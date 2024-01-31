Government employees lose retiree benefits lawsuit, property tax surcharge for education bill revived, Hawaii Democrats announce presidential primary candidates, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Now.
AG swamped with hundreds more cases after city prosecutor’s ‘unilateral’ decision. Honolulu City Prosecutor Steve Alm has ended the practice of prosecuting cases from state law enforcement agencies — a decision made late last year that’s resulted in about 600 additional cases for the state Attorney General’s Office. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Democrats announce presidential primary candidates for March 6 ballot. President Joe Biden and four other candidates will be on the March 6 Democratic Party presidential primary election ballot, the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi announced. Maui Now.
Bipartisan Maui wildfire legislative package focuses on prevention and preparedness. After the last legislative session, House Speaker Scott Saiki created six working groups to evaluate topics related to the Maui wildfires. The bipartisan group issued a package of 10 bills and two resolutions that aim to prevent wildfires statewide and be more prepared. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment Would Let Hawaii Use Property Taxes To Fund Schools. A measure that would have Hawaii voters decide on whether residential investment property valued at $3 million or more should be subject to a surcharge in order to increase funding for local public education passed out of the state House Education Committee on Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
House Majority introduces bill package for 2024 Hawaiʻi Legislative Session. The majority caucus of the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives has introduced nine bills aimed at addressing several critical issues throughout the state as part of its bill package for the 2024 Hawaiʻi Legislative Session. Big Island Now.
Working Families Legislative Caucus sponsors several bills aimed at boosting economic justice. A group of 14 state lawmakers focused on helping Hawai’i’s working families is sponsoring several bills during the 2024 legislative session intended to boost financial security for the state’s vulnerable residents. Big Island Now.
Republican bill would let only current, former residents buy Hawaii homes. Only current and former residents would be allowed to purchase homes under a House Republican bill designed to lower prices and make Hawaii housing more affordable across the state. Star-Advertiser.
State Health Department determines awa, also known as kava, to be safe. The traditional elixir is known as awa in Hawaii and was brought to the islands by the early Polynesian settlers. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Officials say Hawaiʻi needs more plant quarantine inspectors. Officials who oversee the inspection of goods coming to Hawaiʻi say they can’t do it properly because of a staffing shortage. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Condemned Waikiki walk-up is eyed for affordable housing. Following nearly two years of condemnation proceedings, Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration said in a news release Tuesday that the city finally assumed ownership of the derelict, 9,454-square-foot property at 1615 Ala Wai Blvd. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Rolling Power Outages On Hawaiʻi Island As Generators Trip Offline. 30-minute rolling power outages were initiated across the Island of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, due to the unexpected loss of several large generators. Big Island Video News.
Bills introduced for dangerous dogs, involuntary manslaughter. Big Island lawmakers have introduced a pair of bills in the state House that would make the owners of a dangerous dog or dogs that fatally maul a person subject to felony charges. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Presentation on Permanent Disposal Site on agenda for Lahaina meeting, Jan. 31. The community is encouraged to learn more about the status and process of selecting a Permanent Disposal Site for ash and debris from the Lahaina wildfire at the County of Maui Disaster Recovery Community Update meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Lahaina Civic Center. Maui Now.
Maui’s Martin gets new post as Public Affairs Director; Abraham to lead Communications and Government Affairs. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced today that Mahina Martin, his Chief of Communications and Public Affairs, will take on a new role as Director of Public Affairs. He also appointed his legislative liaison and executive assistant, Laksmi Abraham, as Director of Communications and Government Affairs. Maui Now.
FEMA Is Developing A ‘Last Resort’ Plan To House Maui Fire Survivors In Kaanapali. Hawaii Sen. Angus McKelvey said "dignified" modular housing should be installed in this area near Lahaina to keep the community together. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Bill To Speed Construction Of Ohana Houses On Maui Adopted. The legislation will make it possible for homeowners to get paid to build accessory dwelling units on their properties. Civil Beat.
Grand Wailea spa shakes up amid court fight. Counsel for spa workers who are part of an “upcoming mass layoff” of independent contractors at the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf-Astoria Resort, said workers had until this morning to decide whether they would sign an arbitration agreement to keep their jobs, which are converting into W-2 positions. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Businesses Are Supposed To Have Priority For Wildfire Cleanup Jobs. Do They? The mainland contractor overseeing the work doesn't have to reveal who is getting hired even though it's a taxpayer-funded job. Civil Beat.
2 month road closure between Alelele and Lelekea Bridge in East Maui due to erosion. Motorists are advised that the highway in the Kīpahulu area of southeast Maui is closed near Mile 39 from Alelele Bridge to Lelekea Bridge due to erosion damage to the road caused by recent heavy rains. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Residents Want Next County Budget To Address Housing, Disaster Preparedness, Environment. The public can weigh in on county spending priorities at six listening sessions scheduled islandwide through early March. Civil Beat. Kauai Now.
