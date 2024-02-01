Legislature mulls recreational marijuana, payoffs to Hawaiian Homes beneficiaries, cats in prison; Kilauea volcano alert level raised, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Tribune-Herald.
New bill would allow inmates to foster cats in prison. Inmates behind bars may soon have an unexpected cellmate. A new senate bill would allow inmates to foster cats while in prison. KHON2.
Lawmakers advance bill that offers Hawaiian homestead beneficiaries cash instead of a lease. Hawaiʻi lawmakers have advanced a measure that would allow the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to provide cash awards to beneficiaries on the waiting list in place of a lease. Hawaii Public Radio.
Deep fake videos from artificial intelligence spur push for crackdown ahead of Hawaii elections. In the islands, there’s a push to force political campaigns to tell voters when they use fake imagery. Ultimately Hawaii lawmakers want to keep images out of politics. Hawaii News Now.
Thousands of HGEA members entitled to COVID pay. Gov. Josh Green and the state Legislature will have to figure out how to pay for an estimated $120 million to $150 million in retroactive hazard pay due to 7,800 unionized public workers who faced health risks at Hawaii public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Inferno cost Hawaii farmers $23.1M, USDA says. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated damage and economic loss for Hawaii farmers from the August wildfires and wind amounted to $23.1 million. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City Council to discuss railing inspection requirements after close call at Waikiki hotel. Broken concrete and rusty rebar still exposed on the fifth floor of the Moana Surfrider in Waikiki after a portion of the railing came crashing down to the beach below Tuesday. KHON2.
Honolulu Police Fired For Buying Gun Parts, Domestic Violence And Not Activating Bodycam. In all, 37 officers had disciplinary actions finalized last year and another 31 had grievances pending or in arbitration, according to a legislative report. Civil Beat.
Family, Friends Of Homeless Man Killed By Police In Makaha Want Answers. His mother says Brandan Maroney was likely in distress when police confronted him and a mental health professional could have helped deescalate the situation. Civil Beat.
Miske top associate: Alleged crime boss ordered assaults, surveillance. One of alleged crime boss Mike Miske’s top associates was back on the stand Wednesday morning in federal court. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio chief José A. Fajardo to step down in July. José A. Fajardo will be stepping down from his role as Hawai‘i Public Radio’s president and general manager on July 31, due to his ongoing battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a fatal neurodegenerative disease with no known cure. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
HVO raises Kilauea alert level amid unrest. According to an HVO report Wednesday, increased earthquake activity and ground inflation was detected beneath Kilauea’s summit south of the caldera region early Wednesday morning, which indicates the subsurface movement of magma. Tribune-Herald. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News.
Second try at Puna alternate route study. One week after the Hawaii County Council shot down $1 million in state funds to investigate alternate traffic routes into Puna, a new council bill is trying to run it back. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i County announces second-round recipients for Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program. Out of 38 applications initially requesting $10.6 million, 16 organizations were chosen. Big Island Now.
Maui
Permanent Lahaina debris site narrowed to three locations. Two West Maui locations and the Central Maui Landfill have been chosen as the finalists for the permanent disposal site for the ash and debris from the Lahaina wildfire. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Leftover debris from government cleanup leaves Kula residents to finish the job. The government said it's finished with fire debris cleanup in Upcountry Maui. Twenty homes and more than a thousand acres burned there. But residents say the cleanup isn't nearly complete. Hawaii Public Radio.
One of two stolen Lahaina signs is returned. One of the two stolen large redwood Lahaina signs was returned last week following reports of community dismay and a plea to get the signage back where it belongs, according to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. Maui Now.
Kauai
Proposed condo acquisition on Kauai stirs controversy. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is considering purchasing the Courtyards at Waipouli for what would be the first-ever condo purchase on Kauai to help alleviate a nearly 30,000 beneficiary waitlist. KITV4.
Kaua‘i Bus adjusts routes to accommodate student commuter hours. The Kaua‘i Bus is adjusting its scheduled routes to improve service to the public and accommodate student commuter hours. Kauai Now.
Eggs-quisite translocation: Laysan albatross eggs moved from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. Since 2005, the environmental team at the missile range facility on Kaua‘i has worked with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Initiative to conduct the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program. Kauai Now.
