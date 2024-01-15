15 years. Almost 4,000 posts. More than 3.5 million page views. A New Year's Day message from the publisher.

15 years. Almost 4,000 posts. More than 3.5 million page views.
Earnings? Well, not so much. Luckily, that's not the primary motivator for getting up at the crack of dawn to hand-curate Hawaii's top government and political news of the day.
Instead, it's an abiding hope that an informed public will make better decisions that will benefit us all. That a public that demands government transparency will keep better tabs on how their tax dollars are spent and on political actions that have lasting repercussions.
That's why we do it. As a nonprofit, however, we're gratified when someone sees the benefit of this daily news blog and clicks the button on the top right of this page to chip in.
Meanwhile, we'd love to hear from you. Comments, suggestions, news tips. We can be reached at the following addresses.
Email: publisher@allhawaiinews.com
X (formerly Twitter): @allhawaiinews
Instagram: @allhawaiinews
Facebook: All Hawaii News
Threads: allhawaiinews
TikTok: @nancy.cook.lauer
Here's to a happy, healthy and prosperous 2024 to us all.
Sincerely,
Nancy Cook Lauer, publisher
