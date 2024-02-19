Hawaiian Airlines shareholders approve sale to Alaska Airlines, relief coming to businesses harmed by Honolulu rail construction, Maui council advances housing projects, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio. Kauai Now.
Exodus of Hawaii residents cost state $185M in lost taxes since 2020. The on-going exodus of Hawaii residents far outstrips the number of U.S. residents moving to the islands, resulting in the overall loss of 36,789 Hawaii residents over the last three years. Star-Advertiser.
Japanese visitors to Hawaii are trickling back. The full recovery of visitor arrivals from Japan, one of Hawaii’s most coveted source markets, continues to fall short, and a complete return to 2019 levels could take until 2026. Star-Advertiser.
Bill requires teachers accused of sexual misconduct to surrender licenses. An amended bill that would require teachers to surrender their licenses during any investigation into student sexual misconduct or abuse before retiring or resigning passed out of the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee on Friday. Star-Advertiser.
New promises on horizon for future Hawaiian homestead leases. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is returning, in a big way, to a practice of issuing unconventional land leases to beneficiaries on its homestead waitlist. Star-Advertiser.
State warns against unlicensed contractors. In the midst of recovery efforts following the August 2023 wildfires on Maui, the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs last week urged property owners to prioritize hiring licensed contractors for their repair work. Star-Advertiser.
Stalled bills would support student inclusivity, identities. House Bill 1799 and its companion, Senate Bill 2670, would require the state Department of Education to establish a procedure allowing students to use their preferred names over legal names in an effort to strengthen “inclusivity” within public schools. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Signs Bill To Give Financial Relief To Businesses Hurt By Rail Construction. The city’s upcoming budgeting process will determine how much funding is available to dole out. Civil Beat.
Horrific crimes in Honolulu contradict drop in illegal acts. Despite those-high profile horrors that shocked communities accustomed to that kind of crime happening on the mainland, crime dropped in Honolulu in 2023 compared with 2022’s final tally from the Honolulu Police Department. Star-Advertiser.
Complaint alleges antisemitic rhetoric on UH Manoa campus. A group of Jewish students at the University of Hawaii have filed a Title VI complaint with the federal government claiming that words and acts of antisemitism have made the university’s Manoa campus an “unsafe and hostile environment” for them. Star-Advertiser.
Taxpayers Are On The Hook For $1.25 Million After The State Failed To Provide Water To An Oahu Farmer. The Agribusiness Development Corp. is asking lawmakers to pay $1.25 million to settle a case that an Oahu farming outfit brought against it in 2019, alleging the state agency knowingly made years of false promises. Civil Beat.
Oahu’s Construction Waste Could Become Food For Crops At A New Kapolei Facility. An innovative recycling plant also hopes to provide a process to turn invasive weeds and grasses into something more useful. Civil Beat.
City short of garbage trucks in supply chain backlog. The city typically purchases about 15 new trucks a year for replacement and maintenance, but supply chain and manufacturing delays have left the fleet short. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Leeward Planning Commission faces backlog. West Hawaii development permit requests are piling up after the Leeward Planning Commission has been unable to meet for six months straight. Tribune-Herald.
Gov. Green releases funding to upgrade 3 cesspools at Hilo International Airport. Gov. Josh Green released nearly $700,000 in capital improvement project funds to upgrade three cesspools at Hilo International Airport. Big Island Now.
Hundreds pay final respects to teen fatally struck by police cruiser. Hundreds paid their final respects late last week to a 16-year-old Hilo High School junior who died in January from injuries he received after being struck as a pedestrian by an on-duty Hawaii Police Department officer at the wheel of a blue-and-white police cruiser. Tribune-Herald.
Take a walk au Naturel at Hawaiian Naturism Park, a nude bed and breakfast located in Fern Forest, just outside Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Other clothing-optional retreats include The Banana Patch, in Kealakekua, and Kehena Mauka Nui Club, a clothing-optional, gay/LGBTQIA Airbnb right across from Kehena Beach. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Council passes two housing projects on first reading; a third sent to Budget Committee. All three projects would tap the County’s Affordable Housing Fund after developers applied for funding and came out on top of a competitive review process. Maui Now.
Why Are Hundreds Of Lahaina Fire Survivors Turning Down FEMA Housing? Because It’s Not In West Maui. FEMA has secured about 1,500 properties for long-term housing for fire victims but only about a third are in West Maui. Civil Beat.
Nonprofit builds affordable housing on Maui. Catholic Charities Hawaii expects to complete construction of a 178-unit affordable housing project in Kahului by the end of 2026 that would help address the imperative need of residents who suffered serious loss in the August wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
FAA awards $8.6M for Kahului Airport TSA security screening checkpoint facility. The facility will include six new TSA screening lanes. A pedestrian bridge over the existing service road will connect the new checkpoint facility to Hold Room A. Maui Now.
New program helps train, boost nurses needed in Hawaii. Thirty-one students graduated in December from a first-of-its-kind bridge program at the University of Hawaii Maui College designed to train and bring more LPNs into the workforce. Star-Advertiser.
Hopes rise by survival of Lahaina’s banyan tree. After losing nearly 25,000 trees in the wildfire, 300 have survived including the famed banyan tree, and Maui finds hope. Maui News.
Kauai
Redesigned police badge honors legacy of law enforcement on Kauaʻi. The unique special edition shield was minted in recognition of the dedication of the department’s staff and sworn officers throughout the past 80 years. Kauai Now.
