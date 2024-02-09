Public school fire alarms failing, senators seek pay cut for prison oversight commission head, Maui wildfire disaster commemorated on 6-month anniversary, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Senators Move To Cut The Pay Of The Top Staffer On Hawaii’s Prison Oversight Commission. Critics of the bill say it's the latest in a series of moves to undermine or defund the panel, which has drawn attention to major problems and the need for reforms. Civil Beat.
House GOP Champions ‘Common Sense’ Bills, Conservative Values. Measures include paid family leave, term limits and tax breaks for Hawaii. But other bills call for death to sex traffickers, teaching of fetal growth and open carry of handguns. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s high court cites ‘The Wire’ in rebuke of US Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights. A ruling by Hawaii’s high court saying that a man can be prosecuted for carrying a gun in public without a permit cites crime-drama TV series “The Wire” and invokes the “spirit of Aloha” in an apparent rebuke of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights nationwide. Associated Press.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Appoints TV Journalist As New Chief Of Staff. Mayor Rick Blangiardi has hired Andy Sugg as his new chief of staff, filling the hole left in January when former chief of staff Sam Moku became the city’s homelessness coordinator. Civil Beat.
‘Monster homes’ measure nears final vote. As a means of cracking down on those who would build so-called “monster homes” on Oahu, a 2023 measure meant to prohibit giving false statements to city planners proposes a new set of penalties be given to violators. Star-Advertiser.
Army bio-diesel generating plant is helping to ‘fill the gap’ in HECO grid. What makes this fuel source different is that instead of mixing fossil fuel, the bio-diesel is a mix of diesel and cooking oil that is processed at a plant on the Big Island. Hawaii News Now.
Lead Detections Near Puuloa Shooting Range Prompt Calls For Investigation. Residents are asking the state health department to investigate lead contamination in the community neighboring the range. Civil Beat.
State pilot program tapped for Kuilei Place units. Prices for the affordable units at Kuilei Place in Moiliili with one to three bedrooms ranged from $370,600 to $813,300. Star-Advertiser.
Controversial bill to relax Hawaii’s century-old anti-billboard law. SB3197 would allow advertisements on billboards, digital signs, and wallscapes in the new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
12 dump truck loads needed to clear Kona encampment, tunnels. State Department of Transportation crews, joined by Hawaii Police Department Community Policing Officers, cleared out three drainage tunnels and another encampment in Kona on Wednesday, hauling away tons of trash. West Hawaii Today.
County Accepts Final EIS For Puna Geothermal Venture Repower Project. The County of Hawai‘i Planning Department has accepted the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Puna Geothermal Venture Repower Project. Big Island Video News.
County Council drives ahead with new funding bill for study to identify alternate routes in Puna. Bill 131 would provide $2 million for the Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works to complete a Puna Alternate Routes Study. Big Island Now.
Upcoming moon mission has ties to the Big Island. Should all go well, on Feb. 22, the rocket will deposit on the moon a lunar lander carrying several instruments, including two from the Waimea-based International Lunar Observatory. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Hawaii Governor: There’s Still ‘A Ton More Work To Do’ In Maui’s Fire Recovery. Six months after the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, government officials gathered to tout the progress in helping Maui rebound from the disaster that killed 100 people and destroyed more than 2,200 buildings in Lahaina. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui wildfire residents still reeling, UH health study finds. Six months after the devastating Maui wildfires, many survivors are suffering from depression, poor health and financial struggles, according to researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Bill would broaden, streamline emergency building permits on Maui. Maui County Council members Thursday advanced a measure designed to broaden and streamline emergency building procedures in a move that aims to speed up construction approvals in the wake of the Aug. 8 wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
DOE Asks To Waive Minimum Days Required For Maui Schools To Help Fire Survivors. Some Maui schools were closed for long periods after the disaster, and education officials want to help students recover emotionally and academically. Civil Beat.
Aikanaha project could be first buildout of rental housing in Waikapū Country Town. A 212-unit, low-income rental housing project in Waikapū underwent review Wednesday morning by the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee. Maui Now.
Kauai
Public invited to workshop for Waimea 400 Affordable Housing project. The County of Kaua‘i Housing Agency will host a community workshop for the Waimea 400 Affordable Housing Master Plan project later this month. This workshop will share more information and gather input from the community on the different types of housing the public would like to see at Waimea 400. Kauai Now.
