaging out of Hawaii elections, two bills would ban false information of a candidate or party, and a third would make it a petty misdemeanor to distribute — or conspire to distribute — fake political messages. Star-Advertiser.
Candidates began ballot process Thursday. Candidates for this year’s Primary and General elections can begin the process to have their names on the ballot starting Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
Hawai‘i State Senate to hold public hearing on vacation rental bill. On Friday, three Senate Committees will hold a joint public hearing on Senate Bill 2919, which establishes certain State Regulations for short-term vacation rentals, allows the counties to adopt zoning ordinances and regulations for the amortization or phasing out of certain lands or structures, and applies the TAT to shelters and vehicles with, or advertised as including, sleeping accommodations. Big Island Now.
Proposed state-wide ban on single-use plastics pushes for truly green alternatives. It’s been over a year since a ban on single-use plastics went into effect on Oahu, but lawmakers are looking at a new proposal that would ban it statewide and ensure the alternatives aren’t adding to the problem. KHON2.
Hawaiian Homelands Chair Embarks On 'Aggressive' Agenda At Legislature. Kali Watson is asking lawmakers for more time to spend $600 million for Native Hawaiian homesteads as well as more influence. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Proposed bill will require Olelo Hawaii as high school graduating requirement. A new bill has been proposed that will require students to take two years of Hawaiian language as a requirement for high school graduation. KHON2.
From tents to barns, Hawaiʻi charter school advocates say it's time for a permanent campus. Advocates are urging state lawmakers to introduce a resolution to address the facilities issue as charter schools have long grappled with the problem that charter schools don't get funding for capital improvement projects. Hawaii Public Radio.
Alaska Airlines creates local advisory board as it moves to acquire Hawaiian Airlines. Alaska Airlines announced Monday that it has established a Hawai‘i Community Advisory Board, or HICAB, to honor the legacy and significance of the Hawaiian Airlines brand as the airlines work toward combining as well as to reinforce Alaska Airlines’ expanded role in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Council bill for affordable rental housing advances. The Honolulu City Council has advanced a first-reading measure meant to give private developers of affordable rental projects more financial incentives to build. Star-Advertiser.
DOH orders Navy to retest Waiawa Shaft after complaints from users. The state Department of Health ordered the Navy to retest Waiawa Shaft after being informed of about 50 tap water and air quality complaints from Navy water system users. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Prosecuting attorney investigating Thursday’s shooting by police officer. The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney is investigating Thursday’s fatal shooting by a police officer in Makaha while the Honolulu Police Department also works to determine whether the man was armed when he lunged at officers. Star-Advertiser.
Concern Hawaii acid attack could chill Chinese tourism. The suspect in an acid attack appeared in court Monday and will be back in court Wednesday. Sebastian Mahkwan has been charged with attempted murder and assault charges. KITV4.
Family-run Wahiawa egg farm Peterson’s Upland Farm to close. Peterson’s Upland Farm, a family-run egg farm in Wahiawa, says it will be closing after 114 years in business. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
A Birth On A Hilo Sidewalk Reflects Challenges In Helping A Growing Homeless Community. The infant's homeless, mentally ill mother is back on the streets as law enforcement wrestles with whether to charge her. Civil Beat.
Kona legislators introduce stricter coffee labeling laws. The move comes in response to deceptive labeling concerns and a recent report from the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture, which offered clear economic justification for the Legislature to increase the minimum content required for a product to bear the Kona name on its packaging. Big Island Now.
Measures seek to ease Puna’s insurance crisis. With Universal, one of the last providers offering coverage in lower Puna, abandoning ship, most homeowners will be left with only one insurance option: the state-run provider of last resort, Hawaii Property Insurance Association, whose yearly rates for basic coverage have ballooned to thousands of dollars. Tribune-Herald.
Proposed Kona Vistas project to go before Land Use Commission. A proposed Kona development that has spent decades in planning and is vehemently opposed by neighboring communities will be in front of the state Land Use Commission on Feb. 7 to address questions related to the project. West Hawaii Today.
BISAC launches detox clinic. As substance abuse continues to plague vulnerable populations, Hawaii Island’s first nonprofit detoxification clinic will open for clients this Thursday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
One year later: Haleakalā fuel cleanup nears final remediation. A year ago today, nearly 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex at Haleakalā’s summit. Since then Air Force reports its officials have worked with the Maui community and Native Hawaiian organizations to remediate the site. Maui Now.
Boat groundings on Maui continue to escalate. The state has awarded an $842,000 contract to salvage one grounded boat and is considering a large fine against the owner of another — part of a year that saw an unusual number of vessels get stuck on the shorelines of Maui County. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News.
Kauai
Safeway helps nourish neighbors on Kaua‘i. The crew at the Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i wrapped up a busy week by accepting 13 pallets of food at its Puhi Industrial Park offices and warehouse on Friday afternoon. Garden Island.
