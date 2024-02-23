Economists predict slow but stable growth, Kaneshiro corruption case expands to contract killing allegations, Buttigieg rides the rail, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Education Department braces for severe budget cuts. State education officials say that between a new round of possible state budget cuts on top of a looming “federal fiscal cliff,” they are are bracing for a triple punch to the funding of Hawaii’s public school system. Star-Advertiser.
Senate WAM Committee advances bills on wildfire emergencies, workforce development. The Hawaiʻi State Senate Committee on Ways and Means advanced several bills aimed at addressing key priorities for the Senate, including legislation covering areas of wildfire preparedness and workforce development. Maui Now.
Funding bill to settle claims against the state advances. The House Committee on Finance on Thursday passed an appropriations bill to cover payments for claims against the state, its officers and employees. Tribune-Herald.
Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Aggressive Cosmetic Vendors. The Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection is notifying victims of aggressive cosmetic salespeople that they may be entitled to join a class-action lawsuit aimed at recouping money spent on unwanted purchases. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Feds Are Confident Honolulu Rail Is Finally Moving In The Right Direction. U.S. Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg expressed strong support Thursday for Honolulu’s long-struggling Skyline rail line and even took a ride along the partially opened system, part of his daylong tour of transit, harbor and airport infrastructure projects across Oahu. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Defendant in public corruption case now part of a contract killer investigation. The FBI is investigating an alleged murder for hire plot targeting a federal judge and the special prosecutor involved in the upcoming public corruption trial involving Keith Kaneshiro, Honolulu’s longest serving prosecuting attorney, and employees of a politically connected engineering firm. Hawaii News Now.
Ala Wai harbor parking contract being contested. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation today are expected to submit requests to the Board of Land and Natural Resources to deny three petitioners’ requests to hold contested case hearings. Star-Advertiser.
Community members react to possible new plans for Pali Lanes in Kailua. Developer and property owner Alexander & Baldwin proposed redevelopment plans for a registered Hawaii Historic Landmark, Pali Lanes, which closed down over two years ago. KITV4.
Police focus on stopping smash-and-grab burglaries. The Honolulu Police Department says it is meeting with some success in ongoing operations to thwart smash-and-grab burglaries across Oahu, which have been on the uptick over the past few months. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
HVNP seeks public input for Kilauea summit plan. The National Park Service announced Thursday that it is developing a Kilauea Summit Area and Corridor Management Plan, a document that eventually will allow the NPS to better manage the transportation infrastructure around and within the park to reduce frequent traffic delays. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
County Clears Encampments At Kona Community Aquatic Center. County officials conducted another park rules enforcement operation in Kona on Thursday morning. Six individuals accepted offers for housing and other services. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Possible Unexploded Ordnance Found Off Waikoloa Road. On Thursday afternoon, police said they were coordinating with the U. S. Army Explosive Ordnance Division for disposal of the 75 mm projectile. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Big Island astronomers laud success of lunar mission. Hawaii astronomers were over the moon Thursday after a private commercial company’s spacecraft made the first successful American moon landing in more than 50 years. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Group asks for extension of emergency protections for tenants facing evictions. A group rallying to help secondary victims of the August wildfires is asking Gov. Josh Green to extend protections for tenants facing evictions from landlords seeking more lucrative rental income tied to subsidized housing for displaced fire survivors. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
New MEMA head shares goals for the agency in first media interview. In his very first news interview as Maui’s recently installed top emergency management official, Amos Lonokailua-Hewett outlines his vision for the future of disaster response in the county. KITV4.
War Memorial Gym gets major facelift. The gym is to be upgraded into a category-five-rated hurricane shelter. Maui News.
New School Will Welcome Lahaina’s Hawaiian Immersion Students In April. A temporary campus being built to replace the destroyed King Kamehameha III Elementary School will also accommodate Hawaiian immersion students. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Arson reported at multiple Kaua‘i parks; officials advise public to be vigilant. Trees at Lydgate Beach Park, ‘Anini Beach Park and Anahola Beach Park were recently found burned. Kauai Now.
