Legislature tackles assault weapon ban, warrant-less fireworks searches, public election funding, free school lunches; U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg tours Lahaina, feces found on Honolulu police supervisors' desks, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

House committee to hear bill allowing warrantless fireworks searches. A bill that would allow law enforcers and firefighters to search the premises of fireworks licensees without a warrant is making its way through the state House of Representatives. Tribune-Herald.
State Senate approves comprehensive public funding for ‘clean elections’ by 2028. The Hawaiʻi State Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 2381 Senate Draft 2 (SB2381 SD2), which would establish a comprehensive system of public financing for candidates seeking election to state and county public offices, beginning with the 2028 general election year. Maui Now.
Lawmakers Question Plans For Governor’s Maui Wildfire Death Settlement Fund. The state will contribute $65 million to the fund, which is designed to limit litigation and provide some closure in cases where there were deaths or severe injuries. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Should public buildings be able to withstand Category 5 hurricanes? Senate Bill 2972 states that warmer seas and fewer trade winds are making Hawaiʻi more vulnerable to strong hurricanes, and thus future government buildings should be adequately equipped to serve as shelters in a major disaster. Hawaii Public Radio.
Surveyed lawmakers don’t think Hawaiʻi is prepared for sea level rise. A new survey from the University of Hawaiʻi's Economic Research Organization polled elected officials at the state and county levels to take their pulse on sea level rise. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi gets $50M in federal funds for clean water infrastructure projects. The federal funding comes from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which sets out to invest over $50 billion in clean water initiatives. Hawaii Public Radio.
Governor signs executive order declaring Hawaiʻi a trauma-informed state. It’s an internal message for the state government to collaborate with the Office of Wellness and Resilience to use trauma-informed care in programs and policies. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News.
Vehicle towing rates in Hawaii could more than double this year. Under a bill sponsored by state Sen. Kurt Fevella, the rate for a hookup would go up from $65 to $143. KITV4.
Free breakfast and lunch for all public school students could be making a comeback. There’s a bill (HB 1775) gaining traction in the legislature would make it a reality and help thousands of kids who go hungry each day. KHON2.
CVS Health invests nearly $35 million for affordable housing, preschools in Hawaii. CVS Health on Wednesday announced an investment of almost $35 million for affordable housing developments in Kapolei and Lahaina. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
HPD leadership, morale called into question after police supervisors find envelopes with feces on their desks. HPD confirms its Professional Standards Office launched an internal probe after someone placed envelopes full of feces on the desks of a Honolulu police commander and a Honolulu police supervisor earlier this month. Hawaii News Now.
7 public schools in Pearl Harbor area show detections of petroleum-based chemicals. Advocates are urging the Navy to warn the public, but the military insists the water is safe. Hawaii News Now.
University Of Hawaii Medical School Resumes Accepting Donated Bodies. The program had been halted in July due to having too many bodies for too few surgical trainees. Civil Beat.
City ethics commission reviews gift prohibitions for employees. During a virtual meeting Wednesday, the Honolulu Ethics Commission discussed but took no formal action on the measure. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Meeting On Future Waikoloa Public Library, February 27. According to the Draft Environmental Assessment for the project published in January 2024, the proposal includes a new, 12,000 square foot public library, with an “approximately 3,000 square foot Early Learning Center (ELC), 71-stall surface parking lot, and complimentary landscaping. Big Island Video News.
Hilo smoke shop owner accused of selling illegal marijuana products from business. The charges came after police and the state Narcotics Narcotics Enforcement Division executed a search warrant Feb. 15 at Karl Stasik’s business, Hale Hookah at 60 Waianuenue Ave. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg tours Lahaina destruction. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured what remains of Lahaina on Wednesday and heard from members of Mayor Richard Bissen’s advisory counsel, who reported sometimes conflicting pressures as Maui continues to recover from the Aug, 8 wildfires. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Pop-Up Village For Maui Fire Survivors Battles Red Tape To Finally Open. Organizers had hoped to have the rent-free housing ready to go within weeks of the fire. They're still waiting. Civil Beat.
State discusses how to shelter displaced residents once FEMA leaves Maui. State lawmakers are concerned there may not be enough housing in place to shelter displaced Lahaina residents by the time the Federal Emergency Management Agency leaves next February. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kīlauea man killed in blast caused by homemade explosives, police report. On the evening of Monday, Feb. 12, police were dispatched to a residence in Kīlauea following the report of an unattended death, which led to the discovery of a man’s body. The deceased was later identified as Jasper Gunsell, a 37-year-old resident of Kīlauea. Kauai Now.
