Ige administration reluctant to turn over public records, Honolulu shootout injures two police officers, judge denies Honolulu plan to lengthen vacation rental stays, Lassner uninjured after flipping car, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Host of new laws in effect with the new year. New laws taking effect Monday include an increase in the state minimum wage to $14 an hour, gender-neutral language for birth and marriage certificates, and a requirement that Hawaii law enforcement agencies establish minimum standards for the use of force. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii DOE Faces Roadblocks, Delays In Spending $2 Billion For School Facilities. Capital Improvement Program funding for schools has increased in recent years, but the department's spending has been unable to keep pace. Civil Beat.
UH President David Lassner uninjured in early-morning crash. University of Hawaii President David Lassner is unscathed after bystanders helped him from his overturned car after a “minor collision” in Kapahulu early Monday morning, UH officials said. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Economists To Lawmakers: Help Diversify Beyond Tourism. A prominent Hawaii business executive and economist have a request for policymakers before a legislative session destined to be dominated by issues involving land use, water rights and the rebuilding of Lahaina. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Rentals ruled exempt from 90-day change. A U.S. District Court judge has issued a summary judgement granting the Hawaii Legal Short-Term Rental Alliance a permanent injunction that carves existing home rental owners out of a provision in a city law that sought to increase the minimum rental period for residential properties on Oahu to 90 days from 30 days. Star-Advertiser.
2 Honolulu police officers shot, gunman dead after chase. An attempted-murder suspect was killed in a shootout with Honolulu police officers, two of whom were shot, ending an hours-long, islandwide manhunt and chase on New Year’s Day. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Firework-related emergencies keep Honolulu first responders busy. Honolulu Fire Department responded to 23 New Year’s fireworks-related incidents across Oahu that injured multiple people, including children, and caused structure and brush fires, a significant increase from last year’s holiday. Star-Advertiser.
Plea Deal By Miske’s Ex-Business Partner Leaves Only 3 Defendants In Upcoming Trial. A last-minute guilty plea by a former business partner of accused racketeering boss Michael Miske Jr.’s means the upcoming trial of the former Honolulu business owner and his remaining co-defendants will be strictly a family affair. Civil Beat.
Fines Pile Up Over ATV Tours And Horseback Rides On North Shore Ag Land. A popular North Shore business accused of illegally offering horseback rides and ATV tours is resisting orders from the county to shut down. Star-Advertiser.
Falls of Clyde delisted from historic register. The 145-year-old Falls of Clyde, which has been docked for years at Honolulu Harbor, has been delisted from the Hawaii Register of Historic Places. Star-Advertiser.
Group plans to appeal judge’s Haiku Stairs demolition ruling. The group Friends of Haiku Stairs expects to carry its legal fight to save 4,000 feet of steel steps built on a sheer ridgeline above Kaneohe into the new year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Checkpoint screening machines at Hilo International Airport are down; repairs underway. Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises those flying out of Hilo International Airport to arrive at least two hours early as there have been issues with the checkpoint screening machines. Big Island Now.
Waimea Town Hall Set For January 4th, New Leadership Announced. The next Waimea Town Meeting will introduce new Community Association leadership, and discuss the upcoming "challenging" 2024 legislative session. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Firefighter to lead Maui Emergency Management Agency. Amos Lonokailua-Hewett will take over the agency with 25 years of service with the Maui Fire Department before retiring in 2019 as a battalion chief, the county said in a news release. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Fire Department responds to multiple brush fires and 7 rubbish bin fires during New Year’s holiday. During the period from 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 (New Year’s Eve) to 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 (New Year’s Day), the Maui County Fire Department responded to brush fires in Haʻikū, Kula, Makawao, Wailuku, two in Kīhei and one on Molokaʻi. Maui Now.
Government proposals worry Maui short-term rental owners. Finding housing for survivors has emerged as a top priority in the wake of the devastating Maui wildfires, but many fear that proposals coming forth to convert vacation rental units will jeopardize some businesses still struggling to stay afloat after the pandemic and since Lahaina’s destruction. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Coco Palms Resort site of some worker activity as year ends. Construction workers were seen working on the property of the former Coco Palms Resort on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, following multiple statements from the developer that demolition for the site’s rebuild would start by the end of the year. Garden Island.
