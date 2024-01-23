Green renews call for tourist climate fee in State of the State address, secret recordings offer new evidence in Honolulu officials' corruption case, noisy nurses on strike irk hospital patients, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
The full text of Gov. Josh Green's State of the State address can be found here.
Mayors request funding for legislative session. Mayor Mitch Roth, Mayor Richard Bissen, and Mayor Rick Blangiardi presented requests to legislators for the upcoming session. Mayor Derek Kawakami was unable to attend after being stuck in travel delays on the mainland. KHON2.
USDA to update Hawaiʻi SNAP benefits to reflect rising food costs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will update the way it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to low-income residents in Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Mayor requests state-level support for city programs. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration Monday sought state-level support, including more funding, to expand the city’s Emergency Services Department, affordable housing projects and transit-oriented development around the island. Star-Advertiser.
Secret recordings offer new evidence in corruption case against 3 former city executives. In January 2017, Donna Leong was the city’s Corporation Counsel. Roy Amemiya was the Managing Director, and Max Sword was the chair of the Honolulu Police Commission. Hawaii News Now.
Miske Trial: ‘Master Manipulator’ Or ‘Self-Made Businessman’?. After a prolonged jury selection process, the trial of the accused Honolulu racketeering boss began with opening statements. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
City Council poised to provide aid to businesses hurt by rail construction. Rail construction along Dillingham Blvd. continues to impact businesses and there are years of work to go. Honolulu City Council is trying to provide some relief to small business owners. KHON2.
SHOPO, Honolulu police sergeant settle lawsuit. A civil lawsuit alleging police union board members conspired to remove a former member by falsely accusing him of double-dipping into travel funds and blackmailing him with the threat of criminal charges was settled recently, according to an email to members from the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers. Star-Advertiser.
Noisy nurses striking outside Kapiolani Medical Center raise complaints from patients. Kapi‘olani nurses strike endures during busy time for hospitals. Union nurses showed up in full force Monday for the second day of a weeklong strike at the Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Mauna Loa Observatory still isolated, but new funds could make it fully operational. The atmospheric monitoring station was not directly damaged by the 13-day eruption of Mauna Loa that began Nov. 27, 2022, but the volcanic fissures that opened during the eruption spewed a river of lava across the Mauna Loa Observatory Access Road, the only access route to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration facility. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Lawmakers Attempt To Rein In Short-Term Vacation Rentals. Supporters say new limits are needed to increase the island's affordable housing stock, while opponents fear negative economic consequences. Civil Beat. Big Island Now.
OHA files suit aiming to repeal Mauna Kea oversight authority. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs said Monday that it is asking a court to repeal the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Expansion in the works for overcrowded Hilo elementary school. The principal of Ernest Bowen de Silva Elementary School said he’s hoping that planning and design of a new classroom building for the overcrowded Hilo campus can be completed within a year. Tribune-Herald.
Vietnam Memorial replica arrives in Hawaiʻi for 'once-in-a-lifetime' exhibition. For the first time, "The Wall That Heals" is coming to Hawaiʻi. It’s a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Insurance Companies Want Their Money Back For Lahaina Fire Claims. They’re Going After HECO For It. Insurers have paid more than $1 billion in claims related to the Lahaina wildfires and want reimbursement from the utility and landowner. Civil Beat.
Maui County To Open A Special Permitting Office To Help Lahaina Rebuild. Mayor Richard Bissen asked state lawmakers to pick up $75 million of the cost of the required matching funds for federal Public Assistance aid. Civil Beat.
Air monitoring and sampling to increase during Lahaina debris removal. The state Department of Health announced it is increasing air monitoring and sampling in Lahaina and Olowalu as Phase II debris removal commences. Maui Now.
Maui-Lanai ferry runs aground near entrance to Maalaea Harbor. The Coast Guard said it is responding to the Maui-Lanai ferry, which ran aground Monday morning near the entrance to Maalaea Harbor. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Surfrider Kaua‘i releases January water quality test results. Through its Blue Water Task Force, which tests many local beaches and waterways on a regular basis, the Surfrider Foundation revealed that most of Kaua‘i’s streams are polluted with human wastes from cesspools. Kauai Now.
Dept. of Water to begin monthly water service inspections through May. Department of Water personnel and its contractor will be accessing meter boxes islandwide as part of water service line inspections to identify pipe materials delivering water to residential homes and businesses in compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Revision drinking water rules. Kauai Now.
