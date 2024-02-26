Green kills affordable housing working group, HECO looking to shareholders, rate payers to shoulder Maui fire costs, De Fries tapped to lead Mauna Kea stewardship authority, Hawaiian Airlines welcomes first Dreamliner, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Who Will Pay For Maui Fire Property Damage? Look For A ‘Fund 2’ Hawaiian Electric Industries' president and chief executive has said the company may look at "shareholder contributions" and new fees on customers to help cover claims. Civil Beat.
Senate WAM advances bills on ag, environment, workforce development, education and housing. The Hawaiʻi State Senate Committee on Ways and Means on Friday advanced several bills aimed at addressing key priorities for the Senate. These bills cover areas of supporting the local agriculture industry, protecting the environment against invasive species, building the workforce for the future through public education, and addressing the affordable housing shortage. Maui Now.
Bill to require citations for misdemeanors, including DUI, draws criticism at the legislature. House Bill 1601 would require officers to basically write a ticket for misdemeanors, petty misdemeanors and violations. But misdemeanors include crimes like driving under the influence and domestic abuse. Hawaii News Now.
These proposed bills will charge hikers for their rescues. ‘It needs to happen this year,’ hiker rescue bills moving through house and senate. Lawmakers estimate there are about 1,000 rescues every year costing taxpayers $1,000 to $2,500 per helicopter rescue. KHON2.
Senate bill seeks testing, data, during brown water beach days. Under current protocol, DOH issues brown water advisories after visual detection following heavy rain events, but does not actually sample or test waters at affected beaches. Star-Advertiser.
Paid family leave bill gains support from advocates seeking 'basic safety net' for workers. The program is an insurance-based model -- both employers and employees would pay into a state trust fund through payroll deductions which would pay a percentage of the wages for people who take paid family leave for up to 12 weeks. Hawaii Public Radio.
License plates considered for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. A renewed call to create special license plates to honor veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars remains alive under Senate Bill 2731, which was carried over from last legislative session. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii digital equity plan undergoes federal review. A plan aiming to ensure universal internet access and reduce the “digital divide” in Hawaii is now undergoing federal review by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which would provide funding to the state for community programs and projects dedicated to improving digital equity. Star-Advertiser.
Vice presidential possibility adds to Tulsi Gabbard’s mystique. Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s name on the short list of Donald Trump’s candidates for vice president only adds to the enigmatic political career of a former rising star of the Democratic Party who later denounced Democrats and sued Hillary Clinton for $50 million for defamation. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The arrival of Hawaiian Airlines’ first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner marks a milestone in the airlines’ 94-year history and a major investment in the future for the local carrier as it heads toward combining with Alaska Airlines. Star-Advertiser.
German military coming to Hawaii. The German military is planning a series of deployments to the Pacific this summer, and is looking at possibly setting up a permanent military liaison position in Hawaii at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command as it refines its regional strategy. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii-based ‘Indo-Pacific Support Cutter’ focused on Oceania is on its first Pacific deployment. The nearly 40-year-old ship set sail in January for its first Pacific deployment, heading south into the high seas where members of its crew boarded fishing vessels to look for signs of illegal fishing. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City Officials to discuss whether Ocean Safety should split from Emergency Medical Services. For years, it has fallen under Honolulu Emergency Services Department, but a City Council hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 28, will discuss if the question should be on 2024’s ballot for the people to decide. KHON2.
HPD revamps policing programs to aid recruitment. In its ongoing struggle to fill over 400 vacancies, the Honolulu Police Department is looking to train young people interested in law enforcement to fill its future ranks. Star-Advertiser.
This Navy Admiral Is In Charge Of Closing Red Hill. Rear Adm. Marc Williams has the "daunting task" of safely shuttering a massive 80-year-old fuel depot. Civil Beat.
Kapalama Container Terminal is almost built; that only took about 30 years. A new container terminal in Kalihi Kai is finally nearing completion after about three decades of planning, funding, and building it. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Executive Director Named For Mauna Kea Oversight Authority. John De Fries is a former president and chief executive officer of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
Maunakea Authority seeks exemption to open meetings law during management transfer. Hawaiʻi lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allow the Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority an exemption to the open meetings, also known as the Sunshine Law, during its transition period. Hawaii Public Radio.
Most insurance-related bills to help those in Lava Zones 1, 2 have stalled. Efforts in the state Legislature to forestall an impending explosion of property insurance costs in lower Puna appear to have largely petered out. Tribune-Herald.
Possible ‘Safe Space’ site draws concerns. Hilo residents’ concerns about the possibility that a government-sanctioned homeless camp could be created near Wailoa River State Recreation Area are premature, Hawaii County and state officials said last week. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Has Become A Popular Stop For Federal Dignitaries Since The Lahaina Wildfire. The spotlight from the Aug. 8 fires has presented Maui with opportunities to advocate for resources from high-ranking federal officials who continue to visit the island. Civil Beat. Maui News.
Draft environmental impact statement for Wailea development published; includes workforce housing. Although zoned for 2,137 residential units, the Ledcor Maui project proposes construction of a maximum of 975 residential homes, which includes the resort community’s first workforce housing units. Maui Now.
Converting Maui vacation rentals to longer-term housing causing frustration for owners. A part-time Maui couple’s decision to convert their vacation rentals into longer- term housing for Maui fire survivors followed weeks of frustration, cancellations by repeat loyal visitors over whether they are welcome on the Valley Isle and the threat by Gov. Josh Green to shut down Maui’s short-term rental market. Star-Advertiser.
This Tiny Section Of Front Street Survived The Lahaina Fire And Now Is Coming Back to Life. The iconic Old Lahaina Luau and other businesses that didn't burn are beginning to reopen, bringing back jobs and signaling the town is beginning to recover. Civil Beat.
Draft environmental assessment ready for Kūlanihāko‘i High School overpass project. The Hawai‘i Department of Education published a draft environmental assessment Friday, reaching a project review milestone and paving the way for a planned $16 million pedestrian overpass spanning Pi‘ilani Highway. Maui Now.
Hawaii Will Pay $60K To An Inmate Who Suffered A Broken Jaw In 2019 Maui Jail Riot. The riot did millions of dollars in damage to the state facility, and the inmate required surgery for his injuries. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i firefighters extinguish structure fire in ‘Ele‘ele Sunday. According to a preliminary report, fire personnel arrived at a fully engulfed structure at approximately 12:50 a.m. First responders later extinguished the fire, and cleared the scene at approximately 12:20 p.m. after putting out the last remaining hot spots. The estimated cost to rebuild is $20 million. Kauai Now.
Man arrested in connection with fatal Kakaako stabbing of UH employee - Police arrested a 30-year-old convicted felon this afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 63-year-old man in Kakaako.
