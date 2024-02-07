Trump could be banned from Hawaii ballot, more than 2k testify on bill prohibiting foreign land buys, judge allows Maui mosquito release, shaka could become official state gesture, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Foreigners would be banned from buying property in Hawaii under new proposed bill. More than 2,000 people submit testimony for a bill prohibiting foreigners from purchasing any type of land in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii lawmakers consider overruling regulator on solar energy program rates. A pair of bills sought by the rooftop solar industry seek to increase rates that residential and business rooftop solar system owners receive for helping Hawaiian Electric balance its power needs on Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii island under a program approved by the state Public Utilities Commission in December and scheduled to begin March 1. Star-Advertiser.
Legislators look at bills to improve and maintain Hawaiʻi's irrigation systems. The state Legislature is considering several bills that would fund or improve Hawaiʻi’s irrigation systems to support local agriculture. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘Harm to students registry’ bill is intended to halt predators. A measure to establish a “harm to students registry” of Hawaii school employees and volunteers found to have committed sexual abuse, physical assault or other harassment against children, and to revoke the teaching licenses of educators who resign or retire in lieu of termination, has been advanced by two state Senate committees. Star-Advertiser.
Testifiers overwhelmingly support BAC reduction, committee vote deferred. A parade of testifiers Tuesday urged the state House Transportation Committee to lower the legal intoxication threshold for motorists from 0.08% blood alcohol content to 0.05%. Tribune-Herald.
Lawmakers aim to ban gas powered mopeds to help quiet the noise. Mopeds. To some they are cheap and convenient, but others said they are too noisy. There are several bills targeting mopeds this legislative session. KHON2.
Measure to be heard today aims to make the shaka the official state gesture. The state Legislature will be hangin’ loose today as lawmakers discuss whether to make the shaka the official “state gesture” of Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Group appeals ruling for Haiku Stairs’ removal. The legal battle continued this week to save 4,000 feet of steel steps built on a sheer ridgeline above Kaneohe from a City and County of Honolulu demolition project. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu housing market starts year on upswing. Data from sales of previously owned homes in January shows a gain in volume for the first time in two years for single-family houses and 19 months for condominiums. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Kaneshiro Bribery Trial Delayed By New Judge. The pay-to-play corruption case against Honolulu’s former prosecuting attorney will be delayed following the sudden appointment of a new judge who is grappling with a flurry of legal motions, including some that are hidden from public view. Civil Beat.
Sick juror delays trial of alleged Hawaii crime lord Miske. After 17 days, the trial of alleged Hawaii crime lord Michael J. Miske Jr. is on break until Feb. 12 because a juror fell ill, according to federal court documents. Star-Advertiser.
Families Stopped Paying Rent During The Red Hill Water Crisis. Now Their Landlord Wants To Collect. Their houses lacked usable water after the Red Hill leaks, but their landlord has referred the debts for rent and utilities to a collection agency. Civil Beat.
Oʻahu's new crisis center offers insight to gauge next steps in mental health legislation. The state Department of Health will soon expand its care options to include a behavioral health crisis center for people suffering from severe mental illness. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Hawai‘i County Council presents resolution urging lawmakers to increase penalties for vicious dog attacks. Hawai‘i County Council gave a favorable recommendation to a resolution urging state lawmakers to increase fines and penalties for dog owners whose animals attack a person. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Five students suspended following altercation at Hilo High School. A Hilo High School administrator was injured and taken to a hospital “as a precaution” after a police officer collided with her during a student brawl Tuesday morning, authorities said. Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Judge rejects attempt to stop mosquito release. The project aims to save rapidly diminishing native Hawaiian honeycreeper forest birds from extinction, but a Maui-based group called Hawaii Unites went to court to stop it, describing the effort as an experiment that could go wrong and that needs more study. Star-Advertiser.
MPD After-Action Report omits evacuation plan recommendations. The preliminary after-action report offers 32 recommendations how to improve MPD’s response to disasters. Not a single recommendation addressed improving evacuation routes or acknowledging how road closures hindered the evacuation. KITV4.
$4.9 million county grant sought to cover rising building costs for Kīhei housing project. ʻĀina Lani Pacific is seeking a Maui County grant of more than $4.9 million to help pay for steeply rising construction costs projected for the developer’s 28-home Kilohana Makai project in Kīhei. Maui Now.
New Planning Director Will Guide Maui Through Lahaina Rebuilding And Affordable Housing Crisis. Kate Blystone takes over a department reeling with low morale, a backlog of permits, a staffing shortage and other issues while dealing with the fire recovery. Civil Beat.
Bills To Monitor Maui’s Air And Water Quality After The Lahaina Disaster Are Moving Forward. The measures aim to keep that effort going after the debris removal from the wildfires ends. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County officials hold groundbreaking for Puhi Road Rehabilitation Project. This phase of the project will continue the improvements from Kaneka Street to Haleukana Street. The scope of work includes road repaving, drainage improvements, restriping, updating signage, installing sidewalks, curbs, and gutters, and road widening to provide on-street parking in some areas. Kauai Now.
Comments for proposed affordable housing development in Puhi accepted until Feb. 21. This proposed housing development would include up to 60 multi-family affordable units as well as include a planned education center on County-owned land in Puhi. The proposed project seeks to accommodate a blend of affordable incomes. Kauai Now.
Climate Change – Health Impacts to Hawai`i Residents and Ecosystems - Dr. Elizabeth Keifer gave a talk on climate change and human health in January 2024.
