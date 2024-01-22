Campaign spending bills face uphill battle, OHA sues new Mauna Kea management board, 400 Kapiolani nurses go on strike, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Wide range of bills aimed at issues broad, specific. New bills introduced this legislative session would allow for a nuclear power plant in Hawaii, guarantee everyone the right to a clean environment and place a cap on ticket prices sold on the open market under the “Bruno Mars Act,” named after the Hawaii-raised superstar. Star-Advertiser.
Green expected to focus on Lahaina, affordable housing in 2nd State of the State. Gov. Josh Green will deliver his second State of the State address Monday and is expected to focus the speech on his administration’s efforts to respond to the Lahaina disaster. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii DOE leaders are urged to cut funds on obsolete programs. Hawaii public school officials are arguing for more money to restore state budget cuts, cover inflation, continue students’ academic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and insulate against coming “funding cliffs,” but some state legislators are pressing them to first trim spending on any obsolete and ineffective programs. Star-Advertiser.
Here are the key Native Hawaiian issues facing lawmakers this legislative session. When it comes to Native Hawaiian issues, much of this year’s focus will be on unfinished business. Hawaii Public Radio.
A Big Bill From The Pandemic Is Coming Due: Hazard Pay For State And County Workers. Expected settlements could put a significant dent into county budgets. The state, meanwhile, has yet to enter into negotiations with unions over the issue. Civil Beat.
Hawaii financial management system in need of upgrade after halting botched work. The state Department of Accounting and General Services is seeking more than $60 million rom the Legislature, and received heavy criticism from some lawmakers recently after it was disclosed that $8 million of prior work by a contractor was partially or perhaps largely wasted. Star-Advertiser.
Head of state’s new corrections agency looks to reinvent Hawaii’s jails and prison system. The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) has a new name and new approach. Since the old Department of Public Safety spun off its law enforcement functions, DCR is hoping to reinvent itself, and address the bad rap often associated with managing the state’s jails and prisons. Hawaii News Now.
Push underway to make Hawaii relevant in space again. State Sen. Glenn Wakai introduced Senate Bill 2081 Thursday requiring a partnership with the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to establish an Aerospace and Aeronautics Development Program. Star-Advertiser.
Public hearing on invasive species rules set. A long-awaited public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 30 on proposed amendments to state rules that would strengthen the clout of enforcement over the movement of infested nursery plants within an island. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Council mulls use of $39M in COVID federal funds. The City Council is considering legislation outlining use of nearly $40 million in federal funds Honolulu received during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Medical response to improve as EMS opens fourth district. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services announced the new addition of a fourth district aimed to increase the number of operational staff to both support EMS crews and improve medical response to Oahu’s visitors and tourists. KHON2.
Kapi‘olani using temp staff to fill in as 400 nurses strike. Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children brought in several hundred temporary nurses Sunday to fill nursing jobs after unionized nurses walked off the job and hit the picket line to start a weeklong strike — the first Hawaii Nurses Association strike in about a half-century at the hospital. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Urgent Efforts To Keep Dillingham Airfield Open Are Ongoing. The state previously set a Dec. 31 deadline to reach a deal but it now says enough progress has been made to keep negotiations going. Civil Beat.
Miske Is Set To Stand Trial Alone When His Brother Takes A Last-Minute Deal. Opening statements in the high-profile case are expected to begin Monday in federal court in Honolulu. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
OHA Challenges Constitutionality Of New Mauna Kea Oversight Authority. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is suing the new authority that is slated to take over management of Mauna Kea in 2028, alleging the state-mandated board is unconstitutional and some of its members have conflicts of interest. Civil Beat.
‘Enforcement action’ conducted: Camps of homeless and others cleared by county, state. Hawaii County and the state combined forces Thursday and Friday for a sweep of a homeless encampment at Russell Carroll Mo‘oheau County Park in downtown Hilo. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Bill casts spotlight on short-term rentals. The Hawaii County Council’s Policy Committee on Planning, Land Use and Development on Tuesday will unveil Bill 121, a measure that will establish new regulations on transient accommodation rentals, or TARs, throughout the county. Tribune-Herald.
HOVE residents ‘very upset’ over cell tower approval. The fight over a planned cell tower in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates has ended before it ever began. Tribune-Herald.
Bill seeks to ban bike tour groups on certain roads. Bill 125 — which Kohala Councilwoman Cindy Evans will introduce Tuesday during a meeting of the council’s Policy Committee on Planning, Land Use and Development — would prohibit commercial bike tours on Kohala Mountain Road and the roughly eight miles of Akoni Pule Highway stretching east from Kohala Mountain Road to Pololu Valley Lookout. Tribune-Herald.
Historic Big Island Hotel Is Set To Become Workforce Housing. Mental Health Kokua will purchase the Manago Hotel, in Captain Cook south of Kona, with $5.5 million in affordable housing funds awarded by Hawaii County, according to a county news release. Civil Beat.
Maui
Unity walk draws 4,000 to support Lahaina as it steps closer to rebuilding after fire. A community that proved its mettle throughout the devastating Aug. 8 fire that wiped out historic Lahaina town and left at least 100 confirmed dead took a significant step forward together Saturday during the Ho‘ulu Lahaina Unity Gathering. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Portion of Lahaina removed from unsafe water advisory. The Department of Water Supply amended the Unsafe Water Advisory for Lahaina to remove area L-4D. Maui News.
Maui businesses impacted by wildfires urged to take online survey. The County of Maui Office of Economic Development is using the questionnaire to assess the current health of businesses. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Suspect In Threat To Kauai Councilman Arrested. The county hired private
security guards this week after Billy DeCosta received a threat at his
council office. Civil Beat. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
KPD rolls out new online verification form for firearm instructors. The application was created as an interim measure to implement the recent changes in the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes regarding firearm instructor verification. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i supports disaster-proof domes at debut public meeting; organizers want concept to go statewide and beyond. The interconnected concrete structures – dubbed the Kaua‘i Resilience Center – would be fireproof, capable of withstanding 290 mph-plus winds, and earthquake, hurricane and tsunami resistant. Kauai Now.
