Worker shortage hinders construction boom, historic Marconi telegraph site damaged, TSA malfunctions, long waits persist at Hilo airport, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Housing panel makes first development decision. An almost 6-month-old state panel created to accelerate affordable-housing production has acted on its first housing project application, though only to approve a relatively small fee waiver. Star-Advertiser.
UH president won’t say if he was drinking before crash. David K. Lassner, 69, the 15th president of UH’s 10-campus system, was not administered a breathalyzer test after he veered right to avoid oncoming traffic and hit the parked car while on his way home from dinner. Star-Advertiser.
Increase in invasive species reports across Hawaii in 2023. Increase in invasive species reports across Hawaii in 2023. KITV4.
Oahu
Unauthorized Demolition Occurs At Historic Marconi Telegraph Site On North Shore. Civil Beat drone footage captured video of excavators discarding parts of the interior of the original 1914 power station, once the world's largest wireless communications center. Civil Beat.
Overdose drug now required at bars, nightclubs. As of Jan. 1, Honolulu became the first U.S. city to mandate that its roughly 869 alcohol-serving bars, nightclubs and restaurants keep naloxone nasal spray on hand to counteract opioid-related overdoses. Star-Advertiser.
Gunman killed by Honolulu police was free on bail. The 44-year-old felon who was fatally shot by Honolulu police after an islandwide manhunt that left two officers hospitalized with gunshot wounds was free on $75,000 bail after he was charged in November with six gun crimes. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Construction on Ka Haku by Hilton Club restarts. Construction on the Ka Haku by Hilton Club, a 32-story timeshare tower in the heart of Waikiki at the former King’s Village site, has started again after a lengthy COVID-19 hiatus. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Government Changes, Plans For 2024. Deanna Sako, previously serving as Finance Director, has been appointed as the Managing Director for the County of Hawaiʻi. Following Sako’s transition, Diane Nakagawa was promoted to the position of Finance Director. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Mayor Roth looks back at 2023 successes, provides preview for 2024. Mayor Mitch Roth is taking a moment to look back on the accomplishments of 2023 and offering a glimpse into the exciting projects set to unfold in the coming year for the County of Hawaiʻi. Big Island Now.
TSA equipment down causing travel nightmare at Hilo Airport. What’s typically a one hour flight from Hilo to Oahu, turned out to be an hours long travel day for many. The lines snaked and wrapped around at Hilo International Airport Tuesday. KHON2. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Big Island Woman Killed Despite A Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend. Elizabeth Fernandez was found dead at her South Kona home. The body of her ex-boyfriend was found outside after he apparently killed himself. Civil Beat. KITV4.
County seeks members for CDP Action Committees. Hawaii County is seeking civic-minded residents to join action committees around the island to help shape policy for most of the island’s districts. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Debate grows on where to dump Maui wildfire debris, many fear temporary Olowalu site may become permanent. Maui residents are divided on where to put the Lahaina wildfire debris. County council members held a meeting on Tuesday to get input from the public. Hawaii News Now.
Wailuku couple sees rise in need for housing. Senior Pastor Laki Ka‘ahumanu of the Church on the Go and his wife, Malie, who have been ministering to Maui’s homeless individuals and families for years, now are seeing the homeless crisis worsen due to the thousands of Maui residents who were displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
‘Laptop relief program’ gives over 640 devices to Maui fire survivors. A “laptop relief program” on Maui has distributed more than 640 computers to people who lost theirs to the August wildfires, and the nonprofit hub is planning another distribution in January. Star-Advertiser.
Progress update: 17 of 30 classrooms in place at temporary campus for King Kamehameha III elementary. US Army Corps of Engineers is reporting steady progress on construction of the temporary campus for students of King Kamehameha III Elementary School who were displaced by the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires that destroyed the school. Maui Now.
Helping Lahaina's art community is top of mind for these state lawmakers. Expanding access to an art therapy program and helping galleries in Lahaina may be on the state Legislature's agenda to aid Maui's recovery efforts. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposals sought for axis deer control in Maui Nui. The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces the 2024 Axis Deer Control Landowner Incentive Program (LIP) for Maui Nui, through a competitive Request for Proposals for axis deer harvest from eligible private landowners and lessees. Maui News.
Kauai
Visitor spending tops $200 million again. Visitor spending cracked the $200 million barrier for the 11th straight month in November, as tourists continued to funnel record sums of cash into the island of Kaua‘i economy in 2023. Garden Island.
Valve replacement for Coco Palms Sewage Pump Station scheduled for Jan. 10. The Coco Palms Sewage Pump Station will be shut down starting Jan. 10 to replace isolation valves inside the station’s dry well. Kauai Now. KHON2.
